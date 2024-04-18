Hello. My name is Phoebe and I'm working on a documentary about Kenny Dalglish and LFC during the 70s and 80s. I am looking to gather as much footage as possible for the film. If anyone has any personal footage we might be able to license or just a collection of footage / any clips, please do get in touch with me! My email address: phoebe@jettyfilms.co.uk



Many thanks,



Phoebe



Hi Phoebe,I'm not sure how much help it'd be, but have sent you an email with a few links to some online content on Kenny linked to on here, and a couple of suggestions for other people to reach out to who often post type similar material (albeit far better, and occasionally rare/lost/oft-forgotten footage) from that era, online.Hope the project does really well - and wish you all the best with this -and that anyone who has any footage on Kenny gets in touch.