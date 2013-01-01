« previous next »
Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 540726 times)

I just keep calling directv and getting customer loyalty discounts. I have 45/mo off for a year. My package is now 70/month which is fine - and I dont have be concerned with issues streaming etc.

I had a strong sense that the streaming services would be going up pretty quickly.
FuboTV announced that it signed a multiyear distribution deal with Disney to bring ESPN to its service, filling in the missing link that could make it one of the best over-the-top live TV streaming services available for sports fans. It was already great for watching the Super Bowl and other live sporting events (especially since it has a free trial). But starting this summer, subscribers to FuboTVs $54.99 standard subscription plan will get ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC, along with access to many other Disney Television Studios channels.

Heres the complete list of channels being added to the standard plan:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3
SEC Network, ACC Network
ABC, ABC News Live
FX, FXX
Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD
Freeform
National Geographic
Nice, thanks for the update 4pool.

Was thinking about cutting the cord yet again (got suckered in when we bought our house last summer) but Im looking at my tv and internet bill and cant believe how much I pay for crappy internet and far too many channels I never watch. Think its time to switch providers and get with the times.
