whatever it was that happened in cup match against Utd, I think that caused us mentally screw up the season. We lost belief, players felt like whatever they do they were not gonna win, we were just not ourselves after that.



Yeah the cup game is where t started. The not being clinical hasn't really cost us up until that game. Then it's a test of how you respond. If you can bang in a bunch of goals in your next few fixtures, odds are you do okay. If you continue to be wastedful in front of goal, it starts to effect everyone =, even the defence as you are no longer so certain you can turn over a defcit.Seen it too often.