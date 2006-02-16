« previous next »
Memory Lane-------Manchester United

Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
February 16, 2006, 09:58:21 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on February 16, 2006, 06:25:36 pm
I have 5 happy days

The Murphy 1-0 free kick
The Murphy Penalty win 1-0
The Charity Shield 2001 win
RIISE CORKER 3-1 WIN
Owen and Gerrard score for League cup #7

You've missed the sweetest Murphy winner at OT there was out of that list.
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
February 16, 2006, 10:02:02 pm
Quote from: Garstonite on February 16, 2006, 09:58:21 pm
You've missed the sweetest Murphy winner at OT there was out of that list.

I mentioned that one earlier up. The pass from Gerrard was wank material, lovely chip from Murphy over Barthez. Last five minutes as well.

That was the game when the 'Liiiivverppoolll' (slow version) kicked off properly, great atmosphere in the ground that day. Our coach got bricked on the way out though, we still let the twats get away with murder down there, but fuck all ever happens at Anfield.
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
February 16, 2006, 10:04:40 pm
Yeah, that goal in the End of Season review video is a bit worn now.  ;)
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
February 16, 2006, 10:09:20 pm
I still jump up like a big tit when I watch it now. It was all we had in the latter days of Le boss's reign though, victories over the mancs & blueshite and the hope of him being sacked. ;)
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
February 16, 2006, 10:09:32 pm
We never seemed to do well against ManUre in cups but I still have great memories of the League Cup final in 1983.

And after similar feats in 81 and 82, Ronnie Whelan does it again. Just a skinny kid at the time but a great player. United thought they had it won, but a Kennedy equaliser and then an extra time winner by Ronnie. Hope my memory is correct  :-\

My favourite Red in the 80s  :P  http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronnie_Whelan  :P

 
Though your dreams ......... be tossed and blown

Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
February 16, 2006, 10:55:09 pm
The 85 cup semi-final at Woodison springs to mind..........I was in the Gladys Street.

Most of all I remember the crowd violence - it was going off everywhere, big style.

Pubs wrecked, fighting in the ground, etc............

I think it finished 2-2 and we lost the replay.
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
July 22, 2021, 07:01:25 pm
.
A few memorable victories vs Manchester Utd : from 2000 onwards...










Manchester Utd 0 - 1 Liverpool : Sunday 17th December, 2000

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2286


20 seconds of the goal...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vOaqbwO8i8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vOaqbwO8i8I</a>



full match...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Yz6LU2KGl6w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Yz6LU2KGl6w</a>







Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester Utd : Saturday 31st March, 2001

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2308


5 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FYnUBm5egDI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FYnUBm5egDI</a>



5 minutes...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/936156577226731



11 minutes...









Liverpool 2 - 1 Manchester Utd : 2001 Charity Shield; Sunday 12th August, 2001

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2324

RAWK Match Thread: ?



1 minute...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oa_9j9o8UkM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oa_9j9o8UkM</a>



full match...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n8XPqlWhya4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n8XPqlWhya4</a>







Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester Utd : Sunday 4th November, 2001

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2343

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=1443



12 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C73HsLtPZf0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C73HsLtPZf0</a>



full match...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kU7dYD2C_Tw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kU7dYD2C_Tw</a>







Manchester Utd 0 - 1 Liverpool : Tuesday 22nd January, 2002

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2360

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=763.0



4 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IabhZ07e2_4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IabhZ07e2_4</a>



full match...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/596foaq15T8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/596foaq15T8</a>







Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester Utd : 2003 League Cup Final; Sunday 2nd March, 2003

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2432

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=11003.0



4 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2aWugJIQM2M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2aWugJIQM2M</a>



full match...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sTx8nucrqUQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sTx8nucrqUQ</a>







Manchester Utd 0 - 1 Liverpool : Saturday 24th April, 2004

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2480

RAWK Match Thread: ?



1 minute...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fhWtaQj3hYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fhWtaQj3hYk</a>



4 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zuG_kWEEhWI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zuG_kWEEhWI</a>







Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester Utd : 2006 FA Cup - 5th Round; Saturday 17th February, 2006.

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2480

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109594.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content starts on Page 4 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.120



full match...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zKdX4d9cleU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zKdX4d9cleU</a>



30 seconds of the goal...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/favztWd5Ybs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/favztWd5Ybs</a>



90 second highlights...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/highlights-lfc-1-0-man-united-fa-cup-2006/406737213729971/







Liverpool 2 - 1 Manchester Utd : Saturday 13th September, 2008

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5117

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=228573.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content starts on Page 139 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.5520



11 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/M8sKG7xOu1o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/M8sKG7xOu1o</a>



3 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L9kYq4EXWXY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L9kYq4EXWXY</a>







Manchester Utd 1 - 4 Liverpool : Saturday 14th March, 2009

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5136

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=228573.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content starts on Page 192 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.7640



11 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e9hzdYUBAcI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e9hzdYUBAcI</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/e9hzdYUBAcI



7 minutes...

