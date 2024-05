As Klopp doesn't have to think about the previous or next game it will be an interesting to see how he lines up in midfield as fatigue doesn't come into it. Sounds like van Djik will probably make it. That would mean only Matip, Thiago, Jota, and Doak are out. I'd like to see the below.





Alisson





Trent Konate van Djik Robertson





Jones Mac Allister Gravenberch





Salah Nunez Diaz







Subs: Kelleher, Tsimikas, Gomez, Quansah, Endo, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gakpo