Be ready for a heart attack when you see the prices for the Arse match in Philly.



Ticketmaster only.



We should make $200m on this trip.



I just came on here to raise that very subject. Columbia, SC is a closer for me. Just looked at the prices for this game.I paid what I thought was ridiculous money a few years ago for the Liverpool Dortmud game in Charlotte for about $350 each for two tickets about 6 rows back somewhere between the 18 yard line and the center circle.Similar tickets at Columbia, SC are costing $1,100 and these are from Ticketmaster which seems to be the official listing agent provided by the venue. The amazing thing is that there do not seem to be too many tickets available for the majority of the stadium which has a capacity of 77,000.Some tickets do seem to be by people trying to resell them and mark up the profit, but overall it is just a staggering ticket price that they seem to be getting away with.The absolute cheapest ticket is $176 which is miles at the back in the corner.EDIT AGAIN. Just for fun I wondered what the service fees would be. About $40 is the answer.