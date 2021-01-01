Ordinary Life - Ezra Furman
What Is Life - George Harrison
Life In The Fast Lane - The Eagles
The Chain - Fleetwood Mac
The Greatest Love of All - George Benson
I found lovin - Fatback Band
You Make Loving Fun - Fleetwood Mac
You make me feel brand new- Stylistics
Brand New Key - Melanie
New Kid in Town - Eagles
Dirty Ol Town - The Dubliners
Old Town - Phil Lynott
This Old Heart of Mind - The Isley Brothers
Old Red Eyes is Back - Beautiful South
Games People Play - Joe South
Games Without Frontiers - Peter Gabriel
