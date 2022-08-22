How is this phone dependent? Isnt it headphone dependent?



If the phone has a DAC, its absolutely phone dependent. Also support for high bitrate codecs and lossless wireless formats depends on the chipset/SOC as well. LG phones used to have some of the best DAC setups in the market, making it the best for audiphiles. Unfortunately, LG are gone from the smartphone space.Some newer phones (Moto Edge 30 pro for e.g) don't even have DACs and analog output, so you cannot use standard usb c to 3.5 mm adapters to use your wired headphones. They rely on external DACs, which some premium adapters include. Otherwise you are limited to using USB type C earphones/headphones, which are nowhere near as common as standard 3.5 mm wired ones.Its a mix of hardware and software.