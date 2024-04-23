« previous next »
Liverpool Audio/Video Thread

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Hello. My name is Phoebe and I'm working on a documentary about Kenny Dalglish and LFC during the 70s and 80s. I am looking to gather as much footage as possible for the film. If anyone has any personal footage we might be able to license or just a collection of footage / any clips, please do get in touch with me! My email address: phoebe@jettyfilms.co.uk

Many thanks,

Phoebe
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Everton vs Liverpool | Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4rLPcx0Q8NU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4rLPcx0Q8NU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/4rLPcx0Q8NU



'Jurgen Klopp reflects on his top Merseyside derby memories 🔴🔵' - 5 minute video from Sky; filmed before the above match:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XAwuoKXwJVM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XAwuoKXwJVM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XAwuoKXwJVM

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Everton 2 - 0 Liverpool : League Match 34 : Wednesday 24th April - an 8pm kick off


Everton XI: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Keane, Onana, Danjuma, Virginia, Young, Andre Gomes, Chermiti, Warrington, Hunt.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Clark, Gravenberch, Elliott, Danns.

Referee: Andy Madley. Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Simon Hooper. VAR: David Coote. Assistant VAR: Lee Betts.


'Matchday Live: Everton vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=JX5GiNFICAs
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/match-report-liverpool-beaten-244th-merseyside-derby

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5969

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355895.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355901.0

Klopp pre-match interview: https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783206647390691717



Goals & Match Action...

Everton penalty overturned for offside on 6' - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783212123360813555 & https://twitter.com/Footybanky/status/1783211096318316993

Branthwaite goal on 27' - https://streamin.one/v/61e3d472 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783217086309019855

Nunez chance saved on 35' - https://v.redd.it/w0okf1agdhwc1 & https://twitter.com/anfieldsociaI/status/1783219243653140929

Luis Diaz chance saved on 43' - https://twitter.com/koraliveforever/status/1783221386174959990 & https://v.redd.it/hrcy9oioehwc1

Salah chance blocked and follow-up shot over the bar on 45' - https://twitter.com/ArmerLydia76894/status/1783220631707734207

Calvert-Lewin goal on 58‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/brw9dv & https://footyload.com/qawa & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783230102752440488

Luis Diaz hits the post on 69' - https://twitter.com/SimplyGoal/status/1783233365426008263 & https://twitter.com/CoadedIBK/status/1783233281636344160

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1783241633984610312



'Everton have won a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park for the first time since 17 October 2010' - https://twitter.com/squawka/status/1783239133348901247







van Dijk post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=3se8huG0jzo & www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhkkP-nEOws & www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEs6OdOZrQc

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6egPuyH1fI & www.youtube.com/watch?v=woi1kzsyU7I & www.youtube.com/watch?v=3E-7IHblANA

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=m8LBZM_Ya1w & www.youtube.com/watch?v=PDey3FkMR5w & www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITq33YD6Db8



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cc67yh/everton_vs_liverpool_premier_league_24apr2024

& https://ourmatch.me/24-04-2024-everton-vs-liverpool & https://hoofoot.com/?match=Everton_v_Liverpool_2024_04_24 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/everton-vs-liverpool-24-04-2024 & https://gofile.io/d/As0sUb



'Everton vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=z71eq32I_xo



'Everton vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J8pwU2yZZuc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J8pwU2yZZuc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/J8pwU2yZZuc



Match Of The Day - BBC2 11.15pm on Wednesday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Wednesday 24th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cccr1a/bbc_match_of_the_day_24apr2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576



League Table as of Match Day 34 / end of Thursday 25th April (after the Brighton vs 115+ Cheats match)...



Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Hello. My name is Phoebe and I'm working on a documentary about Kenny Dalglish and LFC during the 70s and 80s. I am looking to gather as much footage as possible for the film. If anyone has any personal footage we might be able to license or just a collection of footage / any clips, please do get in touch with me! My email address: phoebe@jettyfilms.co.uk

Many thanks,

Phoebe

Hi Phoebe,

I'm not sure how much help it'd be, but have sent you an email with a few links to some online content on Kenny linked to on here, and a couple of suggestions for other people to reach out to who often post type similar material (albeit far better, and occasionally rare/lost/oft-forgotten footage) from that era, online.

