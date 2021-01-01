I just binged it, after a recommend from a friend



The sci-fi premise, while nothing new is for the most part done well and i liked that side of it and it had me wanting more (i don't think the writing is great but the premise carries it)



But, then we get into the tangle of the human stories they want to tell and in short i couldn't give a shit about them and didn't find any of them remotely interesting apart from the thread linked to to the culture revolution in china, which i did find compelling (it's like that part was written by a good writer and the rest, well... wasn't)



so up until a key moment (those who've seen will know what i mean, yes it was telegraphed but still good) i was onboard. From that point onward it was just a slow wind down until the season ended and left me feeling, meh, do i want to bother with season 2 if they make one?



Don't know, i'd probably give it a go but unless they pull me in quick i'd probably ditch it if it continues in the vein of the last 'half' of the first season



In short, for me it 'reads' like a good short story but when they fleshed it out all the superfluous stuff that wasn't the short story is poor