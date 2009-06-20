« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 826567 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7400 on: February 25, 2024, 06:02:07 pm »
The Emirates Football Association Challenge Cup

Wednesday February 28th
Liverpool v Southampton
3:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN+
« Last Edit: February 25, 2024, 11:36:11 pm by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7401 on: February 25, 2024, 08:08:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 25, 2024, 06:02:07 pm
Wednesday February 28th
Liverpool v Southampton
3:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN+

Specify the damn competition, 4Pool... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,833
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7402 on: February 25, 2024, 10:26:01 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on February 25, 2024, 08:08:45 pm
Specify the damn competition, 4Pool... :D

To be fair - there is only one espn+ comp left. lol.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7403 on: February 25, 2024, 10:29:38 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 25, 2024, 10:26:01 pm
To be fair - there is only one espn+ comp left. lol.

We just won a Milk Cup with our U-16s...

Fuck fairness... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7404 on: February 25, 2024, 11:36:43 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on February 25, 2024, 08:08:45 pm
Specify the damn competition, 4Pool... :D

Fixed it just for you...  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7405 on: February 26, 2024, 12:13:15 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February 25, 2024, 11:36:43 pm
Fixed it just for you...  :P

With proper sponsorship notice, ooooooooh... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,864
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7406 on: February 26, 2024, 06:34:14 pm »
Be ready for a heart attack when you see the prices for the Arse match in Philly.

Ticketmaster only.

We should make $200m on this trip.
Logged
Kill the humourless

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7407 on: February 27, 2024, 08:06:37 am »
Quote from: jambutty on February 26, 2024, 06:34:14 pm
Be ready for a heart attack when you see the prices for the Arse match in Philly.

Ticketmaster only.

We should make $200m on this trip.
I dont think the presale happened yet so ppl will list before it
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7408 on: February 28, 2024, 10:09:30 pm »
Saturday March 2nd
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
10:00 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7409 on: March 2, 2024, 10:15:34 pm »
Thursday March 7th
Sparta Praha v Liverpool
12:45 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,833
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7410 on: March 2, 2024, 11:21:08 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on March  2, 2024, 10:15:34 pm
Thursday March 7th
Sparta Praha v Liverpool
12:45 Pm Eastern
Paramount +

AFC Turkish wants to know if this is an FA Cup game? :D
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7411 on: March 2, 2024, 11:55:16 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March  2, 2024, 11:21:08 pm
AFC Turkish wants to know if this is an FA Cup game? :D

Negative.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,947
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7412 on: March 3, 2024, 01:57:49 am »
Quote from: newterp on March  2, 2024, 11:21:08 pm
AFC Turkish wants to know if this is an FA Cup game? :D

I do, of course...

It's the Fairs Cup...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,131
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7413 on: March 5, 2024, 12:13:47 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on February 26, 2024, 06:34:14 pm
Be ready for a heart attack when you see the prices for the Arse match in Philly.

Ticketmaster only.

We should make $200m on this trip.

I just came on here to raise that very subject. Columbia, SC is a closer for me. Just looked at the prices for this game.

I paid what I thought was ridiculous money a few years ago for the Liverpool Dortmud game in Charlotte for about $350 each for two tickets about 6 rows back somewhere between the 18 yard line and the center circle.

Similar tickets at Columbia, SC are costing $1,100 and these are from Ticketmaster which seems to be the official listing agent provided by the venue. The amazing thing is that there do not seem to be too many tickets available for the majority of the stadium which has a capacity of 77,000.

Some tickets do seem to be by people trying to resell them and mark up the profit, but overall it is just a staggering ticket price that they seem to be getting away with.

The absolute cheapest ticket is $176 which is miles at the back in the corner.

EDIT AGAIN. Just for fun I wondered what the service fees would be. About $40 is the answer.
« Last Edit: March 5, 2024, 12:19:27 pm by AndyInVA »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,833
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7414 on: March 5, 2024, 01:56:54 pm »
Just wait. You'll be able to get tickets for cheap near game time.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,131
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7415 on: March 5, 2024, 05:18:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on March  5, 2024, 01:56:54 pm
Just wait. You'll be able to get tickets for cheap near game time.

I hope so. I just find it hard to imagine selling out 77,000 at those prices.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7416 on: March 6, 2024, 12:33:29 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on March  5, 2024, 12:13:47 pm
I just came on here to raise that very subject. Columbia, SC is a closer for me. Just looked at the prices for this game.

I paid what I thought was ridiculous money a few years ago for the Liverpool Dortmud game in Charlotte for about $350 each for two tickets about 6 rows back somewhere between the 18 yard line and the center circle.

Similar tickets at Columbia, SC are costing $1,100 and these are from Ticketmaster which seems to be the official listing agent provided by the venue. The amazing thing is that there do not seem to be too many tickets available for the majority of the stadium which has a capacity of 77,000.

