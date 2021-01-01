Thanks Zlen.



I suppose that this is as good a time as any to play us as we have a lot of injuries. However, as we saw against Luton, the squad are determined to fight for the team and the manager. Even those who have not played much first team football have stepped up.



As with most games, getting control of midfield will be important and I think Endo, Mac Allister and Gravenberch will dominate. Mac Allister has been getting better and better and is one of our most consistent players.



Our defence has been solid and Gomez, Bradley and Quansah have been excellent.



Diaz will play out of his skin especially if his dad is in the stands. Elliott had a brilliant 2nd half against Luton and ran himself to exhaustion.



If we start a similar team to the one that started against Luton then Ill be happy as well have Robertson, Konate and maybe Nunez and Salah to come on if needed.



Our squad depth is so good now that we can maintain a very high standard even with so many injuries.



The one thing that will help us to win is the determination to succeed. The squad are ready to win more trophies and I expect us to overcome Chelsea.