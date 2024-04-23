« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1038 1039 1040 1041 1042 [1043]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread  (Read 10528664 times)

Offline phoebeford

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41680 on: April 23, 2024, 11:23:09 am »
Hello. My name is Phoebe and I'm working on a documentary about Kenny Dalglish and LFC during the 70s and 80s. I am looking to gather as much footage as possible for the film. If anyone has any personal footage we might be able to license or just a collection of footage / any clips, please do get in touch with me! My email address: phoebe@jettyfilms.co.uk

Many thanks,

Phoebe
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41681 on: April 23, 2024, 03:49:05 pm »

'Everton vs Liverpool | Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4rLPcx0Q8NU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4rLPcx0Q8NU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/4rLPcx0Q8NU



'Jurgen Klopp reflects on his top Merseyside derby memories 🔴🔵' - 5 minute video from Sky; filmed before the above match:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XAwuoKXwJVM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XAwuoKXwJVM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XAwuoKXwJVM

« Last Edit: April 24, 2024, 10:11:41 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41682 on: April 24, 2024, 06:47:01 pm »
.



Everton 2 - 0 Liverpool : League Match 34 : Wednesday 24th April - an 8pm kick off


Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Virginia, Young, Andre Gomes, Chermiti, Warrington, Hunt.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Clark, Gravenberch, Elliott, Danns.

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.


'Matchday Live: Everton vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX5GiNFICAs
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/match-report-liverpool-beaten-244th-merseyside-derby

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5969

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355895.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355901.0

Klopp pre-match interview: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783206647390691717



Goals & Match Action...

Everton penalty overturned for offside on 6' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783212123360813555 & https://twitter.com/Footybanky/status/1783211096318316993

Branthwaite goal on 27' - https://streamin.one/v/61e3d472 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783217086309019855

Nunez chance saved on 35' - https://v.redd.it/w0okf1agdhwc1 & https://twitter.com/anfieldsociaI/status/1783219243653140929

Luis Diaz chance saved on 43' - https://twitter.com/koraliveforever/status/1783221386174959990 & https://v.redd.it/hrcy9oioehwc1

Salah chance blocked and follow-up shot over the bar on 45' - https://twitter.com/ArmerLydia76894/status/1783220631707734207

Calvert-Lewin goal on 58‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/brw9dv & https://footyload.com/qawa & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783230102752440488

Luis Diaz hits the post on 69' - https://twitter.com/SimplyGoal/status/1783233365426008263 & https://twitter.com/CoadedIBK/status/1783233281636344160

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783241633984610312



'Everton have won a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park for the first time since 17 October 2010' - https://twitter.com/squawka/status/1783239133348901247







van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=3se8huG0jzo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhkkP-nEOws & www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEs6OdOZrQc

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6egPuyH1fI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=woi1kzsyU7I & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3E-7IHblANA

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8LBZM_Ya1w & www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDey3FkMR5w & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITq33YD6Db8



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cc67yh/everton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_24apr2024

& https://ourmatch.me/24-04-2024-everton-vs-liverpool & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Everton_v_Liverpool_2024_04_24 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/everton-vs-liverpool-24-04-2024 & https://gofile.io/d/As0sUb



'Everton vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=z71eq32I_xo



'Everton vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J8pwU2yZZuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J8pwU2yZZuc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/J8pwU2yZZuc



Match Of The Day - BBC2 11.15pm on Wednesday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Wednesday 24th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cccr1a/bbc_match_of_the_day_24apr2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table as of Match Day 34 / end of Thursday 25th April (after the Brighton vs 115+ Cheats match)...



« Last Edit: April 25, 2024, 10:52:40 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41683 on: April 25, 2024, 12:21:43 pm »
Quote from: phoebeford on April 23, 2024, 11:23:09 am
Hello. My name is Phoebe and I'm working on a documentary about Kenny Dalglish and LFC during the 70s and 80s. I am looking to gather as much footage as possible for the film. If anyone has any personal footage we might be able to license or just a collection of footage / any clips, please do get in touch with me! My email address: phoebe@jettyfilms.co.uk

Many thanks,

Phoebe

Hi Phoebe,

I'm not sure how much help it'd be, but have sent you an email with a few links to some online content on Kenny linked to on here, and a couple of suggestions for other people to reach out to who often post type similar material (albeit far better, and occasionally rare/lost/oft-forgotten footage) from that era, online.