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5etf8m



16 minutes...

www.veoh.com/watch/v18348847dhePBwq9



4 minutes...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/788482858236681 (no sign-in or facebook account required; very good quality from LFC)



10 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ToK9NfxkPoU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ToK9NfxkPoU</a>







Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester Utd : Sunday 25th October, 2009

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5172

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249050.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content starts on Page 248 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.9880



1 minute...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/on-this-day-in-2009-liverpool-2-0-man-utd/10157350189027573/



10 minutes...

www.dailymotion.com/video/x3x1cxn







Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester Utd : Sunday 6th March, 2011

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5172

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=271945.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content starts on Page 349 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.13920



9 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RIbmDiAid50" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RIbmDiAid50</a>



3 minutes...

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/extended-highlights-lfc-3-1-man-united-1011/1956862371123865/







Liverpool 2 - 1 Manchester Utd : 2012 FA Cup - 4rd Round; Saturday 28th January, 2012.

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5320

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285981.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content starts on Page 572 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.22840



4 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z4y5lYRxawg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z4y5lYRxawg</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Z4y5lYRxawg



9 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wvDOHD_2wRk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wvDOHD_2wRk</a>







Liverpool 1 - 0 Manchester Utd : Sunday 1st September, 2013 

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5383

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308349.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content starts on Page 619 : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.24720



4 minutes...

www.dailymotion.com/video/x141w33



1 minute...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/po9Gwi_Es2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/po9Gwi_Es2s</a>








Manchester Utd 0 - 3 Liverpool : Sunday 16th March, 2014

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5410

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=312680.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content starts on Page 682 : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.27240



5 minutes...

www.dailymotion.com/video/x1hl1lr



12 minutes...









Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester Utd : 2016 Europa League - Last 16, 1st leg; Thursday 10th March, 2016

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5546

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=326589.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14539199#msg14539199



4 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ehZGHrm1oUA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ehZGHrm1oUA</a>



4 minutes...

www.dailymotion.com/video/x3x0zru



11 minutes...

www.dailymotion.com/video/x3y050v







Liverpool 3 - 1 Manchester Utd : Sunday 16th December, 2018

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5672

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341721.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16375945#msg16375945



3 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BQ9VAv3aNk4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BQ9VAv3aNk4</a>



10 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6yRY2y3sR7c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6yRY2y3sR7c</a>







Liverpool 2 - 0 Manchester Utd : Sunday 19th January, 2020

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5729

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344515.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17001817#msg17001817



2 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LDJbcWJI2UA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LDJbcWJI2UA</a>



10 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OWBNjcRvLV8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OWBNjcRvLV8</a>







Manchester Utd 2 - 4 Liverpool : Thursday 13th May, 2021

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5800

RAWK Match Thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347686.0

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17750931#msg17750931



2 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Exob0iDI4w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Exob0iDI4w</a>



8 minutes...

www.dailymotion.com/video/x819jpi







and may as well include this old comeback from being 3-0 down...



Liverpool 3 - 3 Manchester Utd : Tuesday 4th January, 1994

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1938

Premier League Match Info Page: www.premierleague.com/match/725



18 minutes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b5cqeObhX-Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b5cqeObhX-Y</a>



full match...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GC-QsHuVocg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GC-QsHuVocg</a>







and also this Manchester Utd 1-4 Liverpool pre-season friendly match from 2018 - mainly because Shaqiri's overhead strike is so good (2 minute video from LFC)...

LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/9414

RAWK '2018 Pre-Season Tour' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=339677.0 (this game is around Page 90)

RAWK 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' Post: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16181099#msg16181099



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YikhJkPvcDE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YikhJkPvcDE</a>


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2ZNWcAVaucU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2ZNWcAVaucU</a>









'Top 10: Liverpool's best goals against Man Utd at Anfield' (posted in 2017):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/aYw_5Y5z4k8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/aYw_5Y5z4k8</a>




'Top 10: Liverpool's best Premier League goals at Old Trafford' (posted in 2017):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w2khgOQN1bY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w2khgOQN1bY</a>




'Every Liverpool Premier League goal at Old Trafford' (posted in February 2019):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H7iQRXNb7to" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H7iQRXNb7to</a>





---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



.



