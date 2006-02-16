.A few memorable victories vs Manchester Utd : from 2000 onwards...Manchester Utd 0 - 1 Liverpool
: Sunday 17th December, 2000
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/228620 seconds of the goal...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vOaqbwO8i8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vOaqbwO8i8I</a>full match...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yz6LU2KGl6w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yz6LU2KGl6w</a>Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester Utd
: Saturday 31st March, 2001
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/23085 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FYnUBm5egDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FYnUBm5egDI</a>5 minutes...www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/93615657722673111 minutes...Liverpool 2 - 1 Manchester Utd
: 2001 Charity Shield; Sunday 12th August, 2001
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2324
RAWK Match Thread: ?1 minute...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oa_9j9o8UkM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oa_9j9o8UkM</a>full match...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n8XPqlWhya4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n8XPqlWhya4</a>Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester Utd
: Sunday 4th November, 2001
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2343
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=144312 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C73HsLtPZf0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C73HsLtPZf0</a>full match...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kU7dYD2C_Tw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kU7dYD2C_Tw</a>Manchester Utd 0 - 1 Liverpool
: Tuesday 22nd January, 2002
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2360
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=763.04 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IabhZ07e2_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IabhZ07e2_4</a>full match...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/596foaq15T8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/596foaq15T8</a>Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester Utd
: 2003 League Cup Final; Sunday 2nd March, 2003
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2432
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=11003.04 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2aWugJIQM2M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2aWugJIQM2M</a>full match...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sTx8nucrqUQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sTx8nucrqUQ</a>Manchester Utd 0 - 1 Liverpool
: Saturday 24th April, 2004
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2480
RAWK Match Thread: ?1 minute...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fhWtaQj3hYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fhWtaQj3hYk</a>4 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zuG_kWEEhWI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zuG_kWEEhWI</a>Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester Utd
: 2006 FA Cup - 5th Round; Saturday 17th February, 2006.
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2480
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109594.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content starts on Page 4 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.120full match...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zKdX4d9cleU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zKdX4d9cleU</a>30 seconds of the goal...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/favztWd5Ybs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/favztWd5Ybs</a>90 second highlights...www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/highlights-lfc-1-0-man-united-fa-cup-2006/406737213729971/Liverpool 2 - 1 Manchester Utd
: Saturday 13th September, 2008
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5117
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=228573.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content starts on Page 139 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.552011 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M8sKG7xOu1o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M8sKG7xOu1o</a>3 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L9kYq4EXWXY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L9kYq4EXWXY</a>Manchester Utd 1 - 4 Liverpool
: Saturday 14th March, 2009
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5136
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=228573.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content starts on Page 192 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.764011 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e9hzdYUBAcI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e9hzdYUBAcI</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/e9hzdYUBAcI7 minutes...www.dailymotion.com/video/x5etf8m16 minutes...www.veoh.com/watch/v18348847dhePBwq94 minutes...www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/788482858236681
(no sign-in or facebook account required; very good quality from LFC)10 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ToK9NfxkPoU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ToK9NfxkPoU</a>Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester Utd
: Sunday 25th October, 2009
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5172
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249050.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content starts on Page 248 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.98801 minute...www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/on-this-day-in-2009-liverpool-2-0-man-utd/10157350189027573/10 minutes...www.dailymotion.com/video/x3x1cxnLiverpool 3 - 1 Manchester Utd
: Sunday 6th March, 2011
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5172
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=271945.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content starts on Page 349 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.139209 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RIbmDiAid50" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RIbmDiAid50</a>3 minutes...www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/extended-highlights-lfc-3-1-man-united-1011/1956862371123865/Liverpool 2 - 1 Manchester Utd
: 2012 FA Cup - 4rd Round; Saturday 28th January, 2012.