Hope the project does really well - and wish you all the best with this -and that anyone who has any footage on Kenny gets in touch.   :thumbup

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'West Ham vs Liverpool | Press Conference | Jürgen Klopp' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/m8ScHXpXad4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/m8ScHXpXad4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/m8ScHXpXad4
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
''Liverpool deserve a manager full of energy & knowledge' - Jürgen Klopp heaps praise on Arne Slot 🔴' - 11 minute video from TNT Sports:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AklcgjNt5G0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AklcgjNt5G0</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/AklcgjNt5G0
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
West Ham 2 - 2 Liverpool : League Match 35 : Saturday 27th April - a 12.30pm kick off


West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez Paqueta; Bowen, Kudus; Antonio.
Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Johnson, Ward-Prowse, Phillips, Ings, Cornet, Mubama, Casey.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Nunez.

Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth Official: Josh Smith. VAR: Tim Robinson.


'Matchday Live: West Ham vs Liverpool' - free matchday preview video from LFC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qq0b8Q7kCQM
LFC Live Blog / Match Report: https://matchcentre.liverpoolfc.com & www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-play-out-west-ham-draw-premier-league

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5969

RAWK Pre-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355909.0
RAWK Post-Match thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355915.0

Robertson pre-match interview: https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784171826500763716



Goals & Match Action...

Paqueta on Mac Allister on 6' (no yellow or warning) - https://twitter.com/FutballGiants/status/1784191706667036916 & https://twitter.com/KaysonPapa/status/1784195027297583289

Luis Diaz offside in penalty incident on 26' (foul & handball; though Taylor is the ref...) - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784192710452117730

Luis Diaz hits the post on 40' - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784194215045378227 & https://twitter.com/TheNewzFootball/status/1784193805798846574

Alisson save on 42' - https://twitter.com/TheEuropeanLad/status/1784194134275666294

Bowen goal on 43' - https://dubz.link/v/4n31hq & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784194857633800604 & https://twitter.com/TodayMatchHD/status/1784195713687339087

Robertson goal on 48' - https://dubz.link/v/ns02n9 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784200937986281767 & https://v.redd.it/msq0u9cto0xc1

Ogbonna own goal on 65' - https://dubz.link/v/c7kycx & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784204977247850945 & ?

Mac Allister header saved on 70' - https://twitter.com/FootballReprt/status/1784205740028162539

Alisson save on 76' - www.youtube.com/v/IvjeX_850k4 (at 2m 20s into the video)

Antonio goal on 77‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/hzmp7z & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784207900195303540 & https://v.redd.it/ss4x5ubzt0xc1

Klopp and Salah exchange on 77' - https://v.redd.it/4ybqx36su0xc1 & https://v.redd.it/9hyza51zv0xc1 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784209412392935702

Ref denies Gakpo chance on 86' (ref pretends he gave a freekick prior to gk... or something?) - https://v.redd.it/bbkg1m47x0xc1 & https://streamin.one/v/f1a6098d

^ & https://twitter.com/kezmodo/status/1784217497928945797 & https://v.redd.it/lzrd6v5nz0xc1 & https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1784214636587286773

^ 'Referee clearly waves play on, turns his back on Gakpo and Areola. You be the judge.' - https://twitter.com/MenInBlazers/status/1784217711595200796 (US video)

Elliott hits the bar on 89' - https://twitter.com/FootballReprt/status/1784210778419044621 & https://twitter.com/CCordilia/status/1784211209132109905

Full-Time Scenes - https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1784212848505221372 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=56jpcFyViAQ






It would seem from this video - that Taylor may have told the West Ham goalie to go down / get on the floor? And it is Taylor himself who then calls the physio onto the pitch:-

