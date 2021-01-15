« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14  (Read 1922 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,532
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:18:05 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:15:09 pm
Oh Darwin
couldn't really have done much more, a snapshot and somehow Henderson stopped it, looks like it could be one of those days, that's two point blank saves he's made now
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,997
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:19:51 pm »
59 corner to the reds.

Konate wins it, it goes lose and Salah cant fire home
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,997
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:20:17 pm »
Over to Duuva
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #83 on: Today at 03:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:18:05 pm
couldn't really have done much more, a snapshot and somehow Henderson stopped it, looks like it could be one of those days, that's two point blank saves he's made now
There seemed a lot of room either side of the keeper to me. But its not just about Darwins finishing at the moment. Mo cant seem to control the ball
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #84 on: Today at 03:22:17 pm »
61 Trent hits one over after a good move from us, but its been a scrappy couple of mins
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,997
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:23:02 pm »
Were beating ourselves up when it doesnt go our way. Relax.  Do your stuff and youll get chances. Relax
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,250
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #86 on: Today at 03:23:21 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:20:26 pm
There seemed a lot of room either side of the keeper to me. But its not just about Darwins finishing at the moment. Mo cant seem to control the ball

They both seem to be struggling which is why once Jota is back on it you'd expect him to start games. But he has to get to that stage first.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,098
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #87 on: Today at 03:24:39 pm »
Going 4-2-4
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:25:13 pm »
64 A bit of possession but not creating. Jota & Gakpo will be coming on shortly
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:26:15 pm »
65 Nunez & Diaz go off for Gakpo & Jota
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,098
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #90 on: Today at 03:26:21 pm »
Diaz coming off, not sure about that.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,250
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #91 on: Today at 03:27:30 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:26:21 pm
Diaz coming off, not sure about that.

He's played well again and worked hard but he's had a lot of games. I suspect it's more that than anything else.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:27:53 pm »
66 Gakpo gets in down the right but his cross beats everyone, not sure if Jones completely miss kicked
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,532
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:28:07 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:26:21 pm
Diaz coming off, not sure about that.
he's looked lively but a like for like change by the looks
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm »
67 Ayew on for Olise
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,098
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:28:22 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:27:30 pm
He's played well again and worked hard but he's had a lot of games. I suspect it's more that than anything else.
True, just think hes our most likely.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,997
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:28:23 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:27:53 pm
66 Gakpo gets in down the right but his cross beats everyone, not sure if Jones completely miss kicked
great cut back. Best bit of football weve played.  More of this red men.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,997
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #97 on: Today at 03:29:34 pm »
Just keep going
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #98 on: Today at 03:29:41 pm »
69 A good move started by Trent, Mo played Som in whos cross is cleared for a corner. Virgil wins the header but Jota cant quite get a touch on it
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,098
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #99 on: Today at 03:30:59 pm »
Has to be Elliott time.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #100 on: Today at 03:31:04 pm »
70 A couple of crosses into the box but we cant win them. Curtis is booked for stopping a counter from Palace
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #101 on: Today at 03:31:31 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 03:30:59 pm
Has to be Elliott time.
That should have been minute 1 for a while now
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,250
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:31:39 pm »
Come on Redmen keep going, you can still do this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,997
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm »
Oh FFS
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,098
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:32:25 pm »
This is a joke now
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:32:48 pm »
71 Great movement from Dom Curtis plays it back to him he puts Jota in his shot is blocked on the line by Clyne
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,997
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #106 on: Today at 03:32:53 pm »
Just keep going
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,532
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #107 on: Today at 03:33:50 pm »
It's not happening is it
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,152
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 0 v 1 Crystal Palace Eze 14
« Reply #108 on: Today at 03:34:07 pm »
73 Amazing save from Alisson after we dont defend a free kick
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 