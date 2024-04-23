.Everton 2 - 0 Liverpool
: League Match 34
: Wednesday 24th April - an 8pm kick offEverton XI:
Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.Subs: Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Virginia, Young, Andre Gomes, Chermiti, Warrington, Hunt
.Liverpool XI:
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Clark, Gravenberch, Elliott, Danns
.Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.'Matchday Live: Everton vs Liverpool'
- free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX5GiNFICAs
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com
& www.liverpoolfc.com/news/match-report-liverpool-beaten-244th-merseyside-derby
LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5969
RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355895.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355901.0
Klopp pre-match interview: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783206647390691717Goals & Match Action...
Everton penalty overturned for offside on 6' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783212123360813555
& https://twitter.com/Footybanky/status/1783211096318316993
Branthwaite goal on 27' - https://streamin.one/v/61e3d472
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783217086309019855
Nunez chance saved on 35' - https://v.redd.it/w0okf1agdhwc1
& https://twitter.com/anfieldsociaI/status/1783219243653140929
Luis Diaz chance saved on 43' - https://twitter.com/koraliveforever/status/1783221386174959990
& https://v.redd.it/hrcy9oioehwc1
Salah chance blocked and follow-up shot over the bar on 45' - https://twitter.com/ArmerLydia76894/status/1783220631707734207
Calvert-Lewin goal on 58' - https://dubz.link/v/brw9dv
& https://footyload.com/qawa
& https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783230102752440488
Luis Diaz hits the post on 69' - https://twitter.com/SimplyGoal/status/1783233365426008263
& https://twitter.com/CoadedIBK/status/1783233281636344160
Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783241633984610312
'Everton have won a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park for the first time since 17 October 2010' - https://twitter.com/squawka/status/1783239133348901247
van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=3se8huG0jzo
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhkkP-nEOws
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEs6OdOZrQc
Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6egPuyH1fI
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=woi1kzsyU7I
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=3E-7IHblANA
Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8LBZM_Ya1w
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDey3FkMR5w
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITq33YD6Db8Match Highlights
& Full Match Replays
: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cc67yh/everton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_24apr2024
& https://ourmatch.me/24-04-2024-everton-vs-liverpool
& https://hoofoot.com/?match=Everton_v_Liverpool_2024_04_24
& https://dasfootball.com
& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/everton-vs-liverpool-24-04-2024
& https://gofile.io/d/As0sUb
'Everton vs Liverpool
' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-www.youtube.com/watch?v=z71eq32I_xo
'Everton vs Liverpool
' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J8pwU2yZZuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J8pwU2yZZuc</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/J8pwU2yZZucMatch Of The Day
- BBC2 11.15pm on Wednesday night : MOTD Twitter
: MOTD Website
: Download / Watch
: RAWK's MOTD Thread
.Wednesday 24th April