Hope the project does really well - and wish you all the best with this -and that anyone who has any footage on Kenny gets in touch.   :thumbup

« Last Edit: April 25, 2024, 07:27:59 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41684 on: April 26, 2024, 12:43:44 pm »

'West Ham vs Liverpool | Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m8ScHXpXad4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m8ScHXpXad4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/m8ScHXpXad4
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41685 on: April 26, 2024, 08:39:36 pm »

''Liverpool deserve a manager full of energy & knowledge' - Jürgen Klopp heaps praise on Arne Slot 🔴' - 11 minute video from TNT Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AklcgjNt5G0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AklcgjNt5G0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/AklcgjNt5G0
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41686 on: April 27, 2024, 11:50:52 am »
.



West Ham 2 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 35 : Saturday 27th April - a 12.30pm kick off


West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez Paqueta; Bowen, Kudus; Antonio.
Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Phillips, Ings, Cornet, Mubama, Casey.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Nunez.

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth Official: Josh Smith. VAR: Tim Robinson.


'Matchday Live: West Ham vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qq0b8Q7kCQM
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-play-out-west-ham-draw-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5969

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355909.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355915.0

Robertson pre-match interview: https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784171826500763716



Goals & Match Action...

Paqueta on Mac Allister on 6' (no yellow or warning) - https://twitter.com/FutballGiants/status/1784191706667036916 & https://twitter.com/KaysonPapa/status/1784195027297583289

Luis Diaz offside in penalty incident on 26' (foul & handball; though Taylor is the ref...) - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784192710452117730

Luis Diaz hits the post on 40' - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784194215045378227 & https://twitter.com/TheNewzFootball/status/1784193805798846574

Alisson save on 42' - https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1784194134275666294

Bowen goal on 43' - https://dubz.link/v/4n31hq & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784194857633800604 & https://twitter.com/TodayMatchHD/status/1784195713687339087

Robertson goal on 48' - https://dubz.link/v/ns02n9 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784200937986281767 & https://v.redd.it/msq0u9cto0xc1

Ogbonna own goal on 65' - https://dubz.link/v/c7kycx & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784204977247850945 & ?

Mac Allister header saved on 70' - https://twitter.com/FootballReprt/status/1784205740028162539

Alisson save on 76' - www.youtube.com/v/IvjeX_850k4 (at 2m 20s into the video)

Antonio goal on 77‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/hzmp7z & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784207900195303540 & https://v.redd.it/ss4x5ubzt0xc1

Klopp and Salah exchange on 77' - https://v.redd.it/4ybqx36su0xc1 & https://v.redd.it/9hyza51zv0xc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784209412392935702

Ref denies Gakpo chance on 86' (ref pretends he gave a freekick prior to gk... or something?) - https://v.redd.it/bbkg1m47x0xc1 & https://streamin.one/v/f1a6098d

^ & https://twitter.com/kezmodo/status/1784217497928945797 & https://v.redd.it/lzrd6v5nz0xc1 & https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1784214636587286773

^ 'Referee clearly waves play on, turns his back on Gakpo and Areola. You be the judge.' - https://twitter.com/MenInBlazers/status/1784217711595200796 (US video)

Elliott hits the bar on 89' - https://twitter.com/FootballReprt/status/1784210778419044621 & https://twitter.com/CCordilia/status/1784211209132109905

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784212848505221372 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=56jpcFyViAQ






It would seem from this video - that Taylor may have told the West Ham goalie to go down / get on the floor? And it is Taylor himself who then calls the physio onto the pitch:-

(around 44 second in; though the actual VAR-referee micced audio would be welcome... to clear up and clarify any further issues ;))

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zeGY6nKWjp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zeGY6nKWjp8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zeGY6nKWjp8



Gakpo post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPzW8IiYOrw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6tNPtra34A & www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5SmgZlLR2E

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuUDewnZNLw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFAvnoI_Jf0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqVj__iVekc

