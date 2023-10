There’s also a Xmas song by a proper wrong un’ that I couldn’t help but enjoy if it came on.



I had to look that up as I couldn't think of any Christmas songs that *he* did. Then after listening to it I realise that I thought it was sung by Roy Wood or one of those other 70s guy that fell out of fashion. It's annoyingly toe-tapping all right. And that's why he appears in my YouTube search history, officer.Unless you're talking about Mistletoe and Wine.