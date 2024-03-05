Just get used to the stratagems and how they all play. Friendly fire is a fucker in this. Worst thing when you've collected loads of samples to get done by someone just shitting themselves and calling in a cluster strike. Then someone over the other side of the map who's just called in the evacuation brings you back next to them.



And don't just buy every stratagem. Have a look and see what will work for you. Early doors things like don't buy the machine gun sentry. Save the money as a few levels later you'll get the gatling sentry and you'll never use the machine sentry hardly then.



Also play early missions for a bit to get used to how the maps and levels work. You'll level up quick enough that way. Soon as you start going up the levels too quick you'll soon know. When you get the first chargers running at you and you have very little to beat them you'll just get frustrated.



And when you come across stalkers, pay attention to where they are coming from. Go to where they come from, and destroy the nest. It's the only way to stop them.