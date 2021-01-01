« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th  (Read 9159 times)

Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #160 on: Today at 07:52:25 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:21:47 am
I think the team picks itself with the exception of whether Konate makes the match and if Klopp goes with Gomez or Robertson.

Not sure it picks itself. I think there is a valid argument that Elliott should start ahead of Szboszlai.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #161 on: Today at 08:14:50 am »
Quote from: mckeown07 on Today at 07:25:53 am
Any bars In Manchester that everyone is meeting up in?

The Manc Knobhead.

It's a famed Bar in Manchester, famous for it's frequenting by Mancs and Knobheads and also Manc Knobheads.

Every now and then, if you are lucky, you will also find Knobheads who are Mancs.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #162 on: Today at 08:22:14 am »
Well! I'm awake*1 and Bright*2 and bushy-tailed*3 and ready*4 for the game today against our illustrious*5 opponents*6 and ready*7 for an early start*8

*1 Fuck me, I'm knackered

*2 I may never drink again

*3 Oh noes! It fell off :(

*4 Not ready in any sense of the word

*5 Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ah. Ha ha ha

*6 Wankers

*7 Nope. But. I might have a cheeky pint early on to steady the nerves!

*8 Ah fuck it. Going out now. Up the Mighty Fucking Reds! Stay safe everyone. Have a wonderful day. If you go to the leaky pit of doom, stay stafe and sing your heads off for me. Love you all. Kiss. Kiss. Kiss. Off for a pint. YEEEAAARGGHHH. Wish me luck :D
Offline mckeown07

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #163 on: Today at 08:37:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:14:50 am
The Manc Knobhead.

It's a famed Bar in Manchester, famous for it's frequenting by Mancs and Knobheads and also Manc Knobheads.

Every now and then, if you are lucky, you will also find Knobheads who are Mancs.


Thanks ya dildo!
A mate is flying over by himself from Ireland thats the reason Im asking.
Your a gentleman.

Online JRed

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #164 on: Today at 08:41:45 am »
I think this will be tighter than a lot of people expect and we shouldnt pressure the lads by saying we will win easy. 6-1 to the mighty Liverpool! Come on reds, get into these early on and theyll shit themselves!
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #165 on: Today at 08:44:16 am »
Quote from: mckeown07 on Today at 08:37:59 am


More than welcome. For more exciting Manc news today see 'The Manc urgghh!' and the unfailing and enduring 'Manc wobble bellend'

Both fine establishments.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:45:13 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:41:45 am
I think this will be tighter than a lot of people expect and we shouldnt pressure the lads by saying we will win easy. 6-1 to the mighty Liverpool! Come on reds, get into these early on and theyll shit themselves!

Offline wah00ey

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #167 on: Today at 09:07:11 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:22:14 am
Well! I'm awake*1 and Bright*2 and bushy-tailed*3 and ready*4 for the game today against our illustrious*5 opponents*6 and ready*7 for an early start*8

*1 Fuck me, I'm knackered

*2 I may never drink again

*3 Oh noes! It fell off :(

*4 Not ready in any sense of the word

*5 Ha ha ha ha ha ha. Ah. Ha ha ha

*6 Wankers

*7 Nope. But. I might have a cheeky pint early on to steady the nerves!

*8 Ah fuck it. Going out now. Up the Mighty Fucking Reds! Stay safe everyone. Have a wonderful day. If you go to the leaky pit of doom, stay stafe and sing your heads off for me. Love you all. Kiss. Kiss. Kiss. Off for a pint. YEEEAAARGGHHH. Wish me luck :D
You, sir, are a nutcase :-).  Have a magical day.
Offline Vegeta

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #168 on: Today at 09:13:33 am »
Early goal will be key here these Utd players give up way to easy longer it stays 0-0 will end up being a scrappy game and they could be dangerous on the counter. Lets just Sparta Prague them 4-0 in 10 minutes job done !
Online Jm55

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #169 on: Today at 09:37:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:14:50 am
The Manc Knobhead.

It's a famed Bar in Manchester, famous for it's frequenting by Mancs and Knobheads and also Manc Knobheads.

Every now and then, if you are lucky, you will also find Knobheads who are Mancs.

Rumour has it Tierney has a loyalty card with his own booth.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #170 on: Today at 09:47:01 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:52:25 am
Not sure it picks itself. I think there is a valid argument that Elliott should start ahead of Szboszlai.

Elliott has a lot of minutes in his legs.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:49:27 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:14:50 am
The Manc Knobhead.

It's a famed Bar in Manchester, famous for it's frequenting by Mancs and Knobheads and also Manc Knobheads.

Every now and then, if you are lucky, you will also find Knobheads who are Mancs.

Is that Mick Hucknalls place?
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #172 on: Today at 10:08:15 am »
Really looking forward to this. It doesnt feel as pressured as PL matches so hopefully that allows us to play our game and be brave.

Revenge is a shit word in football but on another day, we win at Anfield quite easily but didnt get the deserved break.
Online Jm55

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #173 on: Today at 10:10:23 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:08:15 am
Really looking forward to this. It doesnt feel as pressured as PL matches so hopefully that allows us to play our game and be brave.

Revenge is a shit word in football but on another day, we win at Anfield quite easily but didnt get the deserved break.

To be fair if you were going to go down the revenge route Id be looking at 1996 and 1999 rather than a 0-0 a few months ago:

Still not over either of those results.
Offline thejbs

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #174 on: Today at 10:13:01 am »
Im watching with my Utd supporting mates. Im hoping for a giddy 0-0 at half time before we blow them away in the second half.
Online Phineus

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #175 on: Today at 10:28:07 am »
Not really nervous about today for some reason, were better team and that will show.

Think Ill be far more nervous for league game.

Id go Elliott over Dom, with Endo & Mac.

Front 3 picks itself and either Robbo or Gomez at LB, would go Gomez.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool v Manchester United (FA Cup) Sunday 17th
« Reply #176 on: Today at 10:31:51 am »
Get these twatted. Think I'd prefer City in the semi too, bit awkward after a Europa game but they have Real Madrid whereas for the final they get a free midweek and we'd be exhausted after title celebrations on the sunday then Europa final and celebrations on the wednesday. Better for the final to be a stroll v Chelsea or someone.
