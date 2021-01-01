« previous next »
Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:09:38 pm »
1:30 Jeriko Du Reponet
2:10 Gaelic Warrior (NAP)
2:50 Trelawne
3:30 State Man
4:10 Lossiemouth
4:50 Latin Verse
5:30 Embassy Gardens
Offline aedge659

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:13:22 pm »


1.30 Slade Steel
2.10 Gaelic Warrior
2.50 Chianti Classico
3.30 State Man (NAP)
4.10 Lossiemouth
4.50 Milan Tino
5.30 Embassy Gardens
Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:30:55 pm »
1.30 Mystical Power ( Nap )
2.10 Master Chewy
2.50 Trelawne
3.30 Iberico Lord
4.10 Maries Rock
4.50 Karia Des Blaises
5.30 Salvador Ziggy

Allez !
Offline chromed

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:36:03 pm »
Count me in!

Day 1

1.30 Firefox
2.10 Quilixios
2.50 The Goffer
3.30 State Man (NAP)
4.10 Lossiemouth
4.50 Eagle Fang
5.30 Corbetts Cross

Good luck to everyone playing.
Offline stevied

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:45:57 pm »
Day 1
1.30 Mystical Power
2.10 Gaelic Warrior
2.50 The Goffer Nap
3.30 State Man
4.10 Lossiemouth
4.50 Milan Tino
5.30 Corbetts Cross
Online duvva 💅

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:23:21 pm »
Thanks for running again Pete. Good luck all, have a great week, particularly anyone going.

Day 1

1:30 Jeriko Du Reponet
2:10 Gaelic Warrior NAP
2:50 Stumptown
3:30 State Man
4:10 Lossiemouth
4:50 Bright Legend
5:30 Kilbeg King
Offline Red_Irishman

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:35:03 pm »
Still can't believe I actually won this one year, I have been absolutely brutal ever since!!

Thanks for running it again Pete.

1:30 Mystical Power
2:10 Gaelic Warrior
2:50 Trelawne
3:30 State Man (NAP)
4:10 Lossiemouth
4:50 Latin Verse
5:30 Embassy Gardens
Offline SKITTLE

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:29:47 pm »
Oh go on then.......

1.30 Tullyhill.

2.10 Quilixios.

2.50 Chianti Classico.

3.30 State Man.

4.10 Lossiemouth.

4.50 Ndaawi.

5.30 Embassy Gardens.
Offline legendkiller

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:25:42 pm »


1.30 Slade steel

2.10 Quilixios.

2.50 Chianti Classico.

3.30 State Man. (Nap)

4.10 Lossiemouth.

4.50 Eagle Fang

5.30 Embassy Gardens.
Offline Red Cez

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:35:41 am »


Boom! This competition has become a huge part of Cheltenham for me. Massive thanks to you Pete for bringing us all together every year.


13.30 JERIKO DU REPONET

14.10 HUNTER'S YARN

14.50 TRELAWNE

15.30 STATE MAN (nap)

16.10 LOSSIEMOUTH

16.50 LIARI

17.30 SALVADOR ZIGGY


Good luck to you all!

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:37:45 am »
Thanks Pete.

Day 1 (hoping to finish above bottom):

13.30 Mystical Power
14.10 Gaelic Warrior (NAP)
14.50 Trelawne
15.30 State Man
16.10 Lossiemouth
16.50 Liari
17.30 Apple Away
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Cheltenham 2024 - The 17th Annual RAWK Cheltenham Tipster Competition
« Reply #51 on: Today at 06:47:50 am »
1.30 Mystical Power
2.10 JPR One
2.50 Chianti Classico
3.30 State Man (NAP)
4.10 Lossiemouth
4.50 Lark In The Mornin
5.30 Corbetts Cross
