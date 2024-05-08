.Aston Villa 3 - 3 Liverpool
: League Match 37
: Monday 13th May - an 8pm kick offVilla XI:
Martinez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Munroe, Kellyman
.Liverpool XI:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Díaz.Subs: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Jones, Gravenberch, Nunez
.Referee: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Tim Wood. Fourth official: Tim Robinson. VAR: Chris Kavanagh.'Matchday Live: Villa vs Liverpool'
Klopp pre-match interview clips: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790084778517049652
Goals & Match Action...Martinez own goal on 2'
on 2'- https://dubz.link/v/q6k9fg
& https://cazn.in/qa50
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790095812434747594
Luis Diaz given offside and then Gapko hits the post on 10'
Tielemans goal on 12'
& https://cazn.in/qa51
Gakpo goal on 23'
on 23' - https://dubz.link/v/3yzqn4
& https://v.redd.it/it8o8o8xv80d1
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790101562045436336
^ https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790110747487252681 (Sky analysis)
& https://twitter.com/henriosko/status/1790104360401109232
Villa missed chance 1 yard out on 35'
& https://twitter.com/OlaoluwaB4/status/1790107967053791307
& https://v.redd.it/uw56x1ws190d1
Villa's Diaby fires over when through on 43'
Diaz overhit pass to Salah on breakaway on ' - https://twitter.com/Uzzi_trends/status/1790106582522491101

Quansah goal on 48'
on 48' - https://dubz.link/v/v7366d
& https://v.redd.it/sj3ur312490d1
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790112998339510767
Watkins disallowed goal offside on 52'
& https://v.redd.it/v7aa344a590d1
Elliott goal disallowed for offside on 60'
& https://twitter.com/vinesha1303/status/1790116141769077148
Villa fans sing 'Sign On', Gerrard' & 'GSTK'
: https://twitter.com/samtihero/status/1790116069366980745 https://twitter.com/TheLocalScouser/status/1790116246827995302
Duran goal on 85'
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790122006433714601
Nunez goal disallowed for offside 87'
& https://twitter.com/TheLiverpoolEra/status/1790125938581102602
Durán goal on 88'
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790123076450914447
Alisson great save on 90+5'
Klopp to our away fans at full-time - https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1790129829284577713
& https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1790129592528752977
Klopp post match : www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyXoGDzYfz4
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1790133679240421851
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/videos/c06003mejm3o
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=gv5X6Fpbl-A
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=gB3_mdnzeN4
as at the end of Match Day 37 / end of Wednesday 15th May...