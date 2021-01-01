« previous next »
Three Bodies Problem (Netflix)

Trada

Three Bodies Problem (Netflix)
Yesterday at 10:25:05 pm
Just started to watch this series yesterday

Dont know anything about the person/people that wrote the books.

But it's like a scientists fever dream and what you get from the series is down to your basic knowledge of science and conspiracy theories

I started off thinking it's about scientists discovering God and God getting funny about it telling scientists to stop their research or they would die and they have a countdown in their heads showing how long they've got to stop the research or die.

but then aliens are added into the mix and the "Wow" signal and throw in scientists from today trying to prove to people say from the Middle Ages that science is real and has the answers

Then throw in a scientist from the past calling a scientist from the future a troll for disagreeing with them and moving their research on

And then the question of how we will survive in the future when the Earth ends

And the book "Silent spring" that keeps being shown the first book about man killing wildlife with pesticides maybe the first green book

Its full of references from TV documentaries and shows like Horizon that I have watched about these things in the past

And I only 3 episodes in. but im loving it and I haven't even mentioned Turing and the human computer.

Maybe it's down to the cider Im drinking
Armand9

Re: Three Bodies Problem (Netflix)
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:01:50 am
I just binged it, after a recommend from a friend

The sci-fi premise, while nothing new is for the most part done well and i liked that side of it and it had me wanting more (i don't think the writing is great but the premise carries it)

But, then we get into the tangle of the human stories they want to tell and in short i couldn't give a shit about them and didn't find any of them remotely interesting apart from the thread linked to to the culture revolution in china, which i did find compelling (it's like that part was written by a good writer and the rest, well... wasn't)

so up until a key moment (those who've seen will know what i mean, yes it was telegraphed but still good) i was onboard. From that point onward it was just a slow wind down until the season ended and left me feeling, meh, do i want to bother with season 2 if they make one?

Don't know, i'd probably give it a go but unless they pull me in quick i'd probably ditch it if it continues in the vein of the last 'half' of the first season

In short, for me it 'reads' like a good short story but when they fleshed it out all the superfluous stuff that wasn't the short story is poor
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Three Bodies Problem (Netflix)
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:53:45 am
They could've easily left out most of the "human interest" bits and made this about 4 episodes long and it would've been a better watch
jillcwhomever

Re: Three Bodies Problem (Netflix)
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:37:43 pm
No way I am watching it, it's made by those idiots who ruined GOT.
Brian Blessed

Re: Three Bodies Problem (Netflix)
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:45:54 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:37:43 pm
No way I am watching it, it's made by those idiots who ruined GOT.

This time they actually have the entire story to work from. Plus there is a third creator involved. Its also only a trilogy of books, so the show will probably only be 3 seasons.

I havent read the books, but from what I have read about them, each is vastly different. Even if you didnt care for these characters, Im not sure that will be an issue with season 2.
