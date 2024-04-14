For the love of god please put in a shift from the very first minute, it would be great not to be 1-0 or at 1-1 stuggling for chances
Would be fun to actually see us scoring the same as the XG or higher for once, so many missed chances lately.
Thanks for the OP CT Expecting a real thumping, based on absolutely nothing.
That's the spirit Hazel, hopefully you mean us doing the thumping right?
alison has to start for me on sundaywe have to go back to keeping clean sheetskelleher has done well but we need our best players back in the team now
Heck yes!
I'm surprised people don't want Alisson.Kelleher has done really well - but Alisson is a level above in all facets. Especially helping us spring attacks.
If theyre fit to start then play Ali, Trent & Jota, and give Harvey a go as the most advanced midfielder. It would be great to see Bajcetic at some point hopefully with the game well won.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]