Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
February 25, 2024, 06:02:07 pm
The Emirates Football Association Challenge Cup

Wednesday February 28th
Liverpool v Southampton
3:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN+
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
February 25, 2024, 08:08:45 pm
Quote from: 4pool on February 25, 2024, 06:02:07 pm
Wednesday February 28th
Liverpool v Southampton
3:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN+

Specify the damn competition, 4Pool... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
February 25, 2024, 10:26:01 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on February 25, 2024, 08:08:45 pm
Specify the damn competition, 4Pool... :D

To be fair - there is only one espn+ comp left. lol.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
February 25, 2024, 10:29:38 pm
Quote from: newterp on February 25, 2024, 10:26:01 pm
To be fair - there is only one espn+ comp left. lol.

We just won a Milk Cup with our U-16s...

Fuck fairness... :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
February 25, 2024, 11:36:43 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on February 25, 2024, 08:08:45 pm
Specify the damn competition, 4Pool... :D

Fixed it just for you...  :P
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
February 26, 2024, 12:13:15 am
Quote from: 4pool on February 25, 2024, 11:36:43 pm
Fixed it just for you...  :P

With proper sponsorship notice, ooooooooh... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
February 26, 2024, 06:34:14 pm
Be ready for a heart attack when you see the prices for the Arse match in Philly.

Ticketmaster only.

We should make $200m on this trip.
Expect nothing.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
February 27, 2024, 08:06:37 am
Quote from: jambutty on February 26, 2024, 06:34:14 pm
Be ready for a heart attack when you see the prices for the Arse match in Philly.

Ticketmaster only.

We should make $200m on this trip.
I dont think the presale happened yet so ppl will list before it
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
February 28, 2024, 10:09:30 pm
Saturday March 2nd
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
10:00 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Yesterday at 10:15:34 pm
Thursday March 7th
Sparta Praha v Liverpool
12:45 Pm Eastern
Paramount +
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:15:34 pm
Thursday March 7th
Sparta Praha v Liverpool
12:45 Pm Eastern
Paramount +

AFC Turkish wants to know if this is an FA Cup game? :D
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Yesterday at 11:55:16 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
AFC Turkish wants to know if this is an FA Cup game? :D

Negative.  :P
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Today at 01:57:49 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm
AFC Turkish wants to know if this is an FA Cup game? :D

I do, of course...

It's the Fairs Cup...
