Ordinary Life - Ezra Furman
What Is Life - George Harrison
Life In The Fast Lane - The Eagles
The Chain - Fleetwood Mac
The Greatest Love of All - George Benson
I found lovin - Fatback Band
You Make Loving Fun - Fleetwood Mac
You make me feel brand new- Stylistics
Brand New Key - Melanie
New Kid in Town - Eagles
Dirty Ol Town - The Dubliners
Old Town - Phil Lynott
This Old Heart of Mind - The Isley Brothers
Old Red Eyes is Back - Beautiful South
Games People Play - Joe South
Games Without Frontiers - Peter Gabriel
Without The One You Love - The Four Tops
Within You Without You - The Beatles
With or Without You - U2
Without You I'm Nothing - Placebo.
Nothing Compares to You - Sinead O'Connor
Do Nothing - Snuff
Do You Need The Service? - Tubeway Army.
Do You Want To Know A Secret? - Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas
The edge of the switchblade - Wayne Kramer
The Game of Love - Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders
The Name Of The Game - ABBA
Its All In The Game - The Four Tops
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town - Pearl Jam
Life in a northern town - The Dream Academy
The Night in Romania - Tangerine Dream
Night Shift - Siouxsie and the Banshees
