Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
Helldivers 2 (PS5 and PC)
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Helldivers 2 (PS5 and PC) (Read 118 times)
macca007
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,225
Helldivers 2 (PS5 and PC)
«
on:
March 5, 2024, 09:18:24 pm »
What a game. Recommend this especially for the price. £30 and better than most full price games out.
https://yout.ube/0oyURVk0zfg?si=05oLpKvWP0xRxWH5
https://youtu.be/Ahx35iVJn10?si=Af9Rwr9iUDi1QveI
Can't remember how to embed
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,954
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5 and PC)
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:56:41 am »
After the reviews and that it's like starship troopers I thought I'd try it. Not usually the sort of game I go for since shooters normally need a lot of practice to get enjoyment and i dont have or want to spend the time doing this. Played this for a couple of hours and had a good time. Not scratched the surface but it was good to jump in on my own, join a team and you automatically start working together.
The music is absolutely incredible in it too.
tubby
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 24,892
Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5 and PC)
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:04 am »
Bought it on the weekend, only got through the tutorial and first little mission so far, but will be delving deeper once I have more time on my hands.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
PhilV
Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,752
Epic Swindler
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5 and PC)
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:34:54 pm »
It's easy to get into, not serious, the missions are basic but you can do as much or as little as you want, it's the perfect game to jump into with some friends and just have a laugh... I think it's great value for £30!
macca007
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,225
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5 and PC)
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 02:06:30 pm »
Just get used to the stratagems and how they all play. Friendly fire is a fucker in this. Worst thing when you've collected loads of samples to get done by someone just shitting themselves and calling in a cluster strike. Then someone over the other side of the map who's just called in the evacuation brings you back next to them.
And don't just buy every stratagem. Have a look and see what will work for you. Early doors things like don't buy the machine gun sentry. Save the money as a few levels later you'll get the gatling sentry and you'll never use the machine sentry hardly then.
Also play early missions for a bit to get used to how the maps and levels work. You'll level up quick enough that way. Soon as you start going up the levels too quick you'll soon know. When you get the first chargers running at you and you have very little to beat them you'll just get frustrated.
And when you come across stalkers, pay attention to where they are coming from. Go to where they come from, and destroy the nest. It's the only way to stop them.
RedKenWah
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,582
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5 and PC)
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:39 pm »
Loving this game, really good and great value as well.
Simple but very fun
MBL?
England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,954
Re: Helldivers 2 (PS5 and PC)
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:02:29 am »
Played a few more hours tonight. I reckon the key here is no pvp. Only been in one game so far where people were being dickheads.
This is definitely the shooter game where you can go in without having played loads of hours in other shooters and still have fun. Reminds me of online games about 15 years ago in a way.
