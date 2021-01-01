Soft As Snow (But Warm Inside) - My Bloody Valentine [
Sunday Bloody Sunday - U2
Sunday Morning Coming Down - Johnny Cash
Wasted Early Sunday Morning - Sneaker Pimps.
Friday Night,Saturday Morning - The Allstonians
Saturday nights Are Alright For fighting - Elton John
The Kids are Alright - The Who
Kids in America - Kim Wilde
America The Beautiful - Charlie Rich
Love Is After Me - Charlie Rich
Europe After The Rain - John Foxx.
S-S-S Single Bed - Fox
Empty Bed, Empty Heart - Gary Numan.
My World Is Empty Without You - The Supremes
The World is Not Enough - Garbage
Rockin' In The Free World - Neil young
I Want to Break Free - Queen
