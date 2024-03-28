BOOM



New flights booked £130, 500 quid hotel canned. 2 Days holiday, food and drink, public transport etc saved - out 7am Thursday, back in Manchester 7am Friday, straight into work



Are you flying in and out of Stanstead mate?Me and the wife (massive Red too) are on the 7 am flight out then around 4 pm coming back. Will have a little mooch around Bergamo on Friday. just over 100 quid each for the return flight and about £120 parking and petrol combinedI spent £260 on a decent hotel. Only 0.8m from the ground. I had no hesitation in throwing this on the arl credit card. Never again am I getting caught stranded after a euro away with no way of getting back to the Hotel (or planning to just stay awake until the flight home). I did this in Basle and sat in the Zurich pissing rain miserable as sin, waiting for the airport to open. Zurich is the deadest city after midnight I have ever been to. Always swore every euro away there is no expense spared on the accom. Fuck it, you can't take it with you.Love coming out of the ground and hitting the warm hotel bar, chatting to fellow reds and having a beer. Can't wait.