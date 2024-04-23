.
'Liverpool vs Tottenham Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp
' - from LFC:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fieTQLTmHs0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fieTQLTmHs0</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/fieTQLTmHs0On English teams performing in Europe / playing too many matches / not enough time for rest and training sessions... and changing the approach...
Jürgen Klopp: "Seeing Aston Villa lose last night it means no English team will be in a European final, we should ask, do we decrease the intensity for the players?"
"If no English team is in a European final, have we underperformed? The PL is best in the world, not overrated, the players [overworked]. Someone needs to help the people, cut off one game."
"Two more CL games next season and you can cut off League Cup semi two legs.""I had a chat with TNT - a television channel I will never watch again! - and they said they pay us to play football but I don't see it that way, football pays them."
"You have to become a part of football again and not just the squeezer, that is some advice from an old man on the way out. People can survive without match-days from time to time."Klopp on TNT scheduling Liverpool for the shortest turnaround in the world between matches
:-
That they dare to give Thursday, Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday 12.30 is a crime. I was actually waiting for Amnesty International to go to them.
Its just somebody who sits there and decides that, and I would like to meet or be part of the meeting where someone says, Liverpool 12.30 and the whole room bursts into laughter, Again!
I would like to be there.
This morning I got sent the stats that says the quickest turnaround in the whole world is Liverpool FC.
And we sit there, and Im the same, and tell them you have to do more, fight more, you have to go for it.
In the whole world, we have the quickest turnaround between games, thats absolutely insane. But they are still happy to collect subscribers, you can take me off that list!
'Klopp learning about the word 'penultimate' - and asking if he will get a lawsuit for saying something negative about TNT 😂 😂 😂
':-https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1786336692955119693 (40 second clip from the Spurs press conference)
'EVERY word of Jurgen Klopps brilliant dig at TNT Sports and fixture congestion!
':-www.thisisanfield.com/2024/05/every-word-of-jurgen-klopps-brilliant-dig-at-tnt-sports-and-fixture-congestionKlopp on possibly becoming an administrator in the future
:-
"Yesterday I got an award from the PFA. I'm not sure exactly for what... probably for speaking up for players."
"No, I never thought about it - but they will need people: in a normal age, knowing the business... Imagine me becoming FIFA president, it's obviously a well-paid job which is why they want to do it! Not the official part of it, obviously. But you can make a living out of it, it looks like. But no, I don't think I will spend my lifetime on these kind of things, because in the end one person cannot put it right as long as all the rest just watch it and think 'Oh, they will be fine, they earn millions, let them do that, let them play there, all these kind of things... let's do the first 3 match days in America... stuff like that... all really good ideas
'. I think, alone, you can't change anything, you probably wouldn't survive in that sea of sharks. So no, that's not the plan. I don't think I will do that."
BBC article on Klopp's comments: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cpeg2j2wx8jo
Guardian article on Klopp's comments: www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/may/03/jurgen-klopp-attacks-tnt-sports-over-premier-league-european-struggles
Independent: www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/premier-league/i-will-definitely-not-watch-again-jurgen-klopp-rips-into-uk-broadcaster-and-insists-mo-salah-spat-is-over/a1703326026.html
^ 'Are Pep Guardiola or Mikel Arteta Right or Does a Busy Schedule Just Come with the Territory?
' (from April 2024)
:-https://theanalyst.com/2024/04/are-pep-guardiola-or-mikel-arteta-right-or-does-a-busy-schedule-just-come-with-the-territory