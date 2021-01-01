« previous next »
Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 10:33:07 pm
I wouldnt be that surprised if Virgil started to be honest. Didnt even look to be breathing hard on Sunday. With how short we are and how many young players are likely to play it makes sense of hes considered good to play again
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 10:34:51 pm
Jurgen wants the lot. 8)
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:52:39 pm
Didn't realise there wouldn't be a replay if it was a draw.

No there isn't. ET & Pens
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:01:14 pm
Quote from: Willo99 on Yesterday at 10:34:51 pm
Jurgen wants the lot. 8)

I immediately turned this into a song to the tune of 'baby give it up'  (Ollie's at the wheel 😂)
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:01:45 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 04:33:23 pm
Whatever happens, Kelleher, Mac Allister, Van Dijk, Konate, Robbo, Gakpo, Diaz and Gomez/Bradley should be nowhere near the squad. I realise we will need one of Bradley or Gomez, probably Gomez because he can play CB next to Quansah.

Even if it means going back to the Academy to find some other players that maybe we haven't heard of yet, it is essential because anymore injuries would finish us.





We need to win this, no worrying about further injuries.  Play a mix of youth and experience backed by a raucous crowd and we win.  Everton game pushed back and we are able to regroup for Forest.
We are Loyal Supporters

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 11:17:33 pm
Might bring my boots, see if I can get a game.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 11:27:24 pm
play the kids
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 11:43:36 pm
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm
Great Op Jack
Excited for this. Will be interesting to see who starts. Would think anybody who played 120 or 105 on Sunday not starting
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #169 on: Today at 12:01:37 am
Most interesting thing is who of the regulars plays and for how long. Crazy schedule now coming up considering most will be gone for international duty as well. Want the win but after this weekend don't really care. Though as I type this I know I'll be watching and yelling through it hoping we do win.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #170 on: Today at 12:03:39 am
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm
I'd be amazed if Adrian doesn't start. We really can't afford and injury to Kelleher.
only start adrian over kelleher if we're actively trying to go out (which I don't think is the plan).

got to start. for all we know, with klopp leaving and his contract and uncertainty with Allison's return etc, he might be playing his last season for us (which means he might even have five or fewer games left) - no way he'll want to sit out (and, depending on substitutions, potentially get the armband at some point)
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #171 on: Today at 12:12:44 am
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 09:33:03 pm
I'd be amazed if Adrian doesn't start. We really can't afford and injury to Kelleher.
And I'd be amazed if he does. Kelleher doesn't need a rest, and he can just as easily pick up an injury in training.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #172 on: Today at 12:18:27 am
Seriously who tf are we gonna play. and win. This is mental.

If we win this game it'll be truly outrageous. Pretty confident though.  ;D  Dans Hattie. np.
"Amplification does not equal truth." 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #173 on: Today at 12:31:58 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:25:33 am
Referee: Gary Neville

Fourth Official: Duncan Ferguson

Linos: Alex Ferguson, Jim Ratcliffe

Fergie and the Rat can really get up and down those lines i heard. They have a friendly little bet they put a vial of horse semen at one end of the pitch and a trough full of taxpayers money at the other and whoever puts in the most distance in the game gets to keep both. Its all above board and transparent, bang on Pigmol accounting/junket policy standard. its quite impressive the hard yards they both put in.
"Amplification does not equal truth." 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
