« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: What mobile phone?  (Read 748890 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8400 on: August 22, 2022, 04:28:28 pm »
It's a crazy world we're living in when a £250 phone is considered budget.

Good write up though 36.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,593
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8401 on: Yesterday at 07:33:14 am »
There are people out there who think a 1100 phone is abaolutely necessary. Simply because they can.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,904
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8402 on: Yesterday at 08:43:33 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 07:33:14 am
There are people out there who think a 1100 phone is abaolutely necessary. Simply because they can.
yep

200 every two years will do me
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • blazed
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8403 on: Yesterday at 09:54:19 am »
I recently got an Xperia 1 iv from the US for about 1500 USD.

Eye watering price aside, it is the ONLY phone that offers all that I want. A headphone jack, an SD card slot and a display which can function as a portable monitor for your DSLR or console or anything that can be hooked up to an external display.

Well worth the money imo. 
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,593
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8404 on: Yesterday at 01:20:16 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:43:33 am
yep

200 every two years will do me

The funny thing is, I calculate about 10 euros a month as a breakeven point for a phone. I dont know how/why I came up with this number.

If I buy a phone for 240 euros, I have to use it for 2 years minimum. Anything more, is an added bonus. So if I use it for 3 years or 3.5 years, thats how long the phone is going to last anyways. Which is fair I feel.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8405 on: Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 07:33:14 am
There are people out there who think a 1100 phone is abaolutely necessary. Simply because they can.


Most important things I look for in a mobile is quality music playback & the camera,after that I'm not arsed.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8406 on: Today at 07:24:52 am »
I just keep mine until the updates stop, then pass it on it to the missus. Had this Oneplus Nord for a few years but even they're getting pricey now.
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • blazed
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8407 on: Today at 07:31:10 am »
to be honest updates make the phone worse in most cases in my experience. Only the security updates matter...

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,593
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8408 on: Today at 07:34:12 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm
Most important things I look for in a mobile is quality music playback & the camera,after that I'm not arsed.

How is this phone dependent? Isnt it headphone dependent?
Logged

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,595
  • blazed
Re: What mobile phone?
« Reply #8409 on: Today at 08:11:00 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 07:34:12 am
How is this phone dependent? Isnt it headphone dependent?

If the phone has a DAC, its absolutely phone dependent. Also support for high bitrate codecs and lossless wireless formats depends on the chipset/SOC as well. LG phones used to have some of the best DAC setups in the market, making it the best for audiphiles. Unfortunately, LG are gone from the smartphone space.

Some newer phones (Moto Edge 30 pro for e.g) don't even have DACs and analog output, so you cannot use standard usb c to 3.5 mm adapters to use your wired headphones. They rely on external DACs, which some premium adapters include. Otherwise you are limited to using USB type C earphones/headphones, which are nowhere near as common as standard 3.5 mm wired ones.

Its a mix of hardware and software.
Logged
Phuk yoo
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 