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZysK1ohOgg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=gF8pidOG39A & www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsuGuKoMoKE



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cec1z5/west_ham_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/27-04-2024-west-ham-united-vs-liverpool & https://hoofoot.com/?match=West_Ham_v_Liverpool_2024_04_27 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/west-ham-united-vs-liverpool-27-04-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc & https://gofile.io/d/7QkkB1



'West Ham vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgTt0gbIxvM



'West Ham vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from TNT:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IvjeX_850k4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IvjeX_850k4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/IvjeX_850k4



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 27th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cer9bd/bbc_match_of_the_day_27apr2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside West Ham:-

tba - likely Monday (if we lose there isn't usually an episode of 'Inside X')...




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576







League Table as of Match Day 35 / end of Sunday 28th April...



« Last Edit: April 29, 2024, 05:42:19 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41687 on: April 27, 2024, 11:57:40 am »

'1974: Making MATCH OF THE DAY | In Vision | Making Of... | BBC Archive' - 15 minute video from the BBC (featuring West Ham vs Liverpool, from 1974):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P3PdcXNKLTQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P3PdcXNKLTQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/P3PdcXNKLTQ
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41688 on: April 28, 2024, 09:55:08 pm »

a cracking youtube playlist of 317+ matches on Liverpool from the 1970's (both full matches and highlights)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2Pw6E_pxDEyE99oxpvn_vlob3uq3iekK

^ 'classic LIVERPOOL FC from the 70s' - by Paul Turner
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41689 on: April 28, 2024, 09:58:30 pm »

a quality youtube playlist of 115+ full match videos on Liverpool....


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuz--6g_otKGJZ5l06IgjRk

^ 'Liverpool full matches' - by idamaria7
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41690 on: April 28, 2024, 10:03:29 pm »

a top youtube playlist of 272+ Liverpool matches (mainly highlights)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8JTyDNixWe42aCl3gVjgA7vnSTP6j4jN

^ 'Football Clubs - Liverpool' - by NBV_Football



There are a few other quality playlists on Liverpool that can be found in...

'a mini-index for RAWK's 'Liverpool/Audio Video Thread' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

''Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=328573.msg18013134#msg18013134

« Last Edit: April 28, 2024, 10:16:26 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41691 on: April 28, 2024, 10:09:02 pm »

a superb youtube playlist of 157+ videos Liverpool from 1999 onwards (mainly highlights and short clip videos)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpJQYzUSIETFC8cocb-Qkp8KHnWNskHOR

^ 'Liverpool 2000-' - by Matthew Pawson
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41692 on: April 28, 2024, 10:12:05 pm »

another superb youtube playlist of 149+ videos on Liverpool (mainly highlights - and also some advert/promo type videos)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFZiJqF_UtWr76IsRGbl5wAICX3ARE18l

^ 'Liverpool Our Story' - by นางฟ้า แอนฟิลด์
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41693 on: April 28, 2024, 10:15:44 pm »

an official LFC youtube playlist of 50+ Liverpool Classic Match videos (mainly 1-5 minute highlights)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xusomdMYeeoHEkaDTG-G2oF

^ 'Classic Matches' - by Liverpool FC
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41694 on: April 28, 2024, 10:27:39 pm »

a top youtube playlist of 218+ general Liverpool videos (mainly short highlights and docs)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXiHH3ZeZe1rvNONSte7Jub0rXvNNUudc

^ 'Football: Liverpool FC' - by Bryandelion1701
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41695 on: April 28, 2024, 10:29:30 pm »

a top youtube playlist of 928+ videos on Liverpool from around 1983-1990...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6wZm49D8vx3I1cPjudf-CjYQjGs163dl

^ 'Liverpool 83-90' - by Richard Postlethwaite
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41696 on: April 28, 2024, 10:31:25 pm »

a top youtube playlist of 91+ Liverpool videos from 1947 onwards...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNIgn5SbjJ4gtoh5evnCYgqg7jlPEEYHB

^ 'Liverpool Leagues and Cups - 1947 onwards' - by Pete Baker
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41697 on: April 28, 2024, 10:33:07 pm »

a top youtube playlist of 199+ general Liverpool videos...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLjwg_CoLxN-sakpbqi-62-Jr40vud-t3

