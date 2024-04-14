Let's all get behind them as best we can. Atmosphere was fucking crap last night and I understand the importance of the flags which I've always loved seeing on the Kop but I don't believe it really filters down to the players. It's the energy in the stadium you get at moments like Luton earlier in the season, where the crowd becomes so primal you know what's going to happen. If we can just sustain that in the last three home games then all we have to do is take care of business away from home.



That said, the players must do themselves a favour first because at both ends of the field it's going wrong at the minute. Nowhere near clinical enough at one end and conceding shit goals far too often. Sunday is the perfect opportunity to put that right against a bang average team with nothing to play for. Mac Allister was rubbish last night like everyone else but if the rest start playing to the level he's at we will take care of fucking business.



Kelleher

Bradley Konate VVD Robbo

Mac Allister Szoboszlai Jones

Salah Jota Diaz



JUST. FUCKING. WIN.