I Walk the Line by Johnny Cash
Walk On By -The Stranglers⁹
By the Rivers of Babylon - Boney M
Babylon's Burning - The Ruts.
Burning down the house - Talking Heads.
Stop Coming To My House - Mogwai.
Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
Now I'm Here - Queen
We're No Here - Mogwai.
Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd
Here , There and Everywhere - The Beatles
I Want To Be With You Everywhere - Fleetwood Mac
I'll Be There For You - The Rembrandts
I'll Be There - The Jackson 5
There is a Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths
There's A Light (Over At The Frankenstein Place) - Rocky Horror Show
Place Your Hands - Reef
There's A Place - The Beatles
Theme From A Summer Place - Percy Faith
In The Summer Time - Mungo Jerry
Not A Second Time - The Beatles
Second Time Around - Shalamar
Around Every Corner - Petula Clark
Once Around the Block - Badly Drawn Boy
Once In A Lifetime - Talking Heads
In A Rut - Ruts
In Heaven There Is No BeerTexas Tornados
Heaven or He'll -The Stranglers
Stairway To Heaven - Led Zeppelin
Stairway To The Stars - Johnny Hartman
Paint The Sky With Stars by Enya
