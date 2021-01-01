Soft As Snow (But Warm Inside) - My Bloody Valentine [
Sunday Bloody Sunday - U2
Sunday Morning Coming Down - Johnny Cash
Wasted Early Sunday Morning - Sneaker Pimps.
Friday Night,Saturday Morning - The Allstonians
Saturday nights Are Alright For fighting - Elton John
The Kids are Alright - The Who
Kids in America - Kim Wilde
America The Beautiful - Charlie Rich
Love Is After Me - Charlie Rich
Europe After The Rain - John Foxx.
S-S-S Single Bed - Fox
Empty Bed, Empty Heart - Gary Numan.
My World Is Empty Without You - The Supremes
The World is Not Enough - Garbage
Rockin' In The Free World - Neil young
I Want to Break Free - Queen
All Right Now - Free
All Roads Lead To Rome -The Stranglers
Rome Wasnt Built In A Day - Morcheeba
We Built This City ...on Sausage Rolls - LadBaby
Dead City - Twilight Sad.
City of blinding lights - U2
The City of the Dead- The Clash
I'm Jim Morrison, I'm Dead - Mogwai.
Dead Ringer For Love - Meatloaf
For Your Love - The Yardbirds
What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes at Me For? - Shakin' stevens
