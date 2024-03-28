« previous next »
Author Topic: Atalanta away selling details  (Read 8422 times)

Offline jdirckze

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #160 on: March 28, 2024, 10:17:22 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on March 27, 2024, 08:56:42 am
Sure some will be caught out by double tapping and it entering the same info twice and them not realising



I think that happened to me which considering I've done it dozens of times was a shock.  To their credit someone from the ticket office rang me on tuesday pointing out my mistake and changed the details of the second ticket so that they wouldn't be cancelled due to requesting duplicates  :)
Offline 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #161 on: March 28, 2024, 11:58:06 am »
Quote from: jdirckze on March 28, 2024, 10:17:22 am
I think that happened to me which considering I've done it dozens of times was a shock.  To their credit someone from the ticket office rang me on tuesday pointing out my mistake and changed the details of the second ticket so that they wouldn't be cancelled due to requesting duplicates  :)

Easily done! credit to them for sorting it, despite the info in the sales notice saying they wouldn't

Suppose the way for you to check is the confirmation email if the attending supporters are listed as the same then there's an issue
Offline Tommypig

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #162 on: March 28, 2024, 12:23:30 pm »
To be fair I have had the odd issue and as long as its reasonable they always help resolve it
Offline Buck Pete

« Reply #163 on: April 1, 2024, 01:52:13 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on March 26, 2024, 04:47:09 pm
BOOM

New flights booked £130, 500 quid hotel canned. 2 Days holiday, food and drink, public transport etc saved - out 7am Thursday, back in Manchester 7am Friday, straight into work

Are you flying in and out of Stanstead mate?

Me and the wife (massive Red too) are on the 7 am flight out then around 4 pm coming back.  Will have a little mooch around Bergamo on Friday.  just over 100 quid each for the return flight and about £120 parking and petrol combined

I spent £260 on a decent hotel. Only 0.8m from the ground.   I had no hesitation in throwing this on the arl credit card.  Never again am I getting caught stranded after a euro away with no way of getting back to the Hotel (or planning to just stay awake until the flight home).  I did this in Basle and sat in the Zurich pissing rain miserable as sin, waiting for the airport to open.  Zurich is the deadest city after midnight I have ever been to.  Always swore every euro away there is no expense spared on the accom.  Fuck it, you can't take it with you.

Love coming out of the ground and hitting the warm hotel bar, chatting to fellow reds and having a beer.  Can't wait.
Offline 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #164 on: April 2, 2024, 12:01:56 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on April  1, 2024, 01:52:13 pm
Are you flying in and out of Stanstead mate?

Me and the wife (massive Red too) are on the 7 am flight out then around 4 pm coming back.  Will have a little mooch around Bergamo on Friday.  just over 100 quid each for the return flight and about £120 parking and petrol combined

I spent £260 on a decent hotel. Only 0.8m from the ground.   I had no hesitation in throwing this on the arl credit card.  Never again am I getting caught stranded after a euro away with no way of getting back to the Hotel (or planning to just stay awake until the flight home).  I did this in Basle and sat in the Zurich pissing rain miserable as sin, waiting for the airport to open.  Zurich is the deadest city after midnight I have ever been to.  Always swore every euro away there is no expense spared on the accom.  Fuck it, you can't take it with you.

Love coming out of the ground and hitting the warm hotel bar, chatting to fellow reds and having a beer.  Can't wait.

Nah mate on the Manchester ones, loads I know on that flight back doing it without a hotel, realistically we won't get out the ground till maybe 11.15-11.30 then gonna head back to the centre and get my bag from a mates apartment maybe a quick shower, grab food and then then the bus to the airport, flights 5.30am ish so not too much time to kill, rather that than the hotel costs and the days off work, even treated myself to extra leg room so I can be comfy and kip on the way back

Done a few trips like this and whilst it does catch up with you energy wise they usually make the best stories or something going tits up! If the hotels were cheaper I'd have done a proper trip to lake como maybe even hired a car and stayed there etc

Atalanta are playing well but these euro away trips have been really good this year you'll have a great time

Offline 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #165 on: April 2, 2024, 02:30:05 pm »
8 left on the website atm during the 23+ sale
Offline Tommypig

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #166 on: April 2, 2024, 03:24:01 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on April  2, 2024, 02:30:05 pm
8 left on the website atm during the 23+ sale

I thought they added on 50 odd after the 18ish that were left !!
Offline 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #167 on: April 2, 2024, 03:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on April  2, 2024, 03:24:01 pm
I thought they added on 50 odd after the 18ish that were left !!

Nah that 50 odd were part of the additions during the 1st sale and prior to the 2nd one going live
Online Barry Banana

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #168 on: April 5, 2024, 03:05:23 pm »
Online Pata

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #169 on: April 9, 2024, 06:06:59 pm »
133 returned tickets (+ the 8 left over)
Online Barry Banana

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #170 on: April 9, 2024, 09:33:19 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on March 27, 2024, 02:28:59 pm
Thats what I think too, 150 odd people will qualify with 100+ available out of the 213 that they have currently taken...hopefully.

