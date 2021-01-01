Thanks for the OP Stockdam. I shouldnt imagine you thought youd be writing it with us at 3-0 down.



Hard to know what to expect at the moment. We know what theyre capable of and thats why the last few games have been so frustrating.



Its also one of the reasons we cant give up. If we can buck the recent trend and come out and take the lead then who knows. We definitely need to be more clinical and much more difficult to play through and defend better. Sounds a lot, but if we sort one or two things the rest seems to fall into place.



Those whove returned recently will have had more time training this week which can only help.



Hopeful not confident, but will keep believing until its impossible.