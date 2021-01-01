Thanks for the OP Stockdam. I shouldnt imagine you thought youd be writing it with us at 3-0 down.
Hard to know what to expect at the moment. We know what theyre capable of and thats why the last few games have been so frustrating.
Its also one of the reasons we cant give up. If we can buck the recent trend and come out and take the lead then who knows. We definitely need to be more clinical and much more difficult to play through and defend better. Sounds a lot, but if we sort one or two things the rest seems to fall into place.
Those whove returned recently will have had more time training this week which can only help.
Hopeful not confident, but will keep believing until its impossible.