Some tickets do seem to be by people trying to resell them and mark up the profit, but overall it is just a staggering ticket price that they seem to be getting away with.

The absolute cheapest ticket is $176 which is miles at the back in the corner.

EDIT AGAIN. Just for fun I wondered what the service fees would be. About $40 is the answer.
Is this off the Presale site or just ticketmaster before it. Because it will be jacked up before that
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,131
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7417 on: March 6, 2024, 02:46:02 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on March  6, 2024, 12:33:29 am
Is this off the Presale site or just ticketmaster before it. Because it will be jacked up before that
straight from ticket master
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7418 on: March 7, 2024, 07:59:47 pm »
Sunday March 10th
Liverpool v 115
11:45 Am Eastern
USA Network.

We roll the clocks forward Sunday.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7419 on: March 10, 2024, 11:10:45 pm »
Thursday March 14th
Liverpool V Sparta Praha
4:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7420 on: March 14, 2024, 10:07:47 pm »
The Emirates Football Association Challenge Cup

Sunday March 17th
Manchester United v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
ESPN+
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7421 on: March 17, 2024, 06:21:43 pm »
I'll be at the next two matches.  8)   :wave

Sunday March 31st
Liverpool v Brighton
9:00 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7422 on: March 31, 2024, 06:36:11 pm »
Thursday April 4th
Liverpool v Sheffield United
2:30 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7423 on: April 5, 2024, 07:24:11 am »
I go, we win. Been fun the last two matches.

Sunday April 7th
Manchester United v Liverpool
10:30 Am Eastern
NBC
« Last Edit: April 5, 2024, 11:56:09 am by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,833
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7424 on: April 5, 2024, 11:48:10 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April  5, 2024, 07:24:11 am
I go, we win. Been fun the last two matches.

Sunday April 7th
Manchester United v Liverpool
10:30 Am Eastern
USA Network

They changed it from NBC?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7425 on: April 5, 2024, 11:55:40 am »
Quote from: newterp on April  5, 2024, 11:48:10 am
They changed it from NBC?

No...lol.

But being in the UK when I did this showed USA Network.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7426 on: April 7, 2024, 05:36:17 pm »
Thursday April 11th
Liverpool v Atalanta
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7427 on: April 11, 2024, 10:21:15 pm »
Sunday April 14th
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
9:00 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7428 on: April 14, 2024, 04:31:43 pm »
Thursday April 18th
Atalanta v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7429 on: April 18, 2024, 10:03:40 pm »
Sunday April 21st
Fulham v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7430 on: April 21, 2024, 06:30:50 pm »
Wednesday April 24th
Everton v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,354
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7431 on: April 24, 2024, 07:53:26 pm »
Just popping by to say thanks again for always updating this thread, 4pool.

I can't be arsed navigating between my NBC Sports app and the Peacock app trying to figure out which one we're on, as the UX is still terrible. Instead, I just check this thread on a weekly basis. You are my guiding light, you sweet angel.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7432 on: April 24, 2024, 10:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April 24, 2024, 07:53:26 pm
Just popping by to say thanks again for always updating this thread, 4pool.

I can't be arsed navigating between my NBC Sports app and the Peacock app trying to figure out which one we're on, as the UX is still terrible. Instead, I just check this thread on a weekly basis. You are my guiding light, you sweet angel.

No worries. Gives me something to do...lol
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7433 on: April 24, 2024, 10:17:26 pm »
Saturday April 27th
West Ham v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7434 on: April 27, 2024, 02:41:59 pm »
Sunday May 5th
Liverpool v Tottenham
11:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7435 on: May 3, 2024, 08:29:08 am »
Quote from: 4pool on April 27, 2024, 02:41:59 pm
Sunday May 5th
Liverpool v Tottenham
11:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Just double checked and it got updated to Peacock and Telemundo
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7436 on: May 3, 2024, 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on May  3, 2024, 08:29:08 am
Just double checked and it got updated to Peacock and Telemundo

Good spot. Thanks.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,907
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7437 on: May 5, 2024, 06:44:11 pm »
Monday May 13th
Aston Villa v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7438 on: Today at 01:29:53 am »
Alright 4 pool & the U.S lads. Is it going to be NBC & Peacock with the premier league next season?
Whats the best package to sign up with? (Moving back to the U.S in June)
Also same question for the champions league & carabao
Cheers

Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7439 on: Today at 04:28:54 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:29:53 am
Alright 4 pool & the U.S lads. Is it going to be NBC & Peacock with the premier league next season?
Whats the best package to sign up with? (Moving back to the U.S in June)
Also same question for the champions league & carabao
Cheers
Champions League is CBS/Paramount +. Carabao and Fa CUp is ESPN +, PL is USA network, NBC and Peacock
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186]   Go Up
« previous next »
 