(around 44 second in; though the actual VAR-referee micced audio would be welcome... to clear up and clarify any further issues ;))

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zeGY6nKWjp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zeGY6nKWjp8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/zeGY6nKWjp8



Gakpo post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPzW8IiYOrw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6tNPtra34A & www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5SmgZlLR2E

Klopp post match interview : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuUDewnZNLw & www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFAvnoI_Jf0 & www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqVj__iVekc

Klopp post match conference : www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZysK1ohOgg & www.youtube.com/watch?v=gF8pidOG39A & www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsuGuKoMoKE



Match Highlights & Full Match Replays : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cec1z5/west_ham_united_vs_liverpool_premier_league

& https://ourmatch.me/27-04-2024-west-ham-united-vs-liverpool & https://hoofoot.com/?match=West_Ham_v_Liverpool_2024_04_27 & https://dasfootball.com

& https://footyfull.com/premier-league/west-ham-united-vs-liverpool-27-04-2024 & https://fullmatchsports.cc & https://gofile.io/d/7QkkB1



'West Ham vs Liverpool' : 2 minute official highlights from LFC:-

www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgTt0gbIxvM



'West Ham vs Liverpool' : 3 minute official highlights from TNT:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IvjeX_850k4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IvjeX_850k4</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/IvjeX_850k4



Match Of The Day - BBC1 10.20pm on Saturday night : MOTD Twitter : MOTD Website : Download / Watch : RAWK's MOTD Thread.

Saturday 27th April MOTD : https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1cer9bd/bbc_match_of_the_day_27apr2024

LFC TV Channel: TV Listings & Info (for full match replays & highlights etc) - www.liverpoolfc.com/lfctv & https://twitter.com/LFCTV



Inside West Ham:-

tba - likely Monday (if we lose there isn't usually an episode of 'Inside X')...




Liverpool 2023/24 Fixtures & Results information : www.liverpoolfc.com/fixtures/mens/2023


Liverpool matches being shown live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/liverpool-on-tv.html

Liverpool matches being shown live on TV channels around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/teams/england/liverpool

60+ Stream Sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Liverpool matches being shown live on LFC TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-football-on-lfc-tv.html (Friendlies, U23 PL2 matches, U18 Academy, EFL Trophy etc)


A 'mini-index' for the RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576







League Table as of Match Day 35 / end of Sunday 28th April...



Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'1974: Making MATCH OF THE DAY | In Vision | Making Of... | BBC Archive' - 15 minute video from the BBC (featuring West Ham vs Liverpool, from 1974):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P3PdcXNKLTQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P3PdcXNKLTQ</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/P3PdcXNKLTQ
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a cracking youtube playlist of 317+ matches on Liverpool from the 1970's (both full matches and highlights)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2Pw6E_pxDEyE99oxpvn_vlob3uq3iekK

^ 'classic LIVERPOOL FC from the 70s' - by Paul Turner
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a quality youtube playlist of 115+ full match videos on Liverpool....


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuz--6g_otKGJZ5l06IgjRk

^ 'Liverpool full matches' - by idamaria7
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a top youtube playlist of 272+ Liverpool matches (mainly highlights)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL8JTyDNixWe42aCl3gVjgA7vnSTP6j4jN

^ 'Football Clubs - Liverpool' - by NBV_Football



There are a few other quality playlists on Liverpool that can be found in...

'a mini-index for RAWK's 'Liverpool/Audio Video Thread' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

''Season Review' videos (from 1987/88 onwards) & some older 'Club History' videos' : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=328573.msg18013134#msg18013134

Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a superb youtube playlist of 157+ videos Liverpool from 1999 onwards (mainly highlights and short clip videos)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpJQYzUSIETFC8cocb-Qkp8KHnWNskHOR

^ 'Liverpool 2000-' - by Matthew Pawson
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
another superb youtube playlist of 149+ videos on Liverpool (mainly highlights - and also some advert/promo type videos)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFZiJqF_UtWr76IsRGbl5wAICX3ARE18l

