After the reviews and that it's like starship troopers I thought I'd try it. Not usually the sort of game I go for since shooters normally need a lot of practice to get enjoyment and i dont have or want to spend the time doing this. Played this for a couple of hours and had a good time. Not scratched the surface but it was good to jump in on my own, join a team and you automatically start working together.



The music is absolutely incredible in it too.