MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:39:02 pm
Yep Id imagine certainly Konate will start. Kind of hope Joe gets the start just because hes been brilliant and deserves a big final start. But wouldnt be surprised if was Robbo either, however hed be better to bring on if were chasing the game
I think the width Robbo will give us is more important for this game.

Chelsea are likely to play a low block because they have quite a few players that aren't press resistant like Disasi, £115m Caicedo and Gallagher. So, we'll need width to strech them. They are really average for what they've spent.

Even if they choose to play an open game, Robbo's runs would give us an out ball (diagonal).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
I'm going for Konate to start alongside Virgil but wouldn't be surprised to see Quansah come on should it go to extra time and we have subs left. If I'm not mistaken Konate came on for Matip in extra time two years ago, then I think him and Virgil played the FA Cup final.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:05:09 pm
I'm going for Konate to start alongside Virgil but wouldn't be surprised to see Quansah come on should it go to extra time and we have subs left. If I'm not mistaken Konate came on for Matip in extra time two years ago, then I think him and Virgil played the FA Cup final.

Yeah Matip started and that goal disallowed for offside in the build up. Konate came on and slotted his penalty.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
If Nunez and Salah are fit I reckon there's a good chance Nunez starts.  He's not been out for long, just a little niggle.  Mo needs his comeback managing a bit more so will likely be on the bench.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:29:36 pm
If Nunez and Salah are fit I reckon there's a good chance Nunez starts.  He's not been out for long, just a little niggle.  Mo needs his comeback managing a bit more so will likely be on the bench.

If Nunez starts and Salah is on the bench I'd be confident of tearing Chelsea a new one
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:29:36 pm
If Nunez and Salah are fit I reckon there's a good chance Nunez starts.  He's not been out for long, just a little niggle.  Mo needs his comeback managing a bit more so will likely be on the bench.

Game might go ET though and Gakpo deserves to start.

I'd rather Darwin at the end of the game only because of ET.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:33:34 pm
Game might go ET though and Gakpo deserves to start.

I'd rather Darwin at the end of the game only because of ET.
For a final,  the mentality has to be sealing it as early as possible especially in our situation.  We can't be lax and expect extra time.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
I do quite like the idea of having Darwin and Mo on the bench, to put the shits up Chelsea meaning they come out a bit more from the start and we just pick them off with Gakpo, Diaz and Harvey.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
Any news on their injuries?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:08:32 pm
Any news on their injuries?
Dont think there was any more detail other than they (and Dom) may or may not be available for Sunday.

Ultimately suggests none of them are too far away at least
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:08:32 pm
Any news on their injuries?

Chelsea?

James, Fofana, Badiashile and Lavia out for sure. Silva and Cucurella maybe fit. Everyone else should be good.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
Thanks Zlen.

I suppose that this is as good a time as any to play us as we have a lot of injuries. However, as we saw against Luton, the squad are determined to fight for the team and the manager. Even those who have not played much first team football have stepped up.

As with most games, getting control of midfield will be important and I think Endo, Mac Allister and Gravenberch will dominate. Mac Allister has been getting better and better and is one of our most consistent players.

Our defence has been solid and Gomez, Bradley and Quansah have been excellent.

Diaz will play out of his skin especially if his dad is in the stands. Elliott had a brilliant 2nd half against Luton and ran himself to exhaustion.

If we start a similar team to the one that started against Luton then Ill be happy as well have Robertson, Konate and maybe Nunez and Salah to come on if needed.

Our squad depth is so good now that we can maintain a very high standard even with so many injuries.

The one thing that will help us to win is the determination to succeed. The squad are ready to win more trophies and I expect us to overcome Chelsea.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:11:07 pm
Dont think there was any more detail other than they (and Dom) may or may not be available for Sunday.

Ultimately suggests none of them are too far away at least
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:15:15 pm
Chelsea?

James, Fofana, Badiashile and Lavia out for sure. Silva and Cucurella maybe fit. Everyone else should be good.
yep, was referring to their injuries :)
