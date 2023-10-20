« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do  (Read 5297 times)

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,085
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #120 on: October 20, 2023, 07:55:24 pm »
Mississippi - The Pussycats

Him - Rupert Holmes
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,478
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #121 on: October 20, 2023, 08:57:56 pm »
Aint no pleasin you by Chas & Dave

Theres also a Xmas song by a proper wrong un that I couldnt help but enjoy if it came on.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,478
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #122 on: October 20, 2023, 09:05:03 pm »
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #123 on: October 20, 2023, 09:11:37 pm »
Fill My Little World - The Feeling.

Sorry. Can't tell you why. Just cheers me up.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,500
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #124 on: October 20, 2023, 09:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on October 20, 2023, 09:11:37 pm
Fill My Little World - The Feeling.

Sorry. Can't tell you why. Just cheers me up.
Cracking song that was.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #125 on: October 20, 2023, 09:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 20, 2023, 09:12:31 pm
Cracking song that was.
Well that makes me feel better!
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,746
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #126 on: October 20, 2023, 10:06:17 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 20, 2023, 09:05:03 pm



:lmao

Speaking of East17, that duet they did with Gabrielle.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,287
  • Truthiness
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #127 on: October 20, 2023, 10:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 20, 2023, 08:57:56 pm

Theres also a Xmas song by a proper wrong un that I couldnt help but enjoy if it came on.
I had to look that up as I couldn't think of any Christmas songs that *he* did. Then after listening to it I realise that I thought it was sung by Roy Wood or one of those other 70s guy that fell out of fashion. It's annoyingly toe-tapping all right. And that's why he appears in my YouTube search history, officer.

Unless you're talking about Mistletoe and Wine.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:20:09 am »
Girls Aloud - Biology

It's a cracker.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,620
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:46:00 am »
Quote from: Ray K on October 20, 2023, 10:38:01 pm

Unless you're talking about Mistletoe and Wine.


 :lmao :thumbup
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,620
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:47:30 am »
That latest one by Take That.

Very 60s chilled vibe.

----

Almost anything by Miley Cyrus.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,907
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:13:11 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:20:09 am
Girls Aloud - Biology

It's a cracker.

Nothing wrong with that, they have a bunch of really good songs.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,287
  • Truthiness
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:39:46 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:47:30 am
That latest one by Take That.

Very 60s chilled vibe.
.
Did hear that on the radio and thought it had a very Laurel Canyon vibe all right.

I thought we were spoiled in the 00s with the quality of girl groups songs. Girls Aloud had a bunch of good songs, All Saints had Never Ever and Pure Shores (the best pure pop song of the 00s), and been listening to Overload by the Sugababes recently after it trended on X during the week. These are not so much songs you wouldn't admit liking, but openly admit it to be honest.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,929
  • YNWA
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 02:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 20, 2023, 08:57:56 pm
Theres also a Xmas song by a proper wrong un that I couldnt help but enjoy if it came on.

The one with the shiny last name?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,287
  • Truthiness
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 03:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 02:10:04 pm
The one with the shiny last name?
Nothing wrong with Jim Diamond though.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:25:16 pm »
Holler - Spice Girls

Can't help it.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,746
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Songs you wouldn't admit to liking....but do
« Reply #136 on: Today at 02:37:35 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:25:16 pm
Holler - Spice Girls

Can't help it.

Haha I reckon I w only ever heard that about twice in my life. Was that one of their later/comeback songs when they tried to sound more polished?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 