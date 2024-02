Play mostly kids, with maybe Gakpo, Kelleher, Gomez, and Tsimikas as senior players so to speak, and then have some more senior players on the bench (the likes of Macca, Elliot, maybe even Diaz) but don't use them if we don't have to



Said in the injury thread it feels like a free hit - let the kids show what they can do in a full game, and have confidence they can do it. But if they don't, no harm done we already have our cup, medals, and still plenty more to play for