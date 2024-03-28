Are you flying in and out of Stanstead mate?
Me and the wife (massive Red too) are on the 7 am flight out then around 4 pm coming back. Will have a little mooch around Bergamo on Friday. just over 100 quid each for the return flight and about £120 parking and petrol combined
I spent £260 on a decent hotel. Only 0.8m from the ground. I had no hesitation in throwing this on the arl credit card. Never again am I getting caught stranded after a euro away with no way of getting back to the Hotel (or planning to just stay awake until the flight home). I did this in Basle and sat in the Zurich pissing rain miserable as sin, waiting for the airport to open. Zurich is the deadest city after midnight I have ever been to. Always swore every euro away there is no expense spared on the accom. Fuck it, you can't take it with you.
Love coming out of the ground and hitting the warm hotel bar, chatting to fellow reds and having a beer. Can't wait.
Nah mate on the Manchester ones, loads I know on that flight back doing it without a hotel, realistically we won't get out the ground till maybe 11.15-11.30 then gonna head back to the centre and get my bag from a mates apartment maybe a quick shower, grab food and then then the bus to the airport, flights 5.30am ish so not too much time to kill, rather that than the hotel costs and the days off work, even treated myself to extra leg room so I can be comfy and kip on the way back
Done a few trips like this and whilst it does catch up with you energy wise they usually make the best stories or something going tits up! If the hotels were cheaper I'd have done a proper trip to lake como maybe even hired a car and stayed there etc
Atalanta are playing well but these euro away trips have been really good this year you'll have a great time