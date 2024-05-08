« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 10548973 times)

'Jurgen Klopp INCREDIBLE Mural Tribute | w/ MurWalls' - a 90 second video, from This Is Anfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k0lJrTdBTHI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k0lJrTdBTHI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/k0lJrTdBTHI


more here: www.thisisanfield.com/2024/05/our-klopp-jurgen-klopps-mural-comes-alive-in-brilliant-tribute
'Finding Liverpool: Jürgen Klopp | "Ill Never Walk Alone Again In My Life"' - a 5 minute video from LFC (with Expedia - the club endorsed ticket touts):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2yKAEcjUHdw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2yKAEcjUHdw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2yKAEcjUHdw
'Jürgen Klopp's Premier League press conference | Aston Villa vs Liverpool' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pkEAi_hRYbY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pkEAi_hRYbY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/pkEAi_hRYbY
''The most ridiculous moment I've ever witnessed' | The Reds Roundtable | Liverpool FC' - 25 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0


'Filmed at St George's Hall in Liverpool city centre, watch as the manager Jürgen Klopp, along with Pep Lijnders, Alex Inglethorpe, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott sit down to discuss dreams, potential, resilience and legacy.'
Quote from: oojason on May 10, 2024, 02:12:04 pm
''The most ridiculous moment I've ever witnessed' | The Reds Roundtable | Liverpool FC' - 25 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0


'Filmed at St George's Hall in Liverpool city centre, watch as the manager Jürgen Klopp, along with Pep Lijnders, Alex Inglethorpe, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott sit down to discuss dreams, potential, resilience and legacy.'

I just came here to post this ^

Ace!  :D
Quote from: A Red Abroad on May 10, 2024, 02:44:37 pm
I just came here to post this ^

Ace!  :D

What a great interview. One can't but have affection for all the guys. I hope that Inglethorpe stays with LFC post transition (anyone know if he is?), and I would love to see Pep come back to LFC one day. Needless to say I'd like Jurgen to come back -- but I think he's retiring. Maybe Germany coach--but not club again.
Eric Clapton played an acoustics YNWA on Saturday at his M&S Arena gig "for Jurgen" ;D

https://twitter.com/justanotherwool/status/1789676520149070075 (a 2 minute video) & https://twitter.com/estoesanfield_/status/1789909275579400581
'Jurgen Klopp farewell: A Liverpool painter embraced by the Kop' - 3 minute video from Sky (with Abigail Rudkin):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ncr-z8yeDdQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ncr-z8yeDdQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ncr-z8yeDdQ


more here: www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-special-club-29126039 (with more video clips)
.



Aston Villa 3 - 3 Liverpool : League Match 37 : Monday 13th May - an 8pm kick off


Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Munroe, Kellyman.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Díaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch, Nunez.

Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Tim Wood. Fourth official: Tim Robinson. VAR: Chris Kavanagh.


'Matchday Live: Villa vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rj2rsTNWxog
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/match-report-liverpool-play-out-3-3-draw-aston-villa

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5971

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356021.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356044.0

Klopp pre-match interview clips: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790084778517049652 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790078477787390043



Goals & Match Action...

Martinez own goal on 2'- https://dubz.link/v/q6k9fg & https://cazn.in/qa50 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790095812434747594

Luis Diaz given offside and then Gapko hits the post on 10' - https://twitter.com/lfcels/status/1790104928641294349

Tielemans goal on 12' - https://dubz.link/v/4pb1j0 & https://cazn.in/qa51 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790098805062246799

Gakpo goal on 23' - https://dubz.link/v/3yzqn4 & https://v.redd.it/it8o8o8xv80d1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790101562045436336

^ https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790110747487252681 (Sky analysis) & https://twitter.com/henriosko/status/1790104360401109232

Villa missed chance 1 yard out on 35' - https://cazn.me/m/53d0c1 & https://twitter.com/OlaoluwaB4/status/1790107967053791307 & https://v.redd.it/uw56x1ws190d1

Villa's Diaby fires over when through on 43' - https://twitter.com/Olorun_Phemmy/status/1790106569482350635

Diaz overhit pass to Salah on breakaway on ' - https://twitter.com/Uzzi_trends/status/1790106582522491101

Quansah goal on 48' - https://dubz.link/v/v7366d & https://v.redd.it/sj3ur312490d1 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790112998339510767

Watkins disallowed goal offside on 52' - https://twitter.com/Nurfussbal/status/1790113795886424513 & https://v.redd.it/v7aa344a590d1

Elliott goal disallowed for offside on 60' - https://twitter.com/Addiynwa/status/1790115388648308847 & https://twitter.com/vinesha1303/status/1790116141769077148

