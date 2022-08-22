« previous next »
It's a crazy world we're living in when a £250 phone is considered budget.

Good write up though 36.
There are people out there who think a 1100 phone is abaolutely necessary. Simply because they can.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 23, 2022, 07:33:14 am
There are people out there who think a 1100 phone is abaolutely necessary. Simply because they can.
yep

200 every two years will do me
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

I recently got an Xperia 1 iv from the US for about 1500 USD.

Eye watering price aside, it is the ONLY phone that offers all that I want. A headphone jack, an SD card slot and a display which can function as a portable monitor for your DSLR or console or anything that can be hooked up to an external display.

Well worth the money imo. 
Quote from: paulrazor on August 23, 2022, 08:43:33 am
yep

200 every two years will do me

The funny thing is, I calculate about 10 euros a month as a breakeven point for a phone. I dont know how/why I came up with this number.

If I buy a phone for 240 euros, I have to use it for 2 years minimum. Anything more, is an added bonus. So if I use it for 3 years or 3.5 years, thats how long the phone is going to last anyways. Which is fair I feel.
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 23, 2022, 07:33:14 am
There are people out there who think a 1100 phone is abaolutely necessary. Simply because they can.


Most important things I look for in a mobile is quality music playback & the camera,after that I'm not arsed.
I just keep mine until the updates stop, then pass it on it to the missus. Had this Oneplus Nord for a few years but even they're getting pricey now.
to be honest updates make the phone worse in most cases in my experience. Only the security updates matter...

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 23, 2022, 10:17:48 pm
Most important things I look for in a mobile is quality music playback & the camera,after that I'm not arsed.

How is this phone dependent? Isnt it headphone dependent?
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 24, 2022, 07:34:12 am
How is this phone dependent? Isnt it headphone dependent?

If the phone has a DAC, its absolutely phone dependent. Also support for high bitrate codecs and lossless wireless formats depends on the chipset/SOC as well. LG phones used to have some of the best DAC setups in the market, making it the best for audiphiles. Unfortunately, LG are gone from the smartphone space.

Some newer phones (Moto Edge 30 pro for e.g) don't even have DACs and analog output, so you cannot use standard usb c to 3.5 mm adapters to use your wired headphones. They rely on external DACs, which some premium adapters include. Otherwise you are limited to using USB type C earphones/headphones, which are nowhere near as common as standard 3.5 mm wired ones.

Its a mix of hardware and software.
Wow TIL...

So which phones fulfil that requirement?
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 23, 2022, 10:17:48 pm

Most important things I look for in a mobile is quality music playback & the camera,after that I'm not arsed.

Out the box you're screwed I reckon. Software end I do this:

I rooted my Xiaomi mix 4 for this reason - can install a DSP processor eg. I have JamesDSP

Can also ensure its very high (flac-matching) bitrate in the Developer Settings

https://forum.xda-developers.com/t/jamesdsp-audio-manager-mmt-ex.3607970/

So as ever my advice is buy what you want as long as it's on Android and get ready to root
time to upgrade from the iphone xs

thinking of buying the iphone 14 pro max when it releases this month for £1100, anyone know what date they're thinking?
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  6, 2022, 12:43:43 pm
time to upgrade from the iphone xs

thinking of buying the iphone 14 pro max when it releases this month for £1100, anyone know what date they're thinking?

Release is tomorrow, usually up for per-order the same day, deliveries starting a couple weeks later
I need to upgrade from my iphone X because the battery is just completely worn out. Can anyone recommend a phone worth upgrading to? Budget circa £500.

Things I cant live without are Siri, Wallet, Apple Pay and Banking apps so ideally need something which has those or equivalent.

Thanks
Quote from: owens_2k on September  8, 2022, 04:23:31 pm
I need to upgrade from my iphone X because the battery is just completely worn out. Can anyone recommend a phone worth upgrading to? Budget circa £500.

Things I cant live without are Siri, Wallet, Apple Pay and Banking apps so ideally need something which has those or equivalent.

Thanks

You'll be able to get all of those with Android (or the equiv.) - the Honor 70 looks like a really nice phone. Under £500.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiSeegZbDMw

This is a good review of it. You get free wireless earbuds with them at the moment.
This 14 pro looks amazing, I love the pill they have gone with, though the name "Dynamic Island" is a bit OTT.

Pre order going live 1pm, will be on this like a shot.
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  6, 2022, 12:43:43 pm
time to upgrade from the iphone xs

thinking of buying the iphone 14 pro max when it releases this month for £1100, anyone know what date they're thinking?

Pre order today, will be ready on Fri 16th.
Quote from: owens_2k on September  8, 2022, 04:23:31 pm
I need to upgrade from my iphone X because the battery is just completely worn out. Can anyone recommend a phone worth upgrading to? Budget circa £500.

Things I cant live without are Siri, Wallet, Apple Pay and Banking apps so ideally need something which has those or equivalent.

Thanks

Or go get a new battery, will give you another year or 2 of the X.
God damn the Apple store sucks. Filled out the pre PRE-order stuff ready to go for today and it failed at multiple steps and never got to check out. Now all the early delivery slots are gone. Genius my arse.
Quote from: GinKop on September  9, 2022, 11:09:53 am
You'll be able to get all of those with Android (or the equiv.) - the Honor 70 looks like a really nice phone. Under £500.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiSeegZbDMw

This is a good review of it. You get free wireless earbuds with them at the moment.
Funnily enough I've been looking at that phone after seeing an unbox therapy review of it. I'm just scared to make the jump from Apple!
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on September  9, 2022, 12:36:51 pm
Pre order today, will be ready on Fri 16th.

