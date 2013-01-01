FuboTV announced that it signed a multiyear distribution deal with Disney to bring ESPN to its service, filling in the missing link that could make it one of the best over-the-top live TV streaming services available for sports fans. It was already great for watching the Super Bowl and other live sporting events (especially since it has a free trial). But starting this summer, subscribers to FuboTVs $54.99 standard subscription plan will get ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC, along with access to many other Disney Television Studios channels.
Heres the complete list of channels being added to the standard plan:
ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3
SEC Network, ACC Network
ABC, ABC News Live
FX, FXX
Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD
Freeform
National Geographic