Villa fans sing 'Sign On', Gerrard' & 'GSTK' :lmao : https://twitter.com/samtihero/status/1790116069366980745 https://twitter.com/TheLocalScouser/status/1790116246827995302

Duran goal on 85' - https://dubz.link/v/8x8rm5 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790122006433714601

Nunez goal disallowed for offside 87' - https://twitter.com/TheLiverpoolEra/status/1790125938581102602 & https://twitter.com/TheLiverpoolEra/status/1790125938581102602

Durán goal on 88' - https://dubz.link/v/3fp16k & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790123076450914447

Alisson great save on 90+5' - https://twitter.com/koraliveforever/status/1790124124980863124

Klopp to our away fans at full-time - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1790129829284577713 & https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1790129592528752977







Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyXoGDzYfz4 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790133679240421851 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/videos/c06003mejm3o

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=gv5X6Fpbl-A & www.youtube.com/watch?v=gB3_mdnzeN4 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9IbC78tQGU



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cracft/aston_villa_vs_liverpool_premier_league_13may2024

& https://ourmatch.me/13-05-2024-aston-villa-vs-liverpool & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Aston_Villa_v_Liverpool_2024_05_13 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com & https://frdl.to/3egkjmgti0wg/Aston_Villa_vs_Liverpool.mkv.html & https://fullmatch.info/2024/05/13/aston-villa-vs-liverpool-premier-league-13-may-2024



'Villa vs Liverpool' : official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8hXFisSswI - 2 minute video

www.youtube.com/watch?v=swHClj64KpU - 13 minute video



'Villa vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d6m8K0kO5w8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d6m8K0kO5w8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/d6m8K0kO5w8



LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside Villa Park:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RTZT98HzDlA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RTZT98HzDlA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/RTZT98HzDlA




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table as at the end of Match Day 37 / end of Wednesday 15th May...



Some post-match content for Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool...






Jürgen reminded us that we are Liverpool ❤️ - https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1790145031266857148 (12 second video)

Jurgen Klopp Waves His Final Goodbye To The Travelling Kop - www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGIn-TcwVm8 (70 second video)

"I'M SO GLAD THAT JURGEN IS A RED." - https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1790140806545694848 (70 second video)

Jurgen at the end: https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1790143678461141337 (55 second video)

'Aston Villa 3 Liverpool 3 | Post-Match Pint | First Five' - from TAW: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEp9rLZajPs




'Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool | Post Match Reaction Show' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t3GKMh-0SQE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t3GKMh-0SQE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/t3GKMh-0SQE



'Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool | Chloes Match Reaction' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ExoBCXFN29E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ExoBCXFN29E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ExoBCXFN29E



'ASTON VILLA 3-3 LIVERPOOL | MAYCH REACTION' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JKvZUMVkzaY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JKvZUMVkzaY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/JKvZUMVkzaY



'ASTON VILLA 3-3 LIVERPOOL | DANS MATCH REACTION' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VUnWGVXqL6M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VUnWGVXqL6M</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/VUnWGVXqL6M



'Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool | Pajak's Match Reaction' - RedMen TV:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vCV69hqb-Yg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vCV69hqb-Yg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vCV69hqb-Yg



'Aston Villa 3 Liverpool 3 | The Anfield Wrap':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xpCDBEEu7pE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xpCDBEEu7pE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xpCDBEEu7pE




Post-Match Analysis Videos...

www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VpYuCzoQaI
www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFWnYvdar9o
www.youtube.com/watch?v=sVs2_A3nW20
www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKTICBVmPYY
www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mvSJpychxE
www.youtube.com/watch?v=sMbssrZFr_4
www.youtube.com/watch?v=vC4hRMZvdzY
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVOyI_8tZk8
www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmvqEmpPSM0
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPS3sxQBJMQ - David Lynch
www.youtube.com/watch?v=lY8T9HQS4RU - Sky post match MNF
www.youtube.com/watch?v=WN2KF7mcUp4 - Emery post match interview 1
www.youtube.com/watch?v=WPdx1C6yjaE - Emery post match interview 2



Match Reports...

