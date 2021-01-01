« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February  (Read 7218 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,020
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #160 on: Today at 10:33:07 pm »
I wouldnt be that surprised if Virgil started to be honest. Didnt even look to be breathing hard on Sunday. With how short we are and how many young players are likely to play it makes sense of hes considered good to play again
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Willo99

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #161 on: Today at 10:34:51 pm »
Jurgen wants the lot. 8)
Logged

Online calvin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 270
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:52:39 pm
Didn't realise there wouldn't be a replay if it was a draw.

No there isn't. ET & Pens
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,187
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #163 on: Today at 11:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Willo99 on Today at 10:34:51 pm
Jurgen wants the lot. 8)

I immediately turned this into a song to the tune of 'baby give it up'  (Ollie's at the wheel 😂)
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Online andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,874
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:01:45 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 04:33:23 pm
Whatever happens, Kelleher, Mac Allister, Van Dijk, Konate, Robbo, Gakpo, Diaz and Gomez/Bradley should be nowhere near the squad. I realise we will need one of Bradley or Gomez, probably Gomez because he can play CB next to Quansah.

Even if it means going back to the Academy to find some other players that maybe we haven't heard of yet, it is essential because anymore injuries would finish us.





We need to win this, no worrying about further injuries.  Play a mix of youth and experience backed by a raucous crowd and we win.  Everton game pushed back and we are able to regroup for Forest.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 