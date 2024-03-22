« previous next »
Atalanta away selling details

ABJ

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,767
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
March 22, 2024, 11:10:52 am
Quote from: eoa106 on March 22, 2024, 10:57:57 am
I understand that the 200 that are remove "upfront" are not visible as available seats in the online sales. What about the further tickets that the club remove for hospitality/sponsors - are those tickets sold in the online sales or are they sold/allocated in a different manner?
They are not available for sale during the guaranteed sale, thats why you see blocks of greyed out seats when the guaranteed sale starts as those are the ones that the club have allocated to 'others' on top of the 200. Some of those do come back on sale as returns but they are definitely not on sale initially.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

kevlumley

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,139
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Atalanta away selling details
March 22, 2024, 04:46:50 pm
Quote from: sonofkenny on March 21, 2024, 05:08:17 pm
The owners magically can attend a final and enjoy the big day.

Those who have been all season miss out.


A tad presumptious imo. Not everyone behaves like that. I agree some do though
sonofkenny

  Kopite
  Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 02:38:34 pm
Quote from: kevlumley on March 22, 2024, 04:46:50 pm
A tad presumptious imo. Not everyone behaves like that. I agree some do though

Some is doing a fair bit of heavy lifting there, bet you it is well over 50%
tasmichkata

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 03:58:59 pm
479 available. more than 35 % siphoned off
Tiger Tony

  • Ginger knob who used to be barred from the Crows Nest. Will scweam and scweam and scweam if he doesn't get a Cardiff ticket. Aluminium. Thinks he's clever.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,379
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 04:07:39 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 03:58:59 pm
479 available. more than 35 % siphoned off
where you hear that?
CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 52,417
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 04:17:43 pm
Indeed, where the chuff you hearing that?
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,986
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 05:16:19 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 03:58:59 pm
479 available. more than 35 % siphoned off

So only just over 50% of the entire allocations will make it's way to regular supporters.
Gladbach73

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 401
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm
Ive heard the same from a good source. Folks, its only going to get worse.
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

ABJ

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,767
  • Internet terrorist
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 06:15:50 pm
 :-X
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

tasmichkata

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 08:39:04 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 05:16:19 pm
So only just over 50% of the entire allocations will make it's way to regular supporters.

Slightly over 60.
bignred84

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 08:39:04 pm
Slightly over 60.

Hasnt that been the case though for every game so far
With the best part of 25-30-% of tickets taken for hospitality contractual obligations

With a few extra added to the 2nd sale later
Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,986
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 09:47:38 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Yesterday at 08:39:04 pm
Slightly over 60.

I was going off the total allocation of 950 that we have received. It's 50.4%
tasmichkata

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 09:59:57 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm
Hasnt that been the case though for every game so far
With the best part of 25-30-% of tickets taken for hospitality contractual obligations

With a few extra added to the 2nd sale later

Different per game but usually in that range 25-35.

Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 09:47:38 pm
I was going off the total allocation of 950 that we have received. It's 50.4%

Ye if you count these 200 but we don't get a sniff of them anyway
Tiz Lad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,145
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 10:11:00 pm
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 09:11:17 pm
Hasnt that been the case though for every game so far
With the best part of 25-30-% of tickets taken for hospitality contractual obligations

With a few extra added to the 2nd sale later

It has but nobody should be accepting this, it's a total disgrace, and it doesn't affect me as I'm on 21/24, to be taking 37% out of an allocation of 750, on top of the 200 VIP is nothing short of scandalous
bignred84

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 05:16:19 pm
So only just over 50% of the entire allocations will make it's way to regular supporters.

The interesting point though her is how many have dropped off the original 642  (?) Maribor allocation
Whilst we all know of various cases through either personal circumstances (Married/family) or sadly passed away

The first sale is guaranteed, I would have expected the figure to be higher
Even allowing for the 2nd sale dog fight (which Im sweating 🥵 on)

Every game this season has pretty much been the same with 25-30% skimmed off now




22/24 yet not a single credit it that total
bignred84

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Upper Centenary
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Yesterday at 11:40:05 pm
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Yesterday at 05:55:22 pm
Ive heard the same from a good source. Folks, its only going to get worse.