Missed out, its now saying October 10 delivery  :no

Argos are suppose to drop the IPhone 14 pre orders today, anyone know what time to expect with Argos?
Quote from: owens_2k on September  9, 2022, 09:03:17 pm
Funnily enough I've been looking at that phone after seeing an unbox therapy review of it. I'm just scared to make the jump from Apple!

Don't be, I have a work iPhone and it's terrible for my purposes - but my opinion aside, making the jump from Apple is not the obstacle it was ten years ago. At any rate, their business model is lowest common denominator tech coupled with walling you in

all your photos with Apple? That is not an accident.

Is it easier? The alternative isn't hard - do explore it, but I assure you jumping from Apple is entirely surmountable and I encourage you to do it  ;D
Thinking of making the jump from Apple to Samsung myself. What are the benefits? I own a Mac too which is my main laptop.
Shall I order it and go for the mid October delivery date or shall I wait for launch day and try and hope to get it around release time? I really dont want to wait till mid/end of October but on the other hand I dont want that date to go even further November etc
Quote from: stevieG786 on September 11, 2022, 04:44:20 pm
Shall I order it and go for the mid October delivery date or shall I wait for launch day and try and hope to get it around release time? I really dont want to wait till mid/end of October but on the other hand I dont want that date to go even further November etc
I'd try Argos in the morning as i ordered mine this morning after missing out yesterday.
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 10, 2022, 12:21:01 pm
Thinking of making the jump from Apple to Samsung myself. What are the benefits? I own a Mac too which is my main laptop.

In the past you'd have had a number of hardware benefits if you switched in that direction, but these days the likes of Samsung have pared those right down.

Do you just fancy a change or is there a specific reason for switching away from Apple, the former is obviously a completely valid reason, but otherwise if somebody is happy with android or ios, they might as well stick with their current one.
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:10:39 am
In the past you'd have had a number of hardware benefits if you switched in that direction, but these days the likes of Samsung have pared those right down.

Do you just fancy a change or is there a specific reason for switching away from Apple, the former is obviously a completely valid reason, but otherwise if somebody is happy with android or ios, they might as well stick with their current one.
My reasons are simply because I've had the iPhone X since 2018 and the battery has run its course. The new iterations of iphones don't really offer much in terms of upgrades for what I use mine for.

Maybe as someone mentioned above, a new battery may be the best bet.
in stock on amazon roght now

just placed my order
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:10:39 am
In the past you'd have had a number of hardware benefits if you switched in that direction, but these days the likes of Samsung have pared those right down.

Do you just fancy a change or is there a specific reason for switching away from Apple, the former is obviously a completely valid reason, but otherwise if somebody is happy with android or ios, they might as well stick with their current one.

Mine is literally just for a change mate. Ive had iPhone for years and sometimes a change is good.
Quote from: GinKop on September  9, 2022, 11:09:53 am
You'll be able to get all of those with Android (or the equiv.) - the Honor 70 looks like a really nice phone. Under £500.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiSeegZbDMw

This is a good review of it. You get free wireless earbuds with them at the moment.
Was gonna pull the trigger on the Honor 70 until I realised it has no IP protection
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 02:01:49 pm
Was gonna pull the trigger on the Honor 70 until I realised it has no IP protection

Have a look into that. Getting an IP rating for a phone costs alot so they don't actively pay to go through the IP process. But their phones are manufactured so they have the same water ingress protection that the major brands do (rubber ring seal on the SIM card tray, mesh protection around the speakers and microphone and sealant around the screen). They just don't have the official rating

OnePlus did it for years to save money.

One thing to remember with an IP rating. It does sound fancy and may help if you drop it down the toilet. But phones still have water tamper measures inside and companies won't pay out if you happen to still manage to water damage your phone
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 02:16:59 pm
Have a look into that. Getting an IP rating for a phone costs alot so they don't actively pay to go through the IP process. But their phones are manufactured so they have the same water ingress protection that the major brands do (rubber ring seal on the SIM card tray, mesh protection around the speakers and microphone and sealant around the screen). They just don't have the official rating

OnePlus did it for years to save money.

One thing to remember with an IP rating. It does sound fancy and may help if you drop it down the toilet. But phones still have water tamper measures inside and companies won't pay out if you happen to still manage to water damage your phone

I had a OnePlus 2 that got water damaged just from exposure to condensation on the inside of a tent while camping back in the day. Also had a Huawei Mate 20 Pro that was meant to be IP 68 "can withstand depths of up to 1.5 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes" which fell into a hot tub for a matter of seconds and stopped working which surprisingly Huawei replaced. It's better to have one that's actually covered in my experience.
Had a Huawei P30 Pro since 2019 and it's done me great. However, I went to a music festival with the missus this summer and her iPhone 13 recorded amazing sound/videos with surprising consistency. The 13 also feels great with the vibrations etc. Never had an iPhone as I've always been Android but I'm really considering getting the 14 Pro. I'll still likely use Google Maps instead of Apple's etc but there's just nothing popping out at me on the Android market that seems to match the consistency of the iPhone.
