FuboTV announced that it signed a multiyear distribution deal with Disney to bring ESPN to its service, filling in the missing link that could make it one of the best over-the-top live TV streaming services available for sports fans. It was already great for watching the Super Bowl and other live sporting events (especially since it has a free trial). But starting this summer, subscribers to FuboTVs $54.99 standard subscription plan will get ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC, along with access to many other Disney Television Studios channels.



Heres the complete list of channels being added to the standard plan:



ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3

SEC Network, ACC Network

ABC, ABC News Live

FX, FXX

Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD

Freeform

National Geographic