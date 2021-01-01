« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm  (Read 7117 times)

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm »
watching arsenal and city go out gives me more confidence for the game tomorrow

a good win tomorrow and we can put pressure back onto arsenal and city for the run in

alison, jota and trent are going to be massive for us now
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 11:03:46 pm »
Can't wait for this now, will get very interesting if we can get 2 up, Atalanta won't know what to do then.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,186
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 11:08:57 pm »
Thanks for the OP Stockdam. I shouldnt imagine you thought youd be writing it with us at 3-0 down.

Hard to know what to expect at the moment. We know what theyre capable of and thats why the last few games have been so frustrating.

Its also one of the reasons we cant give up. If we can buck the recent trend and come out and take the lead then who knows. We definitely need to be more clinical and much more difficult to play through and defend better. Sounds a lot, but if we sort one or two things the rest seems to fall into place.

Those whove returned recently will have had more time training this week which can only help.

Hopeful not confident, but will keep believing until its impossible.
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,664
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm »
Score first fifteen and I fancy us
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 879
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm
watching arsenal and city go out gives me more confidence for the game tomorrow

a good win tomorrow and we can put pressure back onto arsenal and city for the run in

alison, jota and trent are going to be massive for us now

Perish the thought that it affects us, but looking very unlikely that England will have an extra CL place next season after tonights results.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,342
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:21:17 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm
Score first fifteen and I fancy us

Id take 1-0 to us within any point in the first 60 minutes right now. We dont need to score early.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,861
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:32:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm
Score first fifteen and I fancy us

Just score first.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,664
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:17 pm
Id take 1-0 to us within any point in the first 60 minutes right now. We dont need to score early.

Fair point because we could obviously score '40 and '45 for example which puts us in a good position providing we haven't conceded. If say by the hour we're two goals up would really fancy us. We'll see.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,115
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 11:33:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:21:17 pm
Id take 1-0 to us within any point in the first 60 minutes right now. We dont need to score early.

It makes a bug difference. Obviously going 1-0 up even in the 58th minute would be great and leaves time to level the tie and even lead but imagine the general feeling in the game and for both sets of fans should we lead within 5 - 10 mins. Players get an extra bit of belief, some doubt creeps into the minds of their players knowing already coming into the game our reputation for pulling off comebacks. Struggling to get the ball into the net for an hour could leave us with a familiar feeling after recent results

Early goal please
Logged

Offline Ski

  • daddle. Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,750
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 11:40:47 pm »
My head says its improbable. My heart says if we get one itll give everyone hope, if we get two itll give us belief.

I hope the boss gives them the old anyone else, no chance. Because its you speech to inspire this group to go out there and give everything. Leave everything out on the pitch is all I hope for.
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,342
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 11:44:48 pm »
3-0 is an annoying scoreline to chase isn't it?

We should have just settled for 0-1 and given ourselves a chance in the second leg.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,096
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #131 on: Today at 12:47:01 am »
Interesting one as right now everyone would obviously take us coming back and winning by three goals to take it to extra time but imagine doing that and losing on pens like City did. Would be both physically and mentally painful with an another game in 3 days.

Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,732
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Atalanta v Liverpool - Europa League, Thurs 18 April @ 8pm
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:43:19 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:14:46 pm
Score first fifteen and I fancy us

If we score the first 15 goals we are easily winning this.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 