^ 'Liverpool.' - by vikki bowen
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41698 on: April 28, 2024, 10:40:39 pm »

a top youtube playlist of 104+ general Liverpool nostalgia type videos...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXyptcNzN_KtnvDDHLy6Wu7jskM0PHgf9

^ 'Liverpool FC Nostalgia_Hanschap' - by Dr. Hans Chapman
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41699 on: April 28, 2024, 10:44:59 pm »

a superb youtube playlist of 671+ Liverpool matches on MOTD...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyS5K7hElvrBE_mYTZyDjnmq2f2f7zDZ1

^ 'Liverpool-Match Of the Day' - by Moses Nekyon
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41700 on: April 28, 2024, 10:47:41 pm »

a top youtube playlist of 166+ general Liverpool match videos...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_AZYuWiLTuwYrpYi0AsrnrE0SDKD3bVk

^ 'Classic Liverpool Matches' - by Alex
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41701 on: April 29, 2024, 04:00:17 pm »

'[The Athletic] The Liverpool documentary featuring Jurgen Klopps final season as manager has still not been signed by a streaming service. Discussions are still ongoing as to who shows the eight-part series, which is set to air in August 2024 to coincide with the start of the new season' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1784957400761380956


'Liverpool documentary showing Jurgen Klopps final months as manager yet to be picked up by streaming service':-

https://theathletic.com/5457888/2024/04/29/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-documentary - or in full and free, here: https://archive.is/wip/nHkXB
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41702 on: April 29, 2024, 04:11:42 pm »

One for the sadist in us... ;)


'Liverpool Biggest "What if I Scored" Moments' - a 10 minute video, from the superb GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WqN1vZ2Q7OM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WqN1vZ2Q7OM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/WqN1vZ2Q7OM


GeorgeFilms youtube channel (and well worth a scroll through of anyone's time): www.youtube.com/@GeorgeFilms/videos
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41703 on: April 29, 2024, 04:14:45 pm »

'Liverpool Epic Reactions' - from Clinical Reds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oP7VUsbmwmA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oP7VUsbmwmA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/oP7VUsbmwmA
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41704 on: April 29, 2024, 07:27:29 pm »

'Liverpool Crash Out Of Title Race | Episode 65' - from The Late Challenge Podcast, with Paul Cope and Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q1Rgrg27s5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q1Rgrg27s5o</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Q1Rgrg27s5o


www.thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.facebook.com/people/The-Late-Challenge-Podcast/100090083201601
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41705 on: April 29, 2024, 08:47:01 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline phoebeford

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41706 on: May 1, 2024, 03:47:32 pm »
Hello. My name is Phoebe and I'm working on a documentary about Kenny Dalglish and LFC during the 70s and 80s. The film is being directed by an award-winning director and will be broadcast on a major global platform. I am looking to gather as much footage as possible for the film. If anyone has any personal footage we might be able to license or just a collection of footage / any clips, please do get in touch with me! My email address: phoebe@jettyfilms.co.uk

Many thanks,

Phoebe
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41707 on: May 1, 2024, 11:41:37 pm »

'Best Liverpool team goals under Klopp! 🤝🔴' - 5 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xJHcCaeXHek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xJHcCaeXHek</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xJHcCaeXHek
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41708 on: May 2, 2024, 02:11:37 pm »

'1997 03 06 - FC Brann Liverpool - ECWC QTR Final - FULL MATCH Eurosport' - full match replay, from a time when EuroSport used to show quality matches:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uWOLOKaLsxI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uWOLOKaLsxI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/uWOLOKaLsxI

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:00:24 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41709 on: Yesterday at 10:59:41 am »
.
'Liverpool vs Tottenham Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fieTQLTmHs0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fieTQLTmHs0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/fieTQLTmHs0



On English teams performing in Europe / playing too many matches / not enough time for rest and training sessions... and changing the approach...

Jürgen Klopp: "Seeing Aston Villa lose last night it means no English team will be in a European final, we should ask, do we decrease the intensity for the players?"

