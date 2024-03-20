« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1784 1785 1786 1787 1788 [1789]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2954730 times)

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71520 on: March 20, 2024, 07:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 20, 2024, 07:24:23 pm
I Walk the Line by Johnny Cash
Walk On By -The Stranglers⁹
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71521 on: March 20, 2024, 07:58:39 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on March 20, 2024, 07:29:53 pm
Walk On By -The Stranglers⁹


By the Rivers of Babylon - Boney M
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,886
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71522 on: March 20, 2024, 08:00:28 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 20, 2024, 07:58:39 pm

By the Rivers of Babylon - Boney M
Babylon's Burning - The Ruts.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71523 on: March 20, 2024, 08:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 20, 2024, 08:00:28 pm
Babylon's Burning - The Ruts.

Burning down the house - Talking Heads.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,886
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71524 on: March 20, 2024, 08:13:03 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on March 20, 2024, 08:10:35 pm
Burning down the house - Talking Heads.
Stop Coming To My House - Mogwai.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71525 on: March 20, 2024, 08:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 20, 2024, 08:13:03 pm
Stop Coming To My House - Mogwai.

Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,145
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71526 on: March 20, 2024, 09:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on March 20, 2024, 08:26:21 pm
Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
Now I'm Here - Queen
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,886
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71527 on: March 20, 2024, 09:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 20, 2024, 09:05:31 pm
Now I'm Here - Queen
We're No Here - Mogwai.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71528 on: Yesterday at 12:37:25 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 20, 2024, 09:24:05 pm
We're No Here - Mogwai.

Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71529 on: Yesterday at 08:37:51 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 12:37:25 am
Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd


Here , There and Everywhere - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71530 on: Yesterday at 10:13:20 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:37:51 am

Here , There and Everywhere - The Beatles
I Want To Be With You Everywhere - Fleetwood Mac
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71531 on: Yesterday at 11:21:54 am »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 10:13:20 am
I Want To Be With You Everywhere - Fleetwood Mac

 I'll Be There For You  - The Rembrandts
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,145
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71532 on: Yesterday at 12:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 11:21:54 am
I'll Be There For You  - The Rembrandts
I'll Be There - The Jackson 5
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71533 on: Yesterday at 12:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:08:25 pm
I'll Be There - The Jackson 5
There is a Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71534 on: Yesterday at 12:47:20 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:44:38 pm
There is a Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths

There's A Light (Over At The Frankenstein Place) - Rocky Horror Show
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,030
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71535 on: Yesterday at 12:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 12:47:20 pm
There's A Light (Over At The Frankenstein Place) - Rocky Horror Show

Place Your Hands - Reef
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71536 on: Yesterday at 12:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:54:29 pm
Place Your Hands - Reef
There's A Place - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71537 on: Yesterday at 01:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 12:57:52 pm
There's A Place - The Beatles
Theme From A Summer Place - Percy Faith
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71538 on: Yesterday at 01:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 01:06:46 pm
Theme From A Summer Place - Percy Faith


In The Summer Time - Mungo Jerry
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71539 on: Yesterday at 01:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 01:10:38 pm

In The Summer Time - Mungo Jerry
Not A Second Time - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,119
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71540 on: Yesterday at 01:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 01:16:42 pm
Not A Second Time - The Beatles
Second Time Around - Shalamar
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71541 on: Yesterday at 03:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 01:54:47 pm
Second Time Around - Shalamar

Around Every Corner - Petula Clark
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71542 on: Yesterday at 03:38:04 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:15:05 pm
Around Every Corner - Petula Clark
Once Around the Block - Badly Drawn Boy
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71543 on: Yesterday at 03:56:18 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 03:38:04 pm
Once Around the Block - Badly Drawn Boy

Once In A Lifetime - Talking Heads
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71544 on: Yesterday at 05:38:16 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 03:56:18 pm
Once In A Lifetime - Talking Heads
 
In A Rut - Ruts
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71545 on: Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:38:16 pm
 
In A Rut - Ruts


In Heaven There Is No Beer

Texas Tornados
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
  • La La La La La Goose Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71546 on: Yesterday at 07:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 05:46:53 pm

In Heaven There Is No Beer

Texas Tornados

Heaven or He'll -The Stranglers
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71547 on: Yesterday at 07:23:55 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:12:03 pm
Heaven or He'll -The Stranglers

Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,145
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71548 on: Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 07:23:55 pm
Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin
Stairway To The Stars - Johnny Hartman
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71549 on: Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:50:46 pm
Stairway To The Stars - Johnny Hartman

Paint The Sky With Stars by Enya
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,617
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71550 on: Today at 12:29:54 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm
Paint The Sky With Stars by Enya
Paint The Town Red - Wolfsbane
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,886
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #71551 on: Today at 06:18:36 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:29:54 am
Paint The Town Red - Wolfsbane
Black and White Town - Doves.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 1784 1785 1786 1787 1788 [1789]   Go Up
« previous next »
 