Not all of the senior players (ones who'll probably start at Forest) I'd play would do ninety minutes but I think we should be able to get at least an hour from Bradley, Gomez and Gakpo. We should also get some more seniority through Kelleher and Tsimikas. Rest I imagine will be kids. For me the most important spot is probably the third midfield one alongside McConnell and Clark. People are talking about Nyoni but I wouldn't start a 16 year old alongside two other young lads, bring him off the bench perhaps. Mac/Endo/Elliott should all be on the bench for me. Some involvement from Salah or Nunez would be lovely and ideally one might turn the game in our favour.