"If no English team is in a European final, have we underperformed? The PL is best in the world, not overrated, the players [overworked]. Someone needs to help the people, cut off one game."

"Two more CL games next season and you can cut off League Cup semi two legs."

"I had a chat with TNT - a television channel I will never watch again! - and they said they pay us to play football but I don't see it that way, football pays them."

"You have to become a part of football again and not just the squeezer, that is some advice from an old man on the way out. People can survive without match-days from time to time."



Klopp on TNT scheduling Liverpool for the shortest turnaround in the world between matches:-

That they dare to give Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday 12.30 is a crime. I was actually waiting for Amnesty International to go to them.

Its just somebody who sits there and decides that, and I would like to meet or be part of the meeting where someone says, Liverpool 12.30 and the whole room bursts into laughter, Again!

I would like to be there.

This morning I got sent the stats that says the quickest turnaround in the whole world is Liverpool FC.

And we sit there, and Im the same, and tell them you have to do more, fight more, you have to go for it.

In the whole world, we have the quickest turnaround between games, thats absolutely insane. But they are still happy to collect subscribers, you can take me off that list!



'Klopp learning about the word 'penultimate' - and asking if he will get a lawsuit for saying something negative about TNT 😂 😂 😂':-

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1786336692955119693 (40 second clip from the Spurs press conference)



'EVERY word of Jurgen Klopps brilliant dig at TNT Sports and fixture congestion!':-

www.thisisanfield.com/2024/05/every-word-of-jurgen-klopps-brilliant-dig-at-tnt-sports-and-fixture-congestion



Klopp on possibly becoming an administrator in the future:-

"Yesterday I got an award from the PFA. I'm not sure exactly for what... probably for speaking up for players."

"No, I never thought about it - but they will need people: in a normal age, knowing the business...  Imagine me becoming FIFA president, it's obviously a well-paid job which is why they want to do it! Not the official part of it, obviously. But you can make a living out of it, it looks like. But no, I don't think I will spend my lifetime on these kind of things, because in the end one person cannot put it right as long as all the rest just watch it and think 'Oh, they will be fine, they earn millions, let them do that, let them play there, all these kind of things... let's do the first 3 match days in America... stuff like that... all really good ideas'. I think, alone, you can't change anything, you probably wouldn't survive in that sea of sharks. So no, that's not the plan. I don't think I will do that."



BBC article on Klopp's comments: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cpeg2j2wx8jo
Guardian article on Klopp's comments: www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/03/jurgen-klopp-attacks-tnt-sports-over-premier-league-european-struggles
Independent: www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/i-will-definitely-not-watch-again-jurgen-klopp-rips-into-uk-broadcaster-and-insists-mo-salah-spat-is-over/a1703326026.html








^ 'Are Pep Guardiola or Mikel Arteta Right or Does a Busy Schedule Just Come with the Territory?' (from April 2024):-

https://theanalyst.com/2024/04/are-pep-guardiola-or-mikel-arteta-right-or-does-a-busy-schedule-just-come-with-the-territory

« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:03 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41710 on: Yesterday at 05:37:32 pm »

'A Tactical History of Liverpool, Ep. 29: Liverpool  Tottenham Hotspur 1971, Football League 70/71' - from the superb Holding Midfield:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fB-m2XErAA0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fB-m2XErAA0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/fB-m2XErAA0


LFCHistory.net match info page - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/620
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41711 on: Today at 11:19:10 am »

'Jurgen Klopp's FULL Monday Night Football Debut 🔍' - from September 2016:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vx62WZbVq-o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vx62WZbVq-o</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/vx62WZbVq-o
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41712 on: Today at 09:55:52 pm »

'02/09/1978 - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur' - 10 minute highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NzKcNevWbO4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NzKcNevWbO4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/NzKcNevWbO4


LFCHistory.net match info page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1046
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,063
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
« Reply #41713 on: Today at 09:57:49 pm »

'WILD SCENES 🤯 Seven-goal thriller settled at death! | Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham | EPL Highlights' - 3 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ILtk_pcM1vY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ILtk_pcM1vY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/ILtk_pcM1vY
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 1038 1039 1040 1041 1042 [1043]   Go Up
« previous next »
 