Well hopefully we get through to the semi final
We should get 1500-3000

Then next season back in the UCL

Its been great this season in the Europa cup
Different citys, teams/grounds

But horrendous allocations being the only downside
Tommypig

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Today at 06:59:37 am
Quote from: bignred84 on Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm
The interesting point though her is how many have dropped off the original 642  (?) Maribor allocation
Whilst we all know of various cases through either personal circumstances (Married/family) or sadly passed away

The first sale is guaranteed, I would have expected the figure to be higher
Even allowing for the 2nd sale dog fight (which Im sweating 🥵 on)

Every game this season has pretty much been the same with 25-30% skimmed off now




22/24 yet not a single credit it that total

Dont forget the 642 was not the fans Allocation the club took quite a few from that allocation for players and others as well. So probably under 500 available then as well.
daindan

  • lyin clock......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Today at 09:46:35 am
Quote from: eoa106 on March 22, 2024, 10:57:57 am
I understand that the 200 that are remove "upfront" are not visible as available seats in the online sales. What about the further tickets that the club remove for hospitality/sponsors - are those tickets sold in the online sales or are they sold/allocated in a different manner?

In the case of hospitality, if they are successful in the hospitality ballot they are able to buy in the normal guaranteed sale. If they forget etc thats it. On the flip side if a game drops to all season ticket holders and members and you are unsuccessful in the ballot. You are not eligible for that sale.
Tiz Lad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 2,145
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Today at 10:28:41 am
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 06:59:37 am
Dont forget the 642 was not the fans Allocation the club took quite a few from that allocation for players and others as well. So probably under 500 available then as well.

That's wrong, the Maribor selling notice was the last or one of the last where the 200 players and VIP weren't separately stated

The selling notice was 842

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/277269-maribor-v-liverpool-ticket-selling-notice

Whichever way it's cut and if the figures stated in here are correct, having 37% of the allocation of general sale, and nearly 50% of the full allocation unavailable to the average fan is scandalous.

What will happen is what's happened every game this season and the VIPs/sponsors/hospitality won't fancy little old Atalanta as it's not attractive enough for them and they'll go back in the general sale where fans will have to pay over the top for flights and accommodation
Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,579
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Today at 12:58:56 pm
2 of the 4 lads I normally do Euro Aways with were in that 642. 1 dropped off because he works for Royal Mail and they were on strike when we played in Naples in 2022 and then missed out on Union & Sparta. Another 1 dropped off because he didn't want to go back to Napoli last season and couldn't find anyone else to take his ticket, he got Union but missed out on Sparta.
redtillded

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Today at 02:31:00 pm
Anyone know how to get back to Milan after the game, looks like last train is 21.12 ?
tasmichkata

  Anny Roader
  • ****
  Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Today at 02:33:12 pm
There are coaches from the airport every 30 min.
redtillded

  Main Stander
  • ***
  Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Today at 04:03:31 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 02:33:12 pm
There are coaches from the airport every 30 min.

Cheers I will take a look
Oh Yes BisCAN

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 644
  • Where Kenny played...
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Today at 06:12:02 pm
Quote from: redtillded on Today at 04:03:31 pm
Cheers I will take a look
From experience, I'd double check the frequency after 23:00 and getting there post-game from the stadium will be a nightmare.
"Has everybody heard... the bird is the word?" @rabbitrabbiton

30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,601
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Today at 07:18:52 pm
Quote from: Tiger Tony on March 21, 2024, 05:23:55 pm
Ultimately, it's down to both parties to be clear at the start of the season. If a card is loaned out to 1 person for the duration of a competition, that person has a fair claim to the final. If different people have used it, no one really has a claim.

But either way, make it clear at start of season. Changing the goalposts upon qualifying for a final is snide

Also get examples of someone doing every game one year but on different people's cards
30fiver

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,601
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Atalanta away selling details
Today at 07:19:49 pm
271 from 750 is rediculous

Though I'd expect a lot to be thrown back given the accommodation issues in the region

Hoping if I get one Wednesday I can fuck my hotel and flights off and book a day trip now the flight prices have dropped off
