Done and PMed Red. Hopefully we can move a bit faster today. I'm off sick right now so don't hesitate to send me your picks if you're not going to be about.FYI I spent a disproportionate amount of time last night looking at pictures of Lahm's hair, and came to the conclusion that it is probably light brown. Even though in the right light it did occasionally appear blond-ish. The things we do for drafting.Edit: well, that was interesting timing Think we might need to have a chat about this one.Also, I've just found out Popcorn did not PM CIT. So let's pause while he catches up and we ponder Lahm's hair colour. Please always remember to PM the guy below/above you in the order.
Apologies, will pm next up going forward. Bit rusty
Lethal wouldn;t have made that mistake.
A goalie in round two. Draft amateur Bobby has asked to be skipped for now, so Max is up
The Best Keeper in the Draft, i'm good
No arguments there. Unfortunately they never seem to have any weight in the voting
Xavi is on the ban list, Robbie
Let me know if this pick is ok. I can change if needed.
He's not even wearing a football kit there I'm coming to deeply regret this category
For a moment there I thought you were claiming Lewa is blond Good pick
Zidane is banned bobby!
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]