 A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content info for years gone by, recent times, Season Reviews, Cup Final victories - Domestic, European, and World, etc:-


RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2020/21 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17771235#msg17771235

RAWK's 'Audio / Video thread'; 2019/20 League Title Win Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17280340#msg17280340

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2018/19 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16668435#msg16668435

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2017/18 Season Review (+ CL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16070203#msg16070203

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2016/17 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15352060#msg15352060

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2015/16 Season Review (+ EL Final) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14817798#msg14817798

RAWK's 'Audio / Video Thread' 2013/14 Season Review - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg15172355#msg15172355

Some 'Season 2008/09 Liverpool Audio/Video' content (and more) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224351.msg17840666#msg17840666


For the 2019 Champions League Final vs Spurs : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201 (+ index of CL '19 Final threads)

For 2nd leg vs Barcelona in 2019 CL : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16617450#msg16617450 (+ scroll down for pre & post-match content)

For the 2018 Champions League Final vs Real Madrid in Kiev content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16066001#msg16066001

For the 'Road to Athens 2007' content re the 2007 CL Final vs AC Milan : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17837933#msg17837933

For the 2005 Champions League Final vs AC Milan in Istanbul content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550


20 years since 2001 - 5 trophies in a year : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17818523#msg17818523

15 years since the 2005 CL Semi vs Chelsea links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17156070#msg17156070

15 years since the 2005 CL Final in Istanbul links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17181977#msg17181977

RAWK's 'The 25th of May, Happy Istanbul Day' thread (many, many videos) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=293988.msg10388550#msg10388550

All European Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17178860#msg17178860

2001 UEFA Cup Final content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17171664#msg17171664

All UEFA Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175721#msg17175721

All UEFA Super Cup Final victories content : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17175752#msg17175752

All FIFA Club World Cup Finals content ('81, '84, '05, '19) : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16953402#msg16953402


All League Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17174826#msg17174826

2006 FA Cup Final links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17168077#msg17168077

All FA Cup Final victories links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17177332#msg17177332


'Every LFC PL goal from every PL season' type video links : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg17169045#msg17169045

'Season Review' type videos; not all seasons are available : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641


Every Liverpool game in full 2015/16 to 2019/20 - https://www.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/i197ov/201920_liverpool_matches_in_720p1080p_hd_in

For a large selection of Liverpool games (and many other teams too; it is free - but have to sign up to view matches) - https://footballia.net/teams/liverpool-fc

Dave Waller youtube video channel (superb for older Liverpool match content) - www.youtube.com/user/davewallerfsmail/videos


A batch of 'older' Liverpool videos can be found on Pages 966 to 969 of this thread; Season 1989/90, Barnes, Hansen, Kenny, historic wins, games vs Everton & other rivals etc

Some memorable / atmospheric Liverpool matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juve '05 : Chelsea '05 : Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : Real Madrid '09 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Man City '18 : Roma '18 : PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19.

A few more memorable games - Saint Etienne '77 : Howard Gayle & Bayern '81 : Forest 5-0 in '88 : Newcastle 4-3 in '96 : Newcastle 4-3 in '97 : Everton 3-2 in '01.


Victories vs Everton : from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg14854588#msg14854588

Victories vs Manchester Utd : from 2000 onwards - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=109143.msg17867008#msg17867008


A 'mini-index' post for many of the Rafa threads on RAWK over the years: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343552.msg17823686#msg17823686

July 24, 2021, 10:40:40 am by oojason
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
July 22, 2021, 07:11:37 pm
The summariser in the 1-4 thrashing in 2009 was tragic. Couldn't hide his disappointment at each Liverpool goal.
July 22, 2021, 07:15:56 pm
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
July 24, 2021, 12:25:20 pm
Quote from: Red Bird on July 22, 2021, 07:11:37 pm
The summariser in the 1-4 thrashing in 2009 was tragic. Couldn't hide his disappointment at each Liverpool goal.

Par for the course it seems over the past 15 years mate.

I've been putting together some posts that contain highlights footage from matches - looking back through RAWK there are threads going back 15 years complaining about media / pundit bias in commentary on matches; a general sounding disinterest when Liverpool score or win - in comparison to the opposition scoring - or when others 'big' teams / 'rivals' play...


I've added a couple more videos with different commentators for that match (unfortunately one is Jonathan Pearce - though the other is the official Liverpool TV voice guy)

July 24, 2021, 08:58:08 pm
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
July 24, 2021, 07:49:32 pm
Cheers for that, mate.
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
Yesterday at 03:30:32 am
Quote from: oojason on July 24, 2021, 12:25:20 pm


though the other is the official Liverpool TV voice guy)[/i]



John Bradley is the one in that 1-4 preseason match above.

