Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
Author
Topic: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition (Read 605 times)
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,563
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 08:09:38 pm »
1:30 Jeriko Du Reponet
2:10 Gaelic Warrior (NAP)
2:50 Trelawne
3:30 State Man
4:10 Lossiemouth
4:50 Latin Verse
5:30 Embassy Gardens
Logged
aedge659
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,352
Through wind and rain..
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 08:13:22 pm »
1.30 Slade Steel
2
.10 Gaelic Warrior
2.50 Chianti Classico
3.30 State Man (NAP)
4.10 Lossiemouth
4.50 Milan Tino
5.30 Embassy Gardens
Logged
kesey
Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,838
Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:55 pm »
1.30 Mystical Power ( Nap )
2.10 Master Chewy
2.50 Trelawne
3.30 Iberico Lord
4.10 Maries Rock
4.50 Karia Des Blaises
5.30 Salvador Ziggy
Allez !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.
- The Upanishads.
The heart knows the way. Run in that direction
- Rumi
You are held . You are loved . You are seen - Some wise fella .
chromed
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,222
Justice for the 97
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 08:36:03 pm »
Count me in!
Day 1
1.30 Firefox
2.10 Quilixios
2.50 The Goffer
3.30 State Man (NAP)
4.10 Lossiemouth
4.50 Eagle Fang
5.30 Corbetts Cross
Good luck to everyone playing.
Logged
YNWA
-
JFT97
stevied
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,545
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #44 on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:57 pm »
Day 1
1.30 Mystical Power
2.10 Gaelic Warrior
2.50 The Goffer Nap
3.30 State Man
4.10 Lossiemouth
4.50 Milan Tino
5.30 Corbetts Cross
Logged
i can tip em but cant back em
RAWK Aintree tipping champ 2013
duvva 💅
lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,533
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #45 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:21 pm »
Thanks for running again Pete. Good luck all, have a great week, particularly anyone going.
Day 1
1:30 Jeriko Du Reponet
2:10 Gaelic Warrior NAP
2:50 Stumptown
3:30 State Man
4:10 Lossiemouth
4:50 Bright Legend
5:30 Kilbeg King
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp
Red_Irishman
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,443
"Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #46 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:03 pm »
Still can't believe I actually won this one year, I have been absolutely brutal ever since!!
Thanks for running it again Pete.
1:30 Mystical Power
2:10 Gaelic Warrior
2:50 Trelawne
3:30 State Man (NAP)
4:10 Lossiemouth
4:50 Latin Verse
5:30 Embassy Gardens
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains.
- Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981
SKITTLE
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,733
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #47 on:
Yesterday
at 10:29:47 pm »
Oh go on then.......
1.30 Tullyhill.
2.10 Quilixios.
2.50 Chianti Classico.
3.30 State Man.
4.10 Lossiemouth.
4.50 Ndaawi.
5.30 Embassy Gardens.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
legendkiller
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,510
Never get out of bed before noon
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #48 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:42 pm »
1.30 Slade steel
2.10 Quilixios.
2.50 Chianti Classico.
3.30 State Man. (Nap)
4.10 Lossiemouth.
4.50 Eagle Fang
5.30 Embassy Gardens.
Logged
" I asked for a sofa and they bought me a lamp ".
Red Cez
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,197
Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 03:35:41 am »
Boom! This competition has become a huge part of Cheltenham for me. Massive thanks to you Pete for bringing us all together every year.
13.30 JERIKO DU REPONET
14.10 HUNTER'S YARN
14.50 TRELAWNE
15.30 STATE MAN (nap)
16.10 LOSSIEMOUTH
16.50 LIARI
17.30 SALVADOR ZIGGY
Good luck to you all!
Logged
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.
Oscar Wilde