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5320
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285981.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content starts on Page 572 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.228404 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z4y5lYRxawg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z4y5lYRxawg</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Z4y5lYRxawg9 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wvDOHD_2wRk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wvDOHD_2wRk</a>Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester Utd
: Sunday 1st September, 2013
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5383
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308349.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content starts on Page 619 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.247204 minutes...www.dailymotion.com/video/x141w331 minute...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/po9Gwi_Es2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/po9Gwi_Es2s</a>Manchester Utd 0 - 3 Liverpool
: Sunday 16th March, 2014
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5410
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=312680.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content starts on Page 682 : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.272405 minutes...www.dailymotion.com/video/x1hl1lr12 minutes...Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester Utd
: 2016 Europa League - Last 16, 1st leg; Thursday 10th March, 2016
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5546
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=326589.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14539199#msg145391994 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ehZGHrm1oUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ehZGHrm1oUA</a>4 minutes...www.dailymotion.com/video/x3x0zru11 minutes...www.dailymotion.com/video/x3y050vLiverpool 3 - 1 Manchester Utd
: Sunday 16th December, 2018
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5672
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341721.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16375945#msg163759453 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BQ9VAv3aNk4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BQ9VAv3aNk4</a>10 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6yRY2y3sR7c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6yRY2y3sR7c</a>Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester Utd
: Sunday 19th January, 2020
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5729
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344515.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17001817#msg170018172 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LDJbcWJI2UA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LDJbcWJI2UA</a>10 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OWBNjcRvLV8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OWBNjcRvLV8</a>Manchester Utd 2 - 4 Liverpool
: Thursday 13th May, 2021
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5800
RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347686.0
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17750931#msg177509312 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Exob0iDI4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Exob0iDI4w</a>8 minutes...www.dailymotion.com/video/x819jpiand may as well include this old comeback from being 3-0 down...Liverpool 3 - 3 Manchester Utd
: Tuesday 4th January, 1994
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1938
Premier League Match Info
Page: www.premierleague.com/match/72518 minutes...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b5cqeObhX-Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b5cqeObhX-Y</a>full match...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GC-QsHuVocg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GC-QsHuVocg</a>
and also this Manchester Utd 1-4 Liverpool
pre-season friendly match from 2018 - mainly because Shaqiri's overhead strike is so good (2 minute video from LFC)
...
LFCHistory.net Match Info
Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/9414
RAWK '2018 Pre-Season Tour
' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339677.0 (this game is around Page 90)
RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16181099#msg16181099<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YikhJkPvcDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YikhJkPvcDE</a><a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2ZNWcAVaucU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2ZNWcAVaucU</a>
'Top 10: Liverpool's best goals against Man Utd at Anfield
' (posted in 2017):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aYw_5Y5z4k8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aYw_5Y5z4k8</a>
'Top 10: Liverpool's best Premier League goals at Old Trafford
' (posted in 2017):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w2khgOQN1bY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w2khgOQN1bY</a>
'Every Liverpool Premier League goal at Old Trafford
' (posted in February 2019):-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H7iQRXNb7to" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H7iQRXNb7to</a>
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------.
A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread
' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-
RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread
'; 2020/21 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235
RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread
'; 2019/20 League Title Win Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
' 2018/19 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
' 2017/18 Season Review (+ CL Final)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
' 2016/17 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
' 2015/16 Season Review (+ EL Final)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798
RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread
' 2013/14 Season Review
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355
Some 'Season 2008/09 Liverpool Audio/Video
' content (and more)
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17840666#msg17840666
For the 2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ index of CL '19 Final threads)
For 2nd leg vs Barcelona in 2019 CL
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (+ scroll down for pre & post-match content)
For the 2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid in Kiev
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001
For the 'Road to Athens 2007
' content re the 2007 CL Final vs AC Milan
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933
For the 2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan in Istanbul
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550
20 years since 2001 - 5 trophies in a year
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523
15 years since the 2005 CL Semi vs Chelsea
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070
15 years since the 2005 CL Final in Istanbul
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17181977#msg17181977
RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day
' thread (many, many videos)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550
All European Cup Final victories
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17178860#msg171788602001 UEFA Cup Final
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664
All UEFA Cup Final victories
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721
All UEFA Super Cup Final victories
content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752
All FIFA Club World Cup Finals
content ('81, '84, '05, '19)
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402
All League Cup Final victories
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17174826#msg171748262006 FA Cup Final
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077
All FA Cup Final victories
links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332'Every LFC PL goal from every PL season'
type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045'Season Review' type videos
; not all seasons are available
: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20
- https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in
For a large selection of Liverpool games (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches)
- https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fcDave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content)
- www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos
A batch of 'older' Liverpool videos can be found on Pages 966 to 969
of this thread; Season 1989/90
, Barnes, Hansen, Kenny, historic wins, games vs Everton & other rivals etc
Some memorable / atmospheric Liverpool matches in Europe (1991+)
- Auxerre '91
: Barcelona '01
: Roma '02
: Olympiacos '04
: Juve '05
: Chelsea '05
: Barcelona '07
: Chelsea '07
: Inter '08
: Arsenal '08
: Real Madrid '09
: Man Utd '16
: Dortmund '16
: Man City '18
: Roma '18
: PSG '18
: Napoli '18
: Bayern '19
: Barcelona '19
.
A few more memorable games - Saint Etienne '77
: Howard Gayle & Bayern '81
: Forest 5-0 in '88
: Newcastle 4-3 in '96
: Newcastle 4-3 in '97
: Everton 3-2 in '01
.
Victories vs Everton
: from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588
Victories vs Manchester Utd
: from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008
A 'mini-index
' post for many of the Rafa threads on RAWK
over the years: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686