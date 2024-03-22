« previous next »
Author Topic: Atalanta away selling details  (Read 2329 times)

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #40 on: March 22, 2024, 11:10:52 am »
Quote from: eoa106 on March 22, 2024, 10:57:57 am
I understand that the 200 that are remove "upfront" are not visible as available seats in the online sales. What about the further tickets that the club remove for hospitality/sponsors - are those tickets sold in the online sales or are they sold/allocated in a different manner?
They are not available for sale during the guaranteed sale, thats why you see blocks of greyed out seats when the guaranteed sale starts as those are the ones that the club have allocated to 'others' on top of the 200. Some of those do come back on sale as returns but they are definitely not on sale initially.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #41 on: March 22, 2024, 04:46:50 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on March 21, 2024, 05:08:17 pm
The owners magically can attend a final and enjoy the big day.

Those who have been all season miss out.


A tad presumptious imo. Not everyone behaves like that. I agree some do though
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:38:34 pm »
Quote from: kevlumley on March 22, 2024, 04:46:50 pm
A tad presumptious imo. Not everyone behaves like that. I agree some do though

Some is doing a fair bit of heavy lifting there, bet you it is well over 50%
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:58:59 pm »
479 available. more than 35 % siphoned off
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:07:39 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 03:58:59 pm
479 available. more than 35 % siphoned off
where you hear that?
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 04:17:43 pm »
Indeed, where the chuff you hearing that?
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:16:19 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 03:58:59 pm
479 available. more than 35 % siphoned off

So only just over 50% of the entire allocations will make it's way to regular supporters.
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm »
Ive heard the same from a good source. Folks, its only going to get worse.
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:15:50 pm »
 :-X
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:39:04 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 05:16:19 pm
So only just over 50% of the entire allocations will make it's way to regular supporters.

Slightly over 60.
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 08:39:04 pm
Slightly over 60.

Hasnt that been the case though for every game so far
With the best part of 25-30-% of tickets taken for hospitality contractual obligations

With a few extra added to the 2nd sale later
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:47:38 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 08:39:04 pm
Slightly over 60.

I was going off the total allocation of 950 that we have received. It's 50.4%
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:59:57 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm
Hasnt that been the case though for every game so far
With the best part of 25-30-% of tickets taken for hospitality contractual obligations

With a few extra added to the 2nd sale later

Different per game but usually in that range 25-35.

Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 09:47:38 pm
I was going off the total allocation of 950 that we have received. It's 50.4%

Ye if you count these 200 but we don't get a sniff of them anyway
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm
Hasnt that been the case though for every game so far
With the best part of 25-30-% of tickets taken for hospitality contractual obligations

With a few extra added to the 2nd sale later

It has but nobody should be accepting this, it's a total disgrace, and it doesn't affect me as I'm on 21/24, to be taking 37% out of an allocation of 750, on top of the 200 VIP is nothing short of scandalous
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 05:16:19 pm
So only just over 50% of the entire allocations will make it's way to regular supporters.

The interesting point though her is how many have dropped off the original 642  (?) Maribor allocation
Whilst we all know of various cases through either personal circumstances (Married/family) or sadly passed away

The first sale is guaranteed, I would have expected the figure to be higher
Even allowing for the 2nd sale dog fight (which Im sweating 🥵 on)

Every game this season has pretty much been the same with 25-30% skimmed off now




22/24 yet not a single credit it that total
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 11:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm
Ive heard the same from a good source. Folks, its only going to get worse.

Well hopefully we get through to the semi final
We should get 1500-3000

Then next season back in the UCL

Its been great this season in the Europa cup
Different citys, teams/grounds

But horrendous allocations being the only downside
Re: Atalanta away selling details
« Reply #56 on: Today at 06:59:37 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm
The interesting point though her is how many have dropped off the original 642  (?) Maribor allocation
Whilst we all know of various cases through either personal circumstances (Married/family) or sadly passed away

The first sale is guaranteed, I would have expected the figure to be higher
Even allowing for the 2nd sale dog fight (which Im sweating 🥵 on)

Every game this season has pretty much been the same with 25-30% skimmed off now




22/24 yet not a single credit it that total

Dont forget the 642 was not the fans Allocation the club took quite a few from that allocation for players and others as well. So probably under 500 available then as well.