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cpwg7qpeeeet#Report
www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/13/aston-villa-liverpool-premier-league-match-report
www.theguardian.com/football/live/2024/may/13/aston-villa-v-liverpool-premier-league-live
www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/aston-villa-liverpool-result-final-score-b2544342.html
www.rte.ie/sport/soccer/2024/0513/1448985-sub-duran-rescues-point-in-villa-v-liverpool-thriller
https://onefootball.com/en/news/aston-villa-3-3-liverpool-late-drama-at-villa-park-39484940
www.fotmob.com/news/1b8raq9n47lj81i3wygni0bsy8-aston-villa-3-3-liverpool-durans-dramatic-late-double-edges-villa-towards-champions-league-spot
www.skysports.com/football/a-villa-vs-liverpool/report/482951
www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/671391
www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/aston-villa-liverpool-highlights-duran-32801633
https://liverpooloffside.sbnation.com/2024/5/13/24155714/aston-villa-3-liverpool-3-epl-2024-result-recap-gakpo-gomez-martinez-quansah
www.thisisanfield.com/2024/05/aston-villa-3-3-liverpool-klopps-final-away-ends-in-chaotic-draw
www.theanfieldwrap.com/2024/05/writing-aston-villa-3-liverpool-3-review





'Jurgen Klopp farewell: Chairman of LFC Disabled Supporters Association discusses impact of manager' - 4 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YQKvPVnopjw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YQKvPVnopjw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/YQKvPVnopjw
'Aston Villa 3 - Liverpool 3: Who's A*sed? | The Late Challenge | Episode 67' - 60 minute podcast with Paul Cope & Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oZSjnmwkFNw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oZSjnmwkFNw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/oZSjnmwkFNw


https://thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.patreon.com/TheLateChallengePodcast : https://buymeacoffee.com/thelatechallenge

'5 Minutes of Jurgen Klopp' - by the quality CF Comps:-

https://twitter.com/CF_Compss/status/1790286618831532459
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 12:02:24 am
'Jurgen Klopp farewell: Chairman of LFC Disabled Supporters Association discusses impact of manager' - 4 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YQKvPVnopjw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YQKvPVnopjw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/YQKvPVnopjw

Wow.
'Jürgen Klopp Interview | TAW Special' - a 45 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iSYGbw6U2as" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iSYGbw6U2as</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/iSYGbw6U2as



'Behind Our Jürgen Klopp Interview | TAW Special' - 18 minute video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ohwGB5kHMI

'10 Times Liverpool Destroyed A Big Team Under Klopp - Part 1' - from the superb GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PYU_GxylZv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PYU_GxylZv4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/PYU_GxylZv4
'11 Times Liverpool Destroyed A Big Team Under Klopp - Part 2' - from the superb GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kueWB5IfF_Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kueWB5IfF_Q</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/kueWB5IfF_Q
'A REQUIEM FOR JÜRGEN KLOPP FROM JOHN OLIVER. ❤️‍🩹':-

https://twitter.com/meninblazers/status/1790753456682103094 (74 second video)



'John Oliver's parting message to Jürgen Klopp | Men in Blazers Interview' - 50 minute full video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KKIwF2PTB6E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KKIwF2PTB6E</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/KKIwF2PTB6E

'WHAT IS KLOPP REALLY LIKE? | Liverpool reporter shares stories' - a 20 minute video from David Lynch:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HOSf99HLYrI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HOSf99HLYrI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/HOSf99HLYrI
'Savour it. We only have Jürgen Klopp in the Premier League for one more week' - 3 minute video from SuperSport (from a few days ago):-

www.tiktok.com/@supersportofficial/video/7368406146882882821
'Jurgen Klopp farewell: Founder of LGBTQ+ discusses Klopp's work with community' - 3 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tJTsKvpUrHI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tJTsKvpUrHI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/tJTsKvpUrHI
'A special 'You'll Never Walk Alone' send off for Jurgen Klopp 🎻' - 3 minute tribute video - set to YNWA by the some talented musicians at the Liverpool Philharmonic:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/45HYZVlXMAc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/45HYZVlXMAc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/45HYZVlXMAc - or here: https://twitter.com/TheDalglishStnd/status/1787530111148855669

'Jurgen Klopp's best quotes as Liverpool manager' - 4 minute video at Sky Sports Retro:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KbUmroa8YXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KbUmroa8YXk</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/KbUmroa8YXk - or here for anyone outside the UK / geo-blocked etc - https://v.redd.it/k1crrp1jwr0d1

There is a 30 minute special on Klopp - on Sky Sports 1 - on Sunday at 7.30pm and repeated at 9.30pm... 'Klopp: He Made The People Happy'...


www.sky.com/tv-guide/20240519/4101-1/402/E517-145 - it may appear in a few other places too soon after (if Sky don't put it up on their youtube channel etc)...
'Liverpool's best Premier League goals under Klopp':-



www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/videos/cv2d492n4mno - 4 minute video from the BBC

'Jürgen Reminded Us Of Who We've Always Been | TAW Special' - 100 second video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qY23DMPzmho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qY23DMPzmho</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/qY23DMPzmho