^ 'Liverpool Our Story' - by นางฟ้า แอนฟิลด์
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
an official LFC youtube playlist of 50+ Liverpool Classic Match videos (mainly 1-5 minute highlights)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR8DItC4f5xusomdMYeeoHEkaDTG-G2oF

^ 'Classic Matches' - by Liverpool FC
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a top youtube playlist of 218+ general Liverpool videos (mainly short highlights and docs)...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXiHH3ZeZe1rvNONSte7Jub0rXvNNUudc

^ 'Football: Liverpool FC' - by Bryandelion1701
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a top youtube playlist of 928+ videos on Liverpool from around 1983-1990...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6wZm49D8vx3I1cPjudf-CjYQjGs163dl

^ 'Liverpool 83-90' - by Richard Postlethwaite
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a top youtube playlist of 91+ Liverpool videos from 1947 onwards...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNIgn5SbjJ4gtoh5evnCYgqg7jlPEEYHB

^ 'Liverpool Leagues and Cups - 1947 onwards' - by Pete Baker
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a top youtube playlist of 199+ general Liverpool videos...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLjwg_CoLxN-sakpbqi-62-Jr40vud-t3

^ 'Liverpool.' - by vikki bowen
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a top youtube playlist of 104+ general Liverpool nostalgia type videos...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXyptcNzN_KtnvDDHLy6Wu7jskM0PHgf9

^ 'Liverpool FC Nostalgia_Hanschap' - by Dr. Hans Chapman
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a superb youtube playlist of 671+ Liverpool matches on MOTD...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyS5K7hElvrBE_mYTZyDjnmq2f2f7zDZ1

^ 'Liverpool-Match Of the Day' - by Moses Nekyon
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
a top youtube playlist of 166+ general Liverpool match videos...


www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_AZYuWiLTuwYrpYi0AsrnrE0SDKD3bVk

^ 'Classic Liverpool Matches' - by Alex
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'[The Athletic] The Liverpool documentary featuring Jurgen Klopps final season as manager has still not been signed by a streaming service. Discussions are still ongoing as to who shows the eight-part series, which is set to air in August 2024 to coincide with the start of the new season' - https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1784957400761380956


'Liverpool documentary showing Jurgen Klopps final months as manager yet to be picked up by streaming service':-

https://theathletic.com/5457888/2024/04/29/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-documentary - or in full and free, here: https://archive.is/wip/nHkXB
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
One for the sadist in us... ;)


'Liverpool Biggest "What if I Scored" Moments' - a 10 minute video, from the superb GeorgeFilms:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WqN1vZ2Q7OM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WqN1vZ2Q7OM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/WqN1vZ2Q7OM


GeorgeFilms youtube channel (and well worth a scroll through of anyone's time): www.youtube.com/@GeorgeFilms/videos
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Liverpool Epic Reactions' - from Clinical Reds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oP7VUsbmwmA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oP7VUsbmwmA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/oP7VUsbmwmA
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Liverpool Crash Out Of Title Race | Episode 65' - from The Late Challenge Podcast, with Paul Cope and Gareth Roberts:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q1Rgrg27s5o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q1Rgrg27s5o</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Q1Rgrg27s5o


www.thelatechallengepodcast.com : https://twitter.com/LateChallenge : www.facebook.com/people/The-Late-Challenge-Podcast/100090083201601
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
Hello. My name is Phoebe and I'm working on a documentary about Kenny Dalglish and LFC during the 70s and 80s. The film is being directed by an award-winning director and will be broadcast on a major global platform. I am looking to gather as much footage as possible for the film. If anyone has any personal footage we might be able to license or just a collection of footage / any clips, please do get in touch with me! My email address: phoebe@jettyfilms.co.uk

Many thanks,

Phoebe
Re: Liverpool Audio/Video Thread
'Best Liverpool team goals under Klopp! 🤝🔴' - 5 minute video from Sky:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xJHcCaeXHek" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xJHcCaeXHek</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/xJHcCaeXHek
