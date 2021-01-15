« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73  (Read 2099 times)

Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:13:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:10:55 pm
Bugger offside
Apparently some fans left when the goal went in. Hope they arent let back in for the pens
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:13:39 pm »
How has he given that has handball, it must have been a call from VAR because the linesman didn't flag. It was handball but he didn't give it initially
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:14:03 pm »
82 Fulham get a free kick after the ball hits Elliot's arm. The ball is sent in initially cleared then deflected before coming out to a Fulham player who sends it wildly over the goal.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:13:39 pm
How has he given that has handball, it must have been a call from VAR because the linesman didn't flag. It was handball but he didn't give it initially

Fulham have been whinging about a few decisions, so they were always getting something.  ::)
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:14:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:14:03 pm
82 Fulham get a free kick after the ball hits Elliot's arm. The ball is sent in initially cleared then deflected before coming out to a Fulham player who sends it wildly over the goal.
Thought Elliott should have had a shot instead of trying to play Salah in which set up that attack
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:15:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:14:50 pm
Thought Elliott should have had a shot instead of trying to play Salah in which set up that attack
yes agreed, it opened up for him, he's had a good game though
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:16:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:14:50 pm
Thought Elliott should have had a shot instead of trying to play Salah in which set up that attack
were currently playing a three man midfield. Theyre all Harvey Elliot. His quality hasnt been great  today, but his work rate has been outrageous
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:17:11 pm »
The man with the shiny thighs is on for Fulham by the looks
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:17:12 pm »
86 Fulham are having a go, we haven't really settled fully yet, maybe it's bringing on so many players all at once, but they haven't created anything really special yet.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:15:58 pm
yes agreed, it opened up for him, he's had a good game though
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:16:48 pm
were currently playing a three man midfield. Theyre all Harvey Elliot. His quality hasnt been great  today, but his work rate has been outrageous
Yep been everywhere. And another who has improved the longer the game has gone
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:18:33 pm »
Dom on for Cody, looks like he's playing wide left of the attacking three
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:18:38 pm »
87 Endo isn't half like a terrier coming out and threatening every player who comes near him!  :D
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:20:09 pm »
Macca what are you doing, Ali does well
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:18:33 pm
Dom on for Cody, looks like he's playing wide left of the attacking three
Another good show from Cody. Involved in a lot of our good work today
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Fulham 1 vs 3 Liverpool 33 TAA 45+2Castagne Grav 53 Jota 73
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:20:28 pm »
88 Than we almost give a goal away again by Macca being way too casual. Fulham shoot and Alisson does well to block it and then I think it is Wilson who puts it into the side netting.
