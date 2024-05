It's only their 38th game of the season. It's our 56th! They've barely played midweek all season, that's about the only one we haven't played.



They really haven't made the most of their easier schedule if they miss out on top 4, particularly to a lower budget team in Villa who've played a shitload of European games.



Are you arguing that playing too often is bad and the inverse must be good? Footballers - even our very own for season after season under Klopp - have managed to play to their best every 3 - 4 games right up to the end of the season and their legs haven't fallen off yet.I think it's also widely accepted that it's better to have your players maintain their fitness levels by playing every 3 - 4 games and doing little to no training. Not great for preparing for games, but keeps the team sharp. Training can flatten players because you can't simulate the same intensity of a match.If Spurs fitness staff / manager think that's a good thing, they are about as clueless as they seem on defending set pieces - or defending in general.Ultimately, I think it's a huge advantage for us and part of the reason I'm predicting we win this comfortably.