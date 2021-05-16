« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Man Utd 0 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23  (Read 639 times)

Online TepidT2O

PL: Man Utd 0 vs 1 Liv Diaz 23
« on: Today at 02:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April  4, 2024, 11:09:31 pm

Premier League, Old Trafford, Sunday the 7th of April, 15:30 Kick off.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.   ::)
Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: John Brooks.



We owe these a proper bloody nose after our last 2 games against them.
Just need to turn up and play to our strengths, and that should be enough.

I would take a sloppy 1-0 right now but would love to absolutely twat them again to put a stop to their recent swaggah that they suddenly have against us.

Keep winning the rest of the matches and hopefully lift number 20 in May.

I was very surprised to see such a strong starting lineup v Sheffield United earlier, but it paid off in the end thanks to Jurgen's use of subs and an absolute Rocket from Macca. 

COME ON YOU MIGHTY REDS!!!  :scarf
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:33:07 pm »

Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm »
Come on Libpool.
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:30:42 pm »
0 were underway at castle greyskull.

Pouring with rainit is Manchester after all
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:31:54 pm »
2 Garnacho is clear and has it in the net, but he was miles offside
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:32:53 pm »
We need to be sure of our passing in those situations pass back rather than to no one. That is how they will nick a result.
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:33:27 pm »
3 poor pass by Quansah, straight to them, but beats Fernandes to it in the area.


Then were on the break, Szoboszlai on the left, shoots and Onana saves, really should have scored there
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:34:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:33:27 pm
3 poor pass by Quansah, straight to them, but beats Fernandes to it in the area.


Then were on the break, Szoboszlai on the left, shoots and Onana saves, really should have scored there
Was a really good save
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:35:53 pm »
5 a frenetic start here. Not much stricture and people slipping all over the shop

Darwin with a run at their last man and slips too.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:37:03 pm »
We need to quicken our reactions when passing, Diaz went to sleep there and again they came away with the ball.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:37:13 pm »
Fuck off Taylor you c*nt
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:37:15 pm »
Taylor being a prick already. Didnt book anyone last week.
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:37:52 pm »
7 corner to them.

Headed behind for another


Cleared
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:38:46 pm »
Our passing has been really poor. Ball speed is slow.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:39:00 pm »
Were looking nervous. Need to get on the ball
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:39:07 pm »
9 were losing it in midfield too easily, we do again and they win a corner as a result.


Cleared well
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:39:33 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:39:00 pm
Were looking nervous. Need to get on the ball
Endo always builds into the game. Give it time!
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:40:00 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:37:03 pm
We need to quicken our reactions when passing, Diaz went to sleep there and again they came away with the ball.
Yep. These are well up for it early doors.


Plenty of noise from theirs too
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:40:24 pm »
Our passing is really sloppy at the moment
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:41:33 pm »
10 they give it away, Nunez flies down the right, crosses and Mo has a shot deflected behind.

Corner

Goes to Salah at the far side of the area, he passes to Szoboszlai who shoots over from 20 yards. Not that far over.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:43:10 pm »
United are so cowardly at home now, everyone is back, yawn.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:43:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:39:33 pm
Endo always builds into the game. Give it time!
Was more about them handling the occasion better so far really and it meaning were rushing things and not using the ball as we should.
Last couple of mins are more like it
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:44:01 pm »
13 the reds win the ball in the middle Nunez in the middle plays it to Odaz and they give away a corner


Its the short one.


Wasted as usual
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:44:21 pm »
Theyve out of a bit of puff so settled into  their block and counter pattern.

Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:44:56 pm »
14 the reds bulldog a bridgehead in the game now, lots of the ball around their area.
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:45:44 pm »
Over to Jill
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #26 on: Today at 03:46:17 pm »
Probably a full minute wasted over that goal kick.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #27 on: Today at 03:46:42 pm »
Settled into it and looking better now
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #28 on: Today at 03:46:51 pm »
16 We lose the ball in midfield but Quansah puts the ball out.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:46:55 pm »
Need more from Nunez. Not holding it up at all, Maguire is shite but loves a battle.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #30 on: Today at 03:47:24 pm »
Szoboszlai looks sharp today. Virgil as imperious as ever so far at the other end
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #31 on: Today at 03:47:51 pm »
17 A ball put in over our defence, Fernandez moaning for falling over. Goal kick.
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #32 on: Today at 03:48:24 pm »
Christ
Online BobPaisley3

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #33 on: Today at 03:48:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:48:24 pm
Christ
Has to at least get it on target.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:49:01 pm »
18 We do well to win back the ball a nice, slick move with a great cross from Robbo but Slob can't get the shot on target. Much better though.
Online Rush 82

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #35 on: Today at 03:49:12 pm »
Fernandez offside and still has the temerity to gesture (sure there was a fuck off in there too) with nothing from the ref.
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #36 on: Today at 03:50:09 pm »
Mac has started to find room now. Thats made a difference
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:50:25 pm »
Bruno Fernandes doing his best Kevin and Perry impression at the moment. Fuckin child
Online jillcwhomever

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #38 on: Today at 03:51:10 pm »
20 Stats tell the problems. 5 shots and only 1 on target so far, another one there from Robbo, but he can't get the ball anywhere near the net.
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Man Utd vs Liv
« Reply #39 on: Today at 03:52:18 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:51:10 pm
20 Stats tell the problems. 5 shots and only 1 on target so far, another one there from Robbo, but he can't get the ball anywhere near the net.
Opened up for Robbo there. Id shoot too.
