''The most ridiculous moment I've ever witnessed' | The Reds Roundtable | Liverpool FC
' - 25 minute video from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Hil-Lw5ErL0
'Filmed at St George's Hall in Liverpool city centre, watch as the manager Jürgen Klopp, along with Pep Lijnders, Alex Inglethorpe, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott sit down to discuss dreams, potential, resilience and legacy.'