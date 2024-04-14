« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00  (Read 1784 times)

Offline cissesbeard

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #40 on: Today at 04:09:57 pm »
this one seems even bigger after the last 2 games. we look very disjointed last night.
would love to see us go 2 up in the first half then just control the game with no real scares
Offline rob1966

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #41 on: Today at 04:10:49 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:07:51 pm
For the love of god please put in a shift from the very first minute, it would be great not to be 1-0 or at 1-1 stuggling for chances

Yes, need to be awake on the Kick Off, Sheff Utd nearly scored on 30 secs due to us being asleep and then go full throttle and samsh them before H/T if we can.
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:20:14 pm »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op CT. Thoughtfully compiled. Think this will also be a slog.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:28:04 pm »
Nice rallying call Crimson.

Both the team and us supporters need it. Particularly us who just seem to want to argue about everything and nothing.

Obviously last nights awful performance provoked many responses, almost all justified.
But its definitely a time to get behind the team and all the individual players regardless of how we feel theyre playing.

As Crimson says weve got 3 more league home games with Jurgen in charge. Theyve worked so hard after a summer of quite a lot of change to get us into this position. Lets pull together and try and help lift the team to victory in all of them
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #44 on: Today at 05:42:48 pm »
Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota, Salah

Diaz on for Jota at 50ish. Lets hope the game isn't in the balance by 65 so we can sub Mac and Szobo for Gravenberch/Jones. Nunez if Gakpo tires.
Offline Snusmumriken

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #45 on: Today at 05:49:28 pm »
Would be fun to actually see us scoring the same as the XG or higher for once, so many missed chances lately.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 05:49:28 pm
Would be fun to actually see us scoring the same as the XG or higher for once, so many missed chances lately.

Funny and needed.  I'm expecting a massive response, would love to see us score 4 or 5.
Offline rob1966

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: Snusmumriken on Today at 05:49:28 pm
Would be fun to actually see us scoring the same as the XG or higher for once, so many missed chances lately.

Jota being fit should help on that score
Online disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #48 on: Today at 06:00:03 pm »
Let's all get behind them as best we can. Atmosphere was fucking crap last night and I understand the importance of the flags which I've always loved seeing on the Kop but I don't believe it really filters down to the players. It's the energy in the stadium you get at moments like Luton earlier in the season, where the crowd becomes so primal you know what's going to happen. If we can just sustain that in the last three home games then all we have to do is take care of business away from home.

That said, the players must do themselves a favour first because at both ends of the field it's going wrong at the minute. Nowhere near clinical enough at one end and conceding shit goals far too often. Sunday is the perfect opportunity to put that right against a bang average team with nothing to play for. Mac Allister was rubbish last night like everyone else but if the rest start playing to the level he's at we will take care of fucking business.

Kelleher
Bradley   Konate   VVD   Robbo
Mac Allister   Szoboszlai   Jones
Salah   Jota   Diaz

JUST. FUCKING. WIN.
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #49 on: Today at 06:03:35 pm »
Thanks for the OP CT :)

Expecting a real thumping, based on absolutely nothing.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:03:35 pm
Thanks for the OP CT :)

Expecting a real thumping, based on absolutely nothing.

That's the spirit Hazel, hopefully you mean us doing the thumping right?
Offline kop306

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:16:04 pm »
alison has to start for me on sunday

we have to go back to keeping clean sheets

kelleher has done well but we need our best players back in the team now
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #52 on: Today at 06:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:07:59 pm
That's the spirit Hazel, hopefully you mean us doing the thumping right?

Heck yes!
Online newterp

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #53 on: Today at 06:41:45 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:16:04 pm
alison has to start for me on sunday

we have to go back to keeping clean sheets

kelleher has done well but we need our best players back in the team now

I'm surprised people don't want Alisson.

Kelleher has done really well - but Alisson is a level above in all facets. Especially helping us spring attacks.
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #54 on: Today at 06:43:22 pm »
Offline Schmarn

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #55 on: Today at 06:45:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:41:45 pm
I'm surprised people don't want Alisson.

Kelleher has done really well - but Alisson is a level above in all facets. Especially helping us spring attacks.

Only question is his fitness. Once fit he starts every game but could be another week or two given he hasnt made the subs bench yet.
Online Hazell

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:48:07 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:43:22 pm

:D

Good old Roy. Would have preferred to be facing him that Glassner but hey ho.
Online darragh85

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #57 on: Today at 06:56:02 pm »
Big reaction needed
Offline Wingman

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #58 on: Today at 07:04:12 pm »
If theyre fit to start then play Ali, Trent & Jota, and give Harvey a go as the most advanced midfielder. It would be great to see Bajcetic at some point hopefully with the game well won.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 14/4/2024 14:00
« Reply #59 on: Today at 07:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 07:04:12 pm
If theyre fit to start then play Ali, Trent & Jota, and give Harvey a go as the most advanced midfielder. It would be great to see Bajcetic at some point hopefully with the game well won.


There is zero chance you are throwing in three players cold into such a big match.

Trent didnt get any minutes yesterday and Ali didnt make bench as he hasnt been in full training yet.
