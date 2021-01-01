« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread  (Read 1978 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,992
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #160 on: Today at 04:59:37 pm »
Sarge awol. Have PMed Bobby
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,371
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #161 on: Today at 05:44:26 pm »
Ahh Shat uppp.

Ill post now.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #162 on: Today at 05:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 11:24:56 am
Done and PMed Red. Hopefully we can move a bit faster today. I'm off sick right now so don't hesitate to send me your picks if you're not going to be about.

FYI I spent a disproportionate amount of time last night looking at pictures of Lahm's hair, and came to the conclusion that it is probably light brown. Even though in the right light it did occasionally appear blond-ish. The things we do for drafting.

Edit: well, that was interesting timing  :-X  Think we might need to have a chat about this one.

Also, I've just found out Popcorn did not PM CIT. So let's pause while he catches up and we ponder Lahm's hair colour. Please always remember to PM the guy below/above you in the order.

Apologies, will pm next up going forward. Bit rusty :)
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,371
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #163 on: Today at 05:50:00 pm »
Can someone post next up just in the door.

Ta.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,789
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #164 on: Today at 05:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Popcorn on Today at 05:47:42 pm
Apologies, will pm next up going forward. Bit rusty :)

Lethal wouldn;t have made that mistake.
Logged

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,106
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #165 on: Today at 05:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:53:20 pm
Lethal wouldn;t have made that mistake.
My reputation has been tarnished ever since that name change ;)
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,371
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:11:09 pm »
Defensively sound picks so far.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,992
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:25:14 pm »
A goalie in round two. Draft amateur  :P

Bobby has asked to be skipped for now, so Max is up  :wave
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,371
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #168 on: Today at 06:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:25:14 pm
A goalie in round two. Draft amateur  :P

Bobby has asked to be skipped for now, so Max is up  :wave

The Best Keeper in the Draft, i'm good ;)
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,992
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #169 on: Today at 06:40:27 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:34:15 pm
The Best Keeper in the Draft, i'm good ;)

No arguments there. Unfortunately they never seem to have any weight in the voting
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,371
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #170 on: Today at 06:42:02 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 06:40:27 pm
No arguments there. Unfortunately they never seem to have any weight in the voting

Ally will especially with VVD and another handy CB ;)
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,371
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #171 on: Today at 07:34:55 pm »
So who is next I'm settled in now.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,992
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #172 on: Today at 07:55:42 pm »
Xavi is on the ban list, Robbie  ;)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #173 on: Today at 08:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:55:42 pm
Xavi is on the ban list, Robbie  ;)
Fixed! :)
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:16:46 pm »
Let me know if this pick is ok. I can change if needed.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,969
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #175 on: Today at 08:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 08:16:46 pm
Let me know if this pick is ok. I can change if needed.
I was going to use that photo for him, as all the others show he is clearly a ginge ;)

ok by me though
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,371
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #176 on: Today at 08:20:39 pm »
Strawberry Blonde ;)
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,740
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #177 on: Today at 08:21:07 pm »
Lahm I was willing to let slide but that is egregious. Hes as ginger as fuck.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,992
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #178 on: Today at 08:22:11 pm »
Are you lot colour blind  ;D  Definitely a ginger!

But apparently I'm in the minority, so I don't know anymore...
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #179 on: Today at 08:22:21 pm »
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #180 on: Today at 08:23:12 pm »
I can change my pick if this is a stretch.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,365
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #181 on: Today at 08:25:33 pm »
Will post presently
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,992
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #182 on: Today at 08:26:47 pm »
He's not even wearing a football kit there  :D

I'm coming to deeply regret this category
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #183 on: Today at 08:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:26:47 pm
He's not even wearing a football kit there  :D

I'm coming to deeply regret this category

Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #184 on: Today at 08:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:26:47 pm
He's not even wearing a football kit there  :D

I'm coming to deeply regret this category

Ok Sammer is out I will change my pick.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,992
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #185 on: Today at 08:35:27 pm »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,992
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #186 on: Today at 08:37:08 pm »
For a moment there I thought you were claiming Lewa is blond  ;D  Good pick
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,371
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #187 on: Today at 08:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 08:37:08 pm
For a moment there I thought you were claiming Lewa is blond  ;D  Good pick

Surprised he is only gone now.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,067
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #188 on: Today at 08:45:16 pm »
Zidane is banned bobby!
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,365
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #189 on: Today at 08:47:17 pm »
Cheers Draex
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,992
  • JFT96
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #190 on: Today at 08:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:45:16 pm
Zidane is banned bobby!

If only Zidane made it to round 3  :)

That's not the best pic of Netzer, but he's definitely blond here -

Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,371
  • Boom!
Re: The Jurgen Klopp Draft - Discussion thread
« Reply #191 on: Today at 08:52:11 pm »
I'll hang on until Booby changes his pick.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 