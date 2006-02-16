An old RAOTL post from archive:



Bit of a thread about Mancs v. Liverpool 1982



That for me was the nastiest, naughtiest most vicious game I'd ever been to ... ever. Midweek game and me and three mates took half a day and met up by Limey having a few in the Yankee the the central before we bought a few bottles and climbed on the ordinary at about three o'clock. Train was packed with hard core scals and we all knew other. No kids, no dads and lads, no women - we just had this feeling that it was just ordained to go off. Everyone knew each other from various away trips and a nasty mood became very prevalent and very real as we haded off to Manchester. What we didn't know until a bit later was that three of four trains had already departed Limey en-route, filled similarly. Train was chocker with bizzies and they looked nervous. Gets into Manchester and there seems to be thousands of scousers

everywhere. There's a mean atmosphere and once again it becomes very infectious. The Arndale gets hit, a few Manc dick heads came a wandering and had the shit kicked out of them and we knew, as did others, there was more tooled up Reds fans on those trains than probably any other journey. I'm not just talking about those slim pieces of red plastic - I mean ####in cleavers, meat knives and all that shit.

After the game which I think we lost we were kept in for half an hour - you could cut the atmosphere with any one of thne knives we were carrying. Then they let us out onto the forecourt where a few hundred "lads" were waiting. No one said anything, there was no plan ( we never had a plan ) but everyome immediately ran through the coppers who shit themselves and stood still then ran the Mancs all the way round to the Stretford End where people were still mingling around - cars, windows, every ####ing thing getting wrecked. Some "lads" tried to have a go - there were razors, knives - everything flying around. They got battered. It was in all the papers the next day, some Mancs got 140 odd stitches or something .... ouch.

Oh well, that's the way it was then.

A normal away game



Reply:

Yes, just a normal away game in those days Dug. Try telling that to today's scallies though. They just call you an owld arse. It's like going to ####in' church now compared to those days!



Peter.

Reply:

Don't mind admitting I think I hyper-ventillated a few times. A scarey era indeed. Woner what

happened to all the really bad lads. Probably all either all :-

a) Dead

b) Inside

c) Multi millionaire's.



Reply:

Still see a few of them round the southend. The ones I know have all retired now. Its too boring for them!, but I do know that they still love L.F.C. and to this day all came out of retirement the other year at ManU in the cup for a day out to remind them who's boss. Believe me these boys, now men, were not to be messsed with!







That sounds a bit mad . I've heard the boxing day game there the season before was fun .. the Scouse one hundred an all that . I weren't there meself as I watching stars wars on the telly but I've heard it was a good day out. My first time on the special there was in 87 when the train stopped at the cricket ground from Limey and we had to walk it from there . It was the Aldridge header game and I was only fifteen at the time and it was mad. I'll always remember some lad blew up an inflatable plane in the corner by their paddock and it went off it's cake .The 1985 semi at Goodison . I was right behind the goal for all the game and got up into the stand above for extra time , last twenties an ' all that ladsso I had great view of Walsh's goal . Fuckin ell man I seen a few hidings getting dished out that day .The Molby one in the cup in the same year at Anfield . I was in the Kemlyn for that with our kid . Didn't someone fire a flare gun into the Anny Road that night ?Whelan's curler at Wembley in 83 was a special moment .