Some prediction. Hopefully youre right about the 150 too. Would mean 94% of those on 22 getting sorted.
Online ABJ

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #171 on: April 10, 2024, 12:28:32 am »
Quote from: Barry Banana on April  9, 2024, 09:33:19 pm
Some prediction. Hopefully youre right about the 150 too. Would mean 94% of those on 22 getting sorted.
I've re checked the figures and I think that will be the case, the vast majority if not all on 22/24 will get sorted, must be really close to a guaranteed sale. Getting 191 back from the 271 that were initially taken has been a game changer though.
Offline ant

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #172 on: April 10, 2024, 08:06:31 am »
A limited number of tickets remain for this fixture.

all depends what limited means to the TO at Anfield ?

good luck - ynwa
Online ABJ

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #173 on: April 10, 2024, 08:08:04 am »
Quote from: ant on April 10, 2024, 08:06:31 am
A limited number of tickets remain for this fixture.

all depends what limited means to the TO at Anfield ?

good luck - ynwa
Its 141.
Offline ant

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #174 on: April 10, 2024, 08:18:36 am »
Offline Tommypig

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #175 on: April 10, 2024, 08:20:43 am »
How can you have a 1000 ahead in que when only 200 qualify !!!
Offline 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #176 on: April 10, 2024, 08:23:36 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on April 10, 2024, 08:20:43 am
How can you have a 1000 ahead in que when only 200 qualify !!!

Because people open 10 different queue entries  to try get a better chance of 1 being near the front

Was easy enough that queue was about 150 and bagged one without refreshing
« Last Edit: April 10, 2024, 08:26:43 am by 30fiver »
Offline kevlumley

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #177 on: April 10, 2024, 08:27:05 am »
Showing sold for me (:-(
Offline Tommypig

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #178 on: April 10, 2024, 08:28:06 am »
sood out too
Offline 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #179 on: April 10, 2024, 08:35:46 am »
Quote from: kevlumley on April 10, 2024, 08:27:05 am
Showing sold for me (:-(
Quote from: Tommypig on April 10, 2024, 08:28:06 am
sood out too

Keep refreshing, there'll be chancers trying for F&F on 21 etc and failed payments/timeouts
Online ABJ

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #180 on: April 10, 2024, 09:11:24 am »
Quote from: kevlumley on April 10, 2024, 08:27:05 am
Showing sold for me (:-(
You're sorted  8)
Online ABJ

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #181 on: April 10, 2024, 09:12:04 am »
Got the 11 more that we needed between a load of us...eventually!  8)
Offline 30fiver

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #182 on: April 10, 2024, 09:30:30 am »
Quote from: ABJ on April 10, 2024, 09:12:04 am
Got the 11 more that we needed between a load of us...eventually!  8)

 :wellin :wellin
Offline Tommypig

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #183 on: April 10, 2024, 09:34:00 am »
Got there in the end bloody stressful though
Online ABJ

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #184 on: April 10, 2024, 10:23:46 am »
Still the odd single popping up now for anyone else that still needs.
Offline Tommypig

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #185 on: April 10, 2024, 10:28:49 am »
So was it 141 tickets available this morning?
Online ABJ

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #186 on: April 10, 2024, 10:32:01 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on April 10, 2024, 10:28:49 am
So was it 141 tickets available this morning?
Correct.
Offline kevlumley

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #187 on: April 10, 2024, 11:36:29 am »
Quote from: ABJ on April 10, 2024, 09:11:24 am
You're sorted  8)
You are so sexy!!!
Online ABJ

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #188 on: April 10, 2024, 11:39:15 am »
Offline Tommypig

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #189 on: April 10, 2024, 01:29:50 pm »
What are the early thoughts on this one with regards after the game.

Italy its a given we will be held back after the game

- Do you think they will bus us out to a central location or do you think they will allow us to make our own way back into town.
Online bignred84

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #190 on: April 10, 2024, 01:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Tommypig on April 10, 2024, 01:29:50 pm
What are the early thoughts on this one with regards after the game.

Italy its a given we will be held back after the game

- Do you think they will bus us out to a central location or do you think they will allow us to make our own way back into town.

Hopefully it will be like Rome, in so much as we get bussed back to the town centre/train station.

unlike the likes of Milan, I don't think there's any metro system or station near to the ground.

*and are hotel is the other side of the train station and about 40-50 minutes walk from the ground
Offline tasmichkata

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #191 on: April 10, 2024, 04:31:04 pm »
No there isn't it's the typical small town where the bus station and the railway one are next to each other. It's just a short trip with the bus to the stadium but doubt it will work after the game so it will be a nice little walk but won't reject if they give us a lift to the airport.
Offline Levitz

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #192 on: April 10, 2024, 05:18:37 pm »
Has there been any indication/rumour about collection point?
Offline ant

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #193 on: Yesterday at 08:23:18 pm »
Online RedSue

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #194 on: Today at 05:25:26 pm »
Anybody heard about collections as normal get txt/email on a Monday afternoon?
Online ABJ

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #195 on: Today at 06:35:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSue on Today at 05:25:26 pm
Anybody heard about collections as normal get txt/email on a Monday afternoon?
I wouldn't be surprised if they end up doing what they did for LASK away by just emailing us the e-tickets instead.
Online bignred84

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #196 on: Today at 06:51:06 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 06:35:45 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if they end up doing what they did for LASK away by just emailing us the e-tickets instead.

Or it could/would be seen as bad taste sending things out today
maybe tomorrow yeah, maybe you correct.

Online RedSue

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #197 on: Today at 06:51:21 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 06:35:45 pm
I wouldn't be surprised if they end up doing what they did for LASK away by just emailing us the e-tickets instead.

Thats what Im now thinking but need to do tomorrow in time to print as most people travelling Wednesday and need to check details are correct
