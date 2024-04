Nice rallying call Crimson.



Both the team and us supporters need it. Particularly us who just seem to want to argue about everything and nothing.



Obviously last nights awful performance provoked many responses, almost all justified.

But it’s definitely a time to get behind the team and all the individual players regardless of how we feel they’re playing.



As Crimson says we’ve got 3 more league home games with Jurgen in charge. They’ve worked so hard after a summer of quite a lot of change to get us into this position. Let’s pull together and try and help lift the team to victory in all of them