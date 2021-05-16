Premier League, Old Trafford, Sunday the 7th of April, 15:30 Kick off.Referee: Anthony Taylor. Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn. Fourth official: Craig Pawson. VAR: John Brooks.We owe these a proper bloody nose after our last 2 games against them.Just need to turn up and play to our strengths, and that should be enough.I would take a sloppy 1-0 right now but would love to absolutely twat them again to put a stop to their recent swaggah that they suddenly have against us. Keep winning the rest of the matches and hopefully lift number 20 in May. I was very surprised to see such a strong starting lineup v Sheffield United earlier, but it paid off in the end thanks to Jurgen's use of subs and an absolute Rocket from Macca. COME ON YOU MIGHTY REDS!!!
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
3 poor pass by Quansah, straight to them, but beats Fernandes to it in the area. Then were on the break, Szoboszlai on the left, shoots and Onana saves, really should have scored there
Were looking nervous. Need to get on the ball
We need to quicken our reactions when passing, Diaz went to sleep there and again they came away with the ball.
Endo always builds into the game. Give it time!
20 Stats tell the problems. 5 shots and only 1 on target so far, another one there from Robbo, but he can't get the ball anywhere near the net.