Steve Hunter does the live "audio"  for matches.
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
Yesterday at 07:57:41 pm

^ nice one mate  :thumbup

For some reason I had the name John Beardley stuck in my mind - and knew that wasn't right  :-[
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
Yesterday at 10:18:14 pm
A couple of my favourite games vs Utd were ones where we didn't win, it was the package of the day & the game.

The 1-1 at Old Trafford in '85 where Johnston scored a header was one of the best aways I ever went to..think we had 8,000 plus there that day, one of those where you just had to be there, very similar day at Goodison where we scored 2 late goals to deny Utd..proper bedlam when Walsh bundled in the last minute extra time goal!
The 5 star Torres..
Gerrard screamer..
Whelan vs Bailey..
Patrik Berger..what a fucking beautiful goal that was.
Danny Murphy x2
Riise..
Phil's dink past De Gea was fucking boss too.
Too many to mention off the cuff.
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
Today at 01:14:36 am
Re: Memory Lane-------Manchester United
Today at 03:52:41 am
Quote from: _Redman on February 15, 2006, 10:12:11 pm
An old RAOTL post from archive:

Bit of a thread about Mancs v. Liverpool 1982

That for me was the nastiest, naughtiest most vicious game I'd ever been to ... ever. Midweek game and me and three mates took half a day and met up by Limey having a few in the Yankee the the central before we bought a few bottles and climbed on the ordinary at about three o'clock. Train was packed with hard core scals and we all knew other. No kids, no dads and lads, no women - we just had this feeling that it was just ordained to go off. Everyone knew each other from various away trips and a nasty mood became very prevalent and very real as we haded off to Manchester. What we didn't know until a bit later was that three of four trains had already departed Limey en-route, filled similarly. Train was chocker with bizzies and they looked nervous. Gets into Manchester and there seems to be thousands of scousers
everywhere. There's a mean atmosphere and once again it becomes very infectious. The Arndale gets hit, a few Manc dick heads came a wandering and had the shit kicked out of them and we knew, as did others, there was more tooled up Reds fans on those trains than probably any other journey. I'm not just talking about those slim pieces of red plastic - I mean ####in cleavers, meat knives and all that shit.
After the game which I think we lost we were kept in for half an hour - you could cut the atmosphere with any one of thne knives we were carrying. Then they let us out onto the forecourt where a few hundred "lads" were waiting. No one said anything, there was no plan ( we never had a plan ) but everyome immediately ran through the coppers who shit themselves and stood still then ran the Mancs all the way round to the Stretford End where people were still mingling around - cars, windows, every ####ing thing getting wrecked. Some "lads" tried to have a go - there were razors, knives - everything flying around. They got battered. It was in all the papers the next day, some Mancs got 140 odd stitches or something .... ouch.
Oh well, that's the way it was then.
A normal away game

*******************************************************
Reply:
Yes, just a normal away game in those days Dug. Try telling that to today's scallies though. They just call you an owld arse. It's like going to ####in' church now compared to those days!

Peter.
***********************************************
Reply:
Don't mind admitting I think I hyper-ventillated a few times. A scarey era indeed. Woner what
happened to all the really bad lads. Probably all either all :-
a) Dead
b) Inside
c) Multi millionaire's.

**********************************************************
Reply:
Still see a few of them round the southend. The ones I know have all retired now. Its too boring for them!, but I do know that they still love L.F.C. and to this day all came out of retirement the other year at ManU in the cup for a day out to remind them who's boss. Believe me these boys, now men, were not to be messsed with!



That sounds a bit mad . I've heard the boxing day game there the season before was fun  .. the Scouse one hundred an all that .  I weren't there meself as I watching stars wars on the telly but I've heard it was a good day out. My first time on the special there was in 87 when the train stopped at the cricket ground from Limey and we had to walk it from there . It was the Aldridge header game and I was only fifteen at the time and it was mad. I'll always remember some lad blew up an inflatable plane in the corner by their paddock and it went off it's cake .

The 1985 semi at Goodison . I was right behind the goal for all the game and got up into the stand above for extra time , last twenties an ' all that lads  ;) so I had great view of Walsh's goal . Fuckin ell man I seen a few hidings getting dished out that day .

The Molby one in the cup in the same year at Anfield . I was in the Kemlyn for that with our kid . Didn't someone fire a flare gun into the Anny Road that night ?

Whelan's curler at Wembley in 83 was a special moment .




