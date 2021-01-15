Oh Darwin
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
couldn't really have done much more, a snapshot and somehow Henderson stopped it, looks like it could be one of those days, that's two point blank saves he's made now
There seemed a lot of room either side of the keeper to me. But its not just about Darwins finishing at the moment. Mo cant seem to control the ball
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Diaz coming off, not sure about that.
Diaz coming off, not sure about that.
He's played well again and worked hard but he's had a lot of games. I suspect it's more that than anything else.
66 Gakpo gets in down the right but his cross beats everyone, not sure if Jones completely miss kicked
Has to